Turtle Family At Silver Springs State Park
This family of turtles was spotted climbing a log at Silver Springs State Park during a glass bottom boat tour. Thanks to Douglas Donley for sharing!. Share your local photos with us at https://ocala-news.com/submit-your-photos!
Tuscawilla Park restrooms temporarily closed due to water main break
Due to a water main break, the main restrooms at Tuscawilla Park (800 Sanchez Avenue) will be closed to the public effective immediately. The City of Ocala stated in a press release that the park will remain open to the public during this time. Alternative restroom facilities, which are located...
Humane Society of Marion County inviting children to read to dogs
The Humane Society of Marion County (HSMC) is inviting children between the ages of 5 and 13 to come read to a shelter dog on select Saturday mornings at 11 a.m. The Doggone Good Reading Program will return with its first event on Saturday, October 8, from 11 a.m. to noon. Additional reading events are planned on November 5 and December 3, and HSMC states that new dates will be added soon.
Sunset Over Marco Polo Village In Ocala
Check out this beautiful sunset over Marco Polo Village in Ocala. Thanks to William Schmautz for sharing!. Share your local photos with us at https://ocala-news.com/submit-your-photos!
Ocala Electric Utility to host Customer Appreciation Day on October 7
Ocala Electric Utility (OEU) will host a Customer Appreciation Day event on Friday, October 7, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., at Citizens’ Circle located at 151 SE Osceola Avenue. To show appreciation for its customers, OEU will be providing food from the Mojo Grill and Catering Company, which will be available on a first-come, first-served basis. According to the City of Ocala, these meals will be individually portioned for grab-and-go convenience.
Marion County resident wants better, faster internet options
I’ve been living in Summerfield for the past three years. We moved from south Florida because of the traffic and craziness. We love Marion County and our town, but there is one issue that I have: internet options. Where I live, we only have one option for internet and...
Auto repair shop owner accused of illegally purchasing catalytic converters
The 57-year-old owner of a local auto repair shop was arrested by the Ocala Police Department after he was accused of illegally purchasing catalytic converters. On Wednesday, September 14, OPD’s Investigations Services Bureau conducted an undercover special operation to counter the illegal purchases of catalytic converters, according to a social media post from OPD.
Two people killed after private plane crashes in Marion County
The Marion County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fatal plane crash that occurred on Saturday evening in a heavily wooded area between Citra and Orange Springs. MCSO deputies responded to the scene of the crash, along with rescue personnel from Marion County Fire Rescue. In a social media post, MCSO stated that the two occupants inside the small private aircraft were both killed in the crash.
Rainbow Over Citrus Springs
This rainbow was a beautiful sight to wake up to in Citrus Springs. The colors were very bright, and you could almost see a double rainbow peeking through the clouds. Thanks to Chris W James for sharing!. Share your local photos with us at https://ocala-news.com/submit-your-photos!
CareerSource CLM’s report for August 2022 shows steady jobless rate, overall ‘positive trend’
The unemployment rate in the CareerSource Citrus Levy Marion region was 3.6% in August 2022, the same as the previous month, and 1.6 percentage points lower than last year’s rate. Across the three-county region, the labor force in August 2022 was 209,938, an increase of 3,120 over the year....
MCSO looking for individual who stole $5,000 worth of vinyl fencing and parts
The Marion County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the community’s help to identify an individual who allegedly stole $5,000 worth of vinyl fencing and associated parts from the 18200 block of SW 57th Place in Dunnellon. On Saturday, September 3, 2022, the unidentified suspect drove a red Jeep...
‘Looking on the Brighter Side’ art exhibit now on display in Ocala
A new exhibit by Jennifer Weigel, a multi-disciplinary mixed-media and conceptual artist, is now on display in Ocala. The exhibit, which is titled ‘Looking on the Brighter Side,’ can be viewed at the Ocala Recreation and Parks Administration Building (828 NE 8th Avenue) and Eighth Avenue Adult Activity Center (830 NE 8th Avenue) on Monday through Friday, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Basketball courts at Lamb Park closed for resurfacing
The City of Ocala has announced that the basketball courts at Lamb Park will be closed, effective immediately, due to a resurfacing project. The park, which is located at 1200 NW 9th Avenue, is expected to reopen on Saturday, September 24. Normal hours of operation are Monday through Sunday, from sunrise to sunset.
Ocala man jailed after female victim says he attacked her inside home
A 58-year-old Ocala man was arrested after he was accused of attacking a woman inside a local residence and preventing her from leaving to get help. On Thursday, a Marion County Sheriff’s Office corporal and sergeant arrived at the incident location. A man, identified as Keith Bernard Hardison, met them at the front door.
Ocala convicted felon sentenced to over 5 years in federal prison for possessing loaded firearm
A 33-year-old Ocala man has been sentenced to over 5 years in federal prison for possessing a loaded firearm as a convicted felon. Ronrico Lionel Farmer was sentenced on Thursday, September 15 by Senior United States District Judge John Antoon II to spend 5 years and 4 months in federal prison.
