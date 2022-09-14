Read full article on original website
St. Vincent Charity Medical Center to no longer offer inpatient care
The Sisters of Charity Health System and St. Vincent Charity Medical Center announced changes for the St. Vincent Charity Health Campus Wednesday.
'This is my life. This is my career': Hundreds of St. Vincent Charity Medical Center employees in search of new jobs after transformation announcement
CLEVELAND — With Wednesday's news of St. Vincent Charity Medical Center’s transformation, hundreds of employees are now in search of a new job. The hospital announced Wednesday it will dissolve impatient care and acute care in mid-November and shift to ambulatory care only. In a walk just across...
cleveland19.com
2nd annual ‘Hope Ride’ brings awareness to missing people from Cleveland
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Saturday was Cleveland Missing’s second annual Hope Ride for the Missing where drivers took over the city of Cleveland streets on their motorcycles and slingshots hoping to grab people’s attention. “There are so many people just in Cuyahoga County alone that are missing and...
cleveland19.com
Akron firefighters rescue person, dog from house fire
AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - The Akron Fire Department said firefighters rescued a person and dog Sunday morning from a house fire. Crews took the victim to a hospital and revived the dog on scene, according to the department. The blaze broke out around 11:15 a.m. at a home in the...
cleveland19.com
Cleveland man receives water bill over $2K for home he says has no water access
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Michael Payne and his brother bought a house on Maud Avenue in Cleveland five years ago. They were hoping to flip it and make a profit, but there’s an outstanding water bill that is keeping them from moving forward. According to bill from the Cleveland...
cleveland19.com
Bay Village nursing assistant accused of burglarizing residents’ rooms pleads not guilty
BAY VILLAGE, Ohio (WOIO) - The nursing assistant accused of stealing items from residents’ rooms pleaded not guilty Friday morning in the Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas. Ladasia Vinson, 21, of Cleveland is facing the following charges:. burglary. theft. money laundering. possession of drugs. identify fraud. Bay Village...
cleveland19.com
Parma police search for witnesses of serious crash on Sept. 15
PARMA, Ohio (WOIO) - Parma police are asking for witnesses to come forward if they saw a serious crash on Thursday, Sept. 15. The wreck, which involved a pickup truck and motorcycle, happened around 5:28 p.m. at Ridge Road and Luelda Avenue. Parma police said serious injuries were reported as...
cleveland19.com
Ashland County Bomb Squad determines item found at Mansfield home not dangerous
MANSFIELD, Ohio (WOIO) - The Ashland County Bomb Squad investigated a suspicious item Saturday afternoon after it was discovered inside an abandoned Mansfield home. Some residents were evacuated from the neighborhood after a demolition team found a mortar shell as they were clearing belongings from the Harker Street home. Mansfield...
cleveland19.com
Authorities search for missing Cleveland man with dementia
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Ohio authorities are seeking the public’s help in locating a 72-year-old missing man who has dementia. According to a Missing Adult Alert, Edward Wyley walked away from his home on East 121 Street in Cleveland and has not returned. He was last seen at midnight...
cleveland19.com
Several residents taken to hospital after Lakewood apartment building fire
LAKEWOOD, Ohio (WOIO) - The Lakewood Fire Department (LFD) said an apartment fire on Saturday morning sent several people to the hospital and displaced others. Firefighters were called out around 8:50 a.m. to the 1400 block of Warren Road, according to LFD Assistant Chief Darren Collins. Collins said fire crews...
WKYC
13 Ohio schools named 2022 National Blue Ribbon Schools: See which Northeast Ohio schools made the list
WASHINGTON D.C., DC — Four Northeast Ohio schools are being recognized nationally after they were designated as National Blue Ribbon Schools, which honors high academic achievement and progress in closing achievement gaps. The Blue Ribbon honors, announced by U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona, is one of the biggest...
cleveland19.com
Parma Heights police welcome department’s 1st K-9 officer
PARMA HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - The Parma Heights Police Department is introducing its newest member: K-9 Officer Gunny Bennett!. Parma Heights City Council swore in K-9 Gunny during their Monday meeting. (Photos show he could hardly contain his excitement to join the force.) “Since Gunny hasn’t mastered English just yet,...
Geauga County judge finds Cleveland attorney in contempt of court over disclosures in UH fertility case
CHARDON, Ohio — A Geauga County judge on Thursday found a Cleveland attorney in contempt of court for defying a judge’s order to shield certain information from the public in a case involving the University Hospitals fertility clinic. Geauga County Common Pleas Judge Carolyn Paschke ordered attorney Subodh...
24 suburban Cuyahoga County restaurants with the most food inspection violations in 2021-2022
CLEVELAND, Ohio - Here are the suburban Cuyahoga County restaurants and retailers cited for the most food inspection violations during the 2021-2022 inspection year ending Feb. 28, according to state records. The inspections were conducted by the Cuyahoga County health department, which is responsible for the entire county with the...
cleveland19.com
Inside the Cleveland Browns themed house and car of a retired Chardon school teacher
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Anyone who drives around in a Browns themed PT Cruiser is one loyal fan. In fact, Bert Hanson has never let his PT Crusier out of his sight, even when he retired as a Chardon public schools teacher, and decided to move to Arizona with his wife.
cleveland19.com
Cleveland police: 2 fatally shot in South Collinwood neighborhood
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police confirm two men died early Friday morning after a shooting in the South Collinwood neighborhood. Crews were called out around 12:40 a.m. to the 15000 block of Aspinwall Avenue near East 152nd Street for shots fired, according to EMS. The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner...
These 9 NE Ohio lottery winners won $2.6M in September
A $20 Ohio Lottery scratch-off sold at a Warren grocery store will pay $2 million over the next 25 years. Eight other lottery winners from Northeast Ohio announced just this month have won a combined more than $600,000 before taxes.
cleveland19.com
Chardon parents upset over board member’s ‘inappropriate’ monitoring of student dress code
CHARDON, Ohio (WOIO) - Parents, are you OK with a man standing outside of school, checking out your child for dress code violations?. Some Chardon Schools parents are definitely not OK with this. They say school board member Todd Albright was doing just that, and his actions are inappropriate. Albright...
cleveland19.com
Pregnant woman falls into manmade hole in East Cleveland sidewalk
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Alexandra Parsons had a scare of a lifetime Wednesday night. She fell into this manmade hole next to the sidewalk on Terrace Road in East Cleveland. To make matters worse, Parsons is eight months pregnant. “It was about midnight, I was getting my son out the...
cleveland19.com
Man injured during equipment fire at Cleveland Cliffs mill
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 55-year-old man was hospitalized after a front-end loader vehicle caught fire at a Cleveland Cliffs mill located on Eggers Avenue in the flats, according to Cleveland EMS. A company spokesperson told 19 News that the contractor was injured when the vehicle caught fire while processing...
