Kanawha County, WV

wchsnetwork.com

Investigation underway into Alum Creek shooting

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. — The West Virginia State Police is investigating a shooting that occurred Saturday in Kanawha County. Troopers responded to a home on Toms Fork in Alum Creek to investigate a reported shooting. According to authorities, a 27-year-old man and another person had an altercation at the residence. The suspect shot the 27-year-old using a .22-caliber gun.
WOWK 13 News

Sheriff searching for Cabell stabbing suspect

UPDATE (7:10 p.m., Sunday, Sept. 18): Cabell County Sheriff Chuck Zerkle said the victim has been released from the hospital. UPDATE (6:36 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 17): The Cabell County Sheriff's Department is searching for a suspect accused of stabbing another man in Lesage on Saturday afternoon. Eric Johnson is accused of malicious wounding.
wchstv.com

Man hospitalized following Lincoln County shooting incident

LINCOLN COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — West Virginia State Police are investigating after a man was shot in the Alum Creek area of Lincoln County Saturday morning. According to Lincoln County emergency service director Allen Holder, the incident occurred at a home on Toms Fork Road around 10:20 a.m. State Police say a 27-year-old man was shot once with a .22 caliber long gun.
wchstv.com

Hurricane police ask for public assistance to find missing teenager

HURRICANE, W.Va. — Police are looking for help from the public to locate a missing Putnam County teen. Joshua Todd Crookshanks, 17, of Hurricane ran away from his home on Diamond Drive Saturday, according to a social media post from the Hurricane Police Department.
Lootpress

Citations issued after deer illegally killed

CHARLESTON, WV — An individual has been cited with several violations pertaining to an illegal deer kill following a complaint. The West Virginia Natural Resources Police indicate that, on Wednesday, September 7, 2022, Sgt Chattin and Officer Holloran received a complaint of an illegally killed deer in Charleston's Urban Deer Hunt.
lootpress.com

Arson investigation underway in Raleigh County

RALEIGH COUNTY, WV — The West Virginia State Fire Marshal's Office is investigating an arson fire set at a home in Raleigh County. According to investigators, the fire happened in the early morning at 510 Bennington road in Cool Ridge. The chief investigator is urging anyone with information to come forward.
Lootpress

State Police are investigating a shooting incident

WEST VIRGINIA (LOOTPRESS) – On Saturday, September 17, 2022, at approximately 10:30 am, Trooper T. C Hurley, along with other members of the Hamlin Detachment, responded to Toms Fork in Alum Creek, West Virginia, about a shooting. The investigation revealed the victim, a 27-year-old male, traveled to the suspect’s...
WOWK 13 News

1 taken to hospital after Southridge crash

CHARLESTON, WV—One person was taken to the hospital after an accident on Corridor G near the Southridge Walmart. Kanawha County Metro says that one southbound lane is now open after all southbound lanes were closed after the crash. There is no word on the extent of the person's injuries.
WSAZ

Person dead in Mason County crash

MASON COUNTY, W.Va. — A person died Friday afternoon in a crash on state Route 2 just outside of Point Pleasant, the Mason County Sheriff's Office said. The accident involved three cars. According to the sheriff, the accident happened near Roosevelt Elementary School.
WSAZ

SWAT Team search warrant leads to arrests

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. — Four people are facing drug charges after the Huntington Police Department SWAT Team executed a search warrant Friday morning. Officers served the search warrant in the 100 block of North Walnut Street in the city's east end. Five people were inside the home, four of whom were arrested.
Metro News

Accident in Mason County claims a life.

POINT PLEASANT, W.Va. — One person was killed and at least one hospitalized after a three car crash in Mason County Friday evening. f. Mason County Sheriff’s Deputies say it was a crash on Route 2 near Roosevelt Elementary just outside of Point Pleasant. The names of the...
WVNS

Cool Ridge Family needs help in arson investigation

COOL RIDGE, WV – A woman in Cool Ridge is asking the public's help to find the person or persons responsible for a house fire on her son's property. Tammy Redden lived on the property on Bennington Road in Coolridge for 10 years before her and her husband divorced. After her ex-husband passed away, the property was left to their son.
WSAZ

Elementary school placed on lockdown after shots fired nearby

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va — A Nicholas County school was placed on lockdown Friday afternoon after shots were fired near the school, the district said. Mt. Nebo Elementary was placed on lockdown around 4 p.m. and lifted shortly after, according to a social media post by the Nicholas County Board of Education.
WOWK 13 News

Kanawha City murder case goes to grand jury

CHARLESTON, WV – A grand jury will hear a case for a man charged with murder in Kanawha County. In Kanawha County Magistrate Court today, Thursday, Sept. 15, Magistrate Pete Lopez found enough evidence to turn over the case against Vestal Harper to a grand jury. Harper is accused of 1st-degree murder.
WOWK 13 News

UPDATE: 1 dead in Mason County 3-vehicle crash

UPDATE: (5:50 P.M. Friday, Sept. 16, 2022) – Mason County Sheriff Corey Miller has confirmed one person has died in a three-vehicle crash on Route 2 this afternoon. MASON COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – First responders say “several” people in Mason County were taken to the hospital after a three-vehicle crash. According to Mason County 911 […]
