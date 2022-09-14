ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charleston, SC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Post and Courier

Another Charleston-area former Bi-Lo supermarket to see new use after $2.9M sale

You’re seeing The Post and Courier's weekly real estate newsletter. Receive all the latest transactions and top development, building, and home and commercial sales news to your inbox each Saturday here. Darkened Summerville store bought by Dorchester County for nearly $2.9M. On the edge of Summerville, Dorchester County recently...
CHARLESTON, SC
charlestondaily.net

43 Lowcountry Leaders Selected to Become Riley Fellows

GREENVILLE, S.C. — Forty-three leaders from across the Lowcountry will have new tools and perspectives to leverage diversity to improve organizational outcomes and drive social and economic progress in South Carolina, gained through their participation in the Riley Institute’s Diversity Leaders Initiative (DLI). These leaders, who are members...
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Charleston, SC
Society
Charleston, SC
Lifestyle
Charleston, SC
Government
City
Charleston, SC
State
South Carolina State
live5news.com

Police investigating body found at Goose Creek park

GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCSC) - The Goose Creek Police Department is investigating after they found the body of a dead female at a park on Sunday. Police say the body was found at John McCants Veterans Park. That is in the area of Anita Drive. Earlier, police had placed a...
GOOSE CREEK, SC
live5news.com

Moncks Corner nonprofit using thrift store to finance ministry

MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCSC) - A faith-based nonprofit in Berkeley County will reopen a store Saturday that will help fund the organization’s mission. The Changed Lives Ministry says 100% of profits from its Changed Lives Ministry Resale Store will fund the group’s 13-week program designed to help people who are struggling to overcome drug and alcohol addiction.
MONCKS CORNER, SC
Rene Cizio

This Town Between Savannah and Charleston is a Southern Gem

Known for its low-country charm, antebellum architecture, and quite a bit of Hollywood credit, this little-known but wildly charming low-country community is an absolute gem. On the coastline between Charleston and Savannah, Beaufort, South Carolina, is worth visiting because it’s the quieter, lesser-known cousin of the two more famous cities, which is probably what brought Hollywood calling so many times. It has all the charm, Spanish moss and coastal character as those other great cities, but none of the bustle or traffic. I spent a day in Beaufort, where I took a guided tour around the city and learned about some of its history and architecture, which left me longing for more.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#What To Do#Travel Info#Travel Guide#Linus Travel#Volunteers#Family Activities#Charleston Daily
live5news.com

Man receives near-6-figure payout after rolling ankle on Charleston sidewalk

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - South Carolina will pay a settlement to a man who sued after suffering an injury on one of Charleston’s most famous streets. The state’s insurance reserve fund is now paying the man $95,000 for his injury. The man filed a lawsuit which stated that...
WCBD Count on 2

North Charleston man arrested for hacking into City of Greenville’s Verizon account

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The North Charleston Police Department (NCPD) on Tuesday arrested a man accused of defrauding the City of Greenville out of nearly $70,000. According to NCPD, officials in Greenville contacted them about someone hacking into the City’s Verizon Business Account and ordering $68,398.74 worth of phones. The phones were shipped to […]
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

FIRST ALERT: I-526W in West Ashley back open after rollover crash

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston Police Department says I-526 westbound from Glenn McConnell to Savannah Highway has reopened after a rollover crash caused it to close Saturday night. Police are reporting that occupants suffered minor injuries as a result of the crash. This is a developing story Check back...
CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

FIRST ALERT: Traffic reopened on Main Street at Hutchinson Square

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - Summerville Police say a portion of downtown is back open Friday night after a crash. The crash happened on Main Street at Hutchinson Square; police tweeted about it just after 7 p.m. The details of the crash have not been released. This is a developing story....
SUMMERVILLE, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Parenting
WJCL

Hilton Head Island woman remains missing after a month; investigators find her vehicle

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. — Above video: Your Wednesday headlines. Authorities say they have discovered the vehicle belonging to a missing Hilton Head Island woman. But the search for her remains. On Wednesday, the Beaufort County Sheriff's Office announced investigators found the car belonging to Brenda Carman, 59, on...
WBTW News13

Train strikes stalled logging truck in Georgetown

GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCBD) – A logging truck was struck by a train Wednesday morning in Georgetown. Officials with the Georgetown Police Department told WCBD that the truck was stopped on train tracks at a traffic light near the intersection of Fraser Street and Front Street when it was hit by the train. Police said the […]
GEORGETOWN, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Mt. Pleasant officers recover gun thrown from vehicle

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD)- Two individuals are facing charges after an alleged shoplifting incident in Mount Pleasant last week. According to the Mount Pleasant Police Department, officers responded to a reported shoplifting at Harris Teeter on Long Point Road around 7:30 p.m. on Sept. 6. According to a police report, the vehicle was pulled over […]

Comments / 0

Community Policy