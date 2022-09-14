Read full article on original website
Investigation underway into Alum Creek shooting
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. — The West Virginia State Police is investigating a shooting that occurred Saturday in Kanawha County. Troopers responded to a home on Toms Fork in Alum Creek to investigate a reported shooting. According to authorities, a 27-year-old man and another person had an altercation at the residence. The suspect shot the 27-year-old using a .22-caliber gun.
Sheriff searching for Cabell stabbing suspect
UPDATE (7:10 p.m., Sunday, Sept. 18): Cabell County Sheriff Chuck Zerkle said the victim has been released from the hospital. UPDATE (6:36 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 17): The Cabell County Sheriff’s Department is searching for a suspect accused of stabbing another man in Lesage on Saturday afternoon. Eric Johnson is accused of malicious wounding. The […]
Man hospitalized following Lincoln County shooting incident
LINCOLN COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — West Virginia State Police are investigating after a man was shot in the Alum Creek area of Lincoln County Saturday morning. According to Lincoln County emergency service director Allen Holder, the incident occurred at a home on Toms Fork Road around 10:20 a.m. State Police say a 27-year-old man was shot once with a .22 caliber long gun.
Hurricane police ask for public assistance to find missing teenager
HURRICANE, W.Va. (WCHS) — Police are looking for help from the public to locate a missing Putnam County teen. Joshua Todd Crookshanks, 17, of Hurricane ran away from his home on Diamond Drive Saturday, according to a social media post from the Hurricane Police Department. The post describes Crookshanks...
Woman arrested in connection with West Side murder; suspected shooter still at large
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — A woman has been charged with murder in the shooting death of a man on Charleston's West Side that happened last week. Cortni Ann Stovall, 27, is charged with murder in the death of Norman Sweeney, 49, who was killed Sept. 9 in the 500 block of Wyoming Street.
Firefighters spend 9 hours battling Roane County fire
Eight fire departments are battling a big residential fire in Roane County, West Virginia.
Citations issued after deer illegally killed
CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – An individual has been cited with several violations pertaining to an illegal deer kill following a complaint. The West Virginia Natural Resources Police indicate that, on Wednesday, September 7, 2022, Sgt Chattin and Officer Holloran received a complaint of an illegally killed deer in Charleston’s Urban Deer Hunt.
Arson investigation underway in Raleigh County
RALEIGH COUNTY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – The West Virginia State Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating an arson fire set at a home in Raleigh County. According to investigators, the fire happened in the early morning at 510 Bennington road in Cool Ridge. The chief investigator is urging anyone with...
State Police are investigating a shooting incident
WEST VIRGINIA (LOOTPRESS) – On Saturday, September 17, 2022, at approximately 10:30 am, Trooper T. C Hurley, along with other members of the Hamlin Detachment, responded to Toms Fork in Alum Creek, West Virginia, about a shooting. The investigation revealed the victim, a 27-year-old male, traveled to the suspect’s...
Cabell County Sheriff’s Office mourns unexpected passing of K-9 Nero
CABELL COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – The Cabell County Sheriff’s Office is mourning the loss of a K-9 officer. The Cabell County Sheriff’s Office announced that K-9 Nero passed away suddenly today, Sept. 16, 2022, due to an medical emergency. Nero joined the CCSO in 2018 and has been honorably serving Cabell County and its citizens […]
Case of man accused in fatal shooting of woman in Charleston headed to grand jury
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — The case of a man accused of shooting and killing a woman in Kanawha City is headed to a Kanawha County grand jury after a magistrate found probable cause. Magistrate Tony Lopez found probable cause Thursday in the case of Vestal Harper, 76, who is...
1 taken to hospital after Southridge crash
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—One person was taken to the hospital after an accident on Corridor G near the Southridge Walmart. Kanawha County Metro says that one southbound lane is now open after all southbound lanes were closed after the crash. There is no word on the extent of the person’s injuries.
Person dead in Mason County crash
MASON COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A person died Friday afternoon in a crash on state Route 2 just outside of Point Pleasant, the Mason County Sheriff’s Office said. The accident involved three cars. According to the sheriff, the accident happened near Roosevelt Elementary School. Mason County dispatchers say at...
SWAT Team search warrant leads to arrests
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Four people are facing drug charges after the Huntington Police Department SWAT Team executed a search warrant Friday morning. Officers served the search warrant in the 100 block of North Walnut Street in the city’s east end. Five people were inside the home, four of...
Accident in Mason County claims a life.
POINT PLEASANT, W.Va. — One person was killed and at least one hospitalized after a three car crash in Mason County Friday evening. f. Mason County Sheriff’s Deputies say it was a crash on Route 2 near Roosevelt Elementary just outside of Point Pleasant. The names of the...
Cool Ridge Family needs help in arson investigation
COOL RIDGE, WV (WVNS) – A woman in Cool Ridge is asking the public’s help to find the person or persons responsible for a house fire on her son’s property. Tammy Redden lived on the property on Bennington Road in Coolridge for 10 years before her and her husband divorced. After her ex-husband passed away […]
Elementary school placed on lockdown after shots fired nearby
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A Nicholas County school was placed on lockdown Friday afternoon after shots were fired near the school, the district said. Mt. Nebo Elementary was placed on lockdown around 4 p.m. and lifted shortly after, according to a social media post by the Nicholas County Board of Education.
Kanawha City murder case goes to grand jury
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – A grand jury will hear a case for a man charged with murder in Kanawha County. In Kanawha County Magistrate Court today, Thursday, Sept. 15, Magistrate Pete Lopez found enough evidence to turn over the case against Vestal Harper to a grand jury. Harper is accused of 1st-degree murder in the […]
UPDATE: 1 dead in Mason County 3-vehicle crash
UPDATE: (5:50 P.M. Friday, Sept. 16, 2022) – Mason County Sheriff Corey Miller has confirmed one person has died in a three-vehicle crash on Route 2 this afternoon. MASON COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – First responders say “several” people in Mason County were taken to the hospital after a three-vehicle crash. According to Mason County 911 […]
West Virginia Law Enforcement Arrest a Man from Wayne for Threatening to Kill a Physician
West Virginia State Police say a man from Wayne was arrested Wednesday after allegedly threatening to kill a physician in Lavalette. 45 year old Steven Asbury of Wayne, faces terroristic threatening charges, officials say. According to investigators, the incident occurred Tuesday at a medical center in Lavalette. The facility was...
