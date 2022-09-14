Read full article on original website
3 Great Taco Places in South CarolinaAlina AndrasCharleston, SC
3 Towns in South Carolina Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Live in the United StatesJoe MertensMyrtle Beach, SC
Major supermarket chain set to open new store in South Carolina this monthKristen WaltersMoncks Corner, SC
This Town Between Savannah and Charleston is a Southern GemRene Cizio
Possible sighting of Melissa Highsmith, 51 years after she went missing as a babyLavinia ThompsonCharleston, SC
The Post and Courier
Another Charleston-area former Bi-Lo supermarket to see new use after $2.9M sale
You’re seeing The Post and Courier's weekly real estate newsletter. Receive all the latest transactions and top development, building, and home and commercial sales news to your inbox each Saturday here. Darkened Summerville store bought by Dorchester County for nearly $2.9M. On the edge of Summerville, Dorchester County recently...
charlestondaily.net
43 Lowcountry Leaders Selected to Become Riley Fellows
GREENVILLE, S.C. — Forty-three leaders from across the Lowcountry will have new tools and perspectives to leverage diversity to improve organizational outcomes and drive social and economic progress in South Carolina, gained through their participation in the Riley Institute’s Diversity Leaders Initiative (DLI). These leaders, who are members...
Family says Garden City vacation rental home was not as advertised
GARDEN CITY, S.C (WBTW) — One family spent thousands of dollars on a high-end rental home in Garden City, but when they arrived on Saturday, it was everything but what they expected. Now, Georgetown County is involved, and the family is packing up disappointed. “Just trying to enjoy the beach and a vacation,” Bill Collins […]
3 Towns in South Carolina Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Live in the United States
Disclaimer: The following information was gathered from the Business Insider website and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're planning on moving to South Carolina, you should add the following towns to your list.
live5news.com
‘I was speechless’: Lottery ticket bought in N. Charleston leaves woman celebrating
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A Lowcountry woman says she found her lucky break when she purchased a $10 lottery ticket. The winner, who chose not to have her identity revealed, beat one-in-a-million odds to win a $300,000 prize, South Carolina Education Lottery spokesperson Holli Armstrong said. “I was speechless,”...
live5news.com
Police investigating body found at Goose Creek park
GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCSC) - The Goose Creek Police Department is investigating after they found the body of a dead female at a park on Sunday. Police say the body was found at John McCants Veterans Park. That is in the area of Anita Drive. Earlier, police had placed a...
live5news.com
Moncks Corner nonprofit using thrift store to finance ministry
MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCSC) - A faith-based nonprofit in Berkeley County will reopen a store Saturday that will help fund the organization’s mission. The Changed Lives Ministry says 100% of profits from its Changed Lives Ministry Resale Store will fund the group’s 13-week program designed to help people who are struggling to overcome drug and alcohol addiction.
This Town Between Savannah and Charleston is a Southern Gem
Known for its low-country charm, antebellum architecture, and quite a bit of Hollywood credit, this little-known but wildly charming low-country community is an absolute gem. On the coastline between Charleston and Savannah, Beaufort, South Carolina, is worth visiting because it’s the quieter, lesser-known cousin of the two more famous cities, which is probably what brought Hollywood calling so many times. It has all the charm, Spanish moss and coastal character as those other great cities, but none of the bustle or traffic. I spent a day in Beaufort, where I took a guided tour around the city and learned about some of its history and architecture, which left me longing for more.
live5news.com
Man receives near-6-figure payout after rolling ankle on Charleston sidewalk
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - South Carolina will pay a settlement to a man who sued after suffering an injury on one of Charleston’s most famous streets. The state’s insurance reserve fund is now paying the man $95,000 for his injury. The man filed a lawsuit which stated that...
North Charleston man arrested for hacking into City of Greenville’s Verizon account
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The North Charleston Police Department (NCPD) on Tuesday arrested a man accused of defrauding the City of Greenville out of nearly $70,000. According to NCPD, officials in Greenville contacted them about someone hacking into the City’s Verizon Business Account and ordering $68,398.74 worth of phones. The phones were shipped to […]
live5news.com
FIRST ALERT: I-526W in West Ashley back open after rollover crash
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston Police Department says I-526 westbound from Glenn McConnell to Savannah Highway has reopened after a rollover crash caused it to close Saturday night. Police are reporting that occupants suffered minor injuries as a result of the crash. This is a developing story Check back...
live5news.com
FIRST ALERT: Traffic reopened on Main Street at Hutchinson Square
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - Summerville Police say a portion of downtown is back open Friday night after a crash. The crash happened on Main Street at Hutchinson Square; police tweeted about it just after 7 p.m. The details of the crash have not been released. This is a developing story....
live5news.com
FIRST ALERT: Tropical Depression Seven forms in Atlantic, expected to become tropical storm
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Tropical Depression Seven formed in the Atlantic Ocean Wednesday. The system is forecasted to become a tropical storm in the next couple of days. The system was located approximately 800 miles east of the Leeward Islands. Forecasters with the National Hurricane Center expect the system to...
Domestic disturbance led to hours-long standoff at Dorchester County home
DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office provided new information about an hours-long standoff with a suspect in a Dorchester County neighborhood Wednesday. Deputies responded to a 911 call regarding a domestic disturbance at a home off North Ridgebrook Drive around 1:00 p.m. – while en route, deputies learned the male subject […]
WJCL
Hilton Head Island woman remains missing after a month; investigators find her vehicle
HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. — Above video: Your Wednesday headlines. Authorities say they have discovered the vehicle belonging to a missing Hilton Head Island woman. But the search for her remains. On Wednesday, the Beaufort County Sheriff's Office announced investigators found the car belonging to Brenda Carman, 59, on...
Train strikes stalled logging truck in Georgetown
GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCBD) – A logging truck was struck by a train Wednesday morning in Georgetown. Officials with the Georgetown Police Department told WCBD that the truck was stopped on train tracks at a traffic light near the intersection of Fraser Street and Front Street when it was hit by the train. Police said the […]
Mt. Pleasant officers recover gun thrown from vehicle
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD)- Two individuals are facing charges after an alleged shoplifting incident in Mount Pleasant last week. According to the Mount Pleasant Police Department, officers responded to a reported shoplifting at Harris Teeter on Long Point Road around 7:30 p.m. on Sept. 6. According to a police report, the vehicle was pulled over […]
Police arrest couple accused of pointing gun at neighbor in Port Royal
PORT ROYAL, S.C. (WSAV) — The Port Royal Police Department has arrested a couple accused of pulling a gun on a neighbor in Port Royal on Sunday. According to police, officers were dispatched to the Eventide Apartments for a weapons call around 3:08 p.m. on September 11. When police arrived, officers learned that some neighbors, […]
