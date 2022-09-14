The Humane Society of Marion County (HSMC) is inviting children between the ages of 5 and 13 to come read to a shelter dog on select Saturday mornings at 11 a.m. The Doggone Good Reading Program will return with its first event on Saturday, October 8, from 11 a.m. to noon. Additional reading events are planned on November 5 and December 3, and HSMC states that new dates will be added soon.

