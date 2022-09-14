ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
cleveland19.com

Akron firefighters rescue person, dog from house fire

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - The Akron Fire Department said firefighters rescued a person and dog Sunday morning from a house fire. Crews took the victim to a hospital and revived the dog on scene, according to the department. The blaze broke out around 11:15 a.m. at a home in the...
AKRON, OH
cleveland19.com

Parma police search for witnesses of serious crash on Sept. 15

PARMA, Ohio (WOIO) - Parma police are asking for witnesses to come forward if they saw a serious crash on Thursday, Sept. 15. The wreck, which involved a pickup truck and motorcycle, happened around 5:28 p.m. at Ridge Road and Luelda Avenue. Parma police said serious injuries were reported as...
PARMA, OH
cleveland19.com

Ashland County Bomb Squad determines item found at Mansfield home not dangerous

MANSFIELD, Ohio (WOIO) - The Ashland County Bomb Squad investigated a suspicious item Saturday afternoon after it was discovered inside an abandoned Mansfield home. Some residents were evacuated from the neighborhood after a demolition team found a mortar shell as they were clearing belongings from the Harker Street home. Mansfield...
MANSFIELD, OH
cleveland19.com

Authorities search for missing Cleveland man with dementia

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Ohio authorities are seeking the public’s help in locating a 72-year-old missing man who has dementia. According to a Missing Adult Alert, Edward Wyley walked away from his home on East 121 Street in Cleveland and has not returned. He was last seen at midnight...
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

Several residents taken to hospital after Lakewood apartment building fire

LAKEWOOD, Ohio (WOIO) - The Lakewood Fire Department (LFD) said an apartment fire on Saturday morning sent several people to the hospital and displaced others. Firefighters were called out around 8:50 a.m. to the 1400 block of Warren Road, according to LFD Assistant Chief Darren Collins. Collins said fire crews...
LAKEWOOD, OH
cleveland19.com

Parma Heights police welcome department’s 1st K-9 officer

PARMA HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - The Parma Heights Police Department is introducing its newest member: K-9 Officer Gunny Bennett!. Parma Heights City Council swore in K-9 Gunny during their Monday meeting. (Photos show he could hardly contain his excitement to join the force.) “Since Gunny hasn’t mastered English just yet,...
PARMA HEIGHTS, OH
cleveland19.com

Cleveland police: 2 fatally shot in South Collinwood neighborhood

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police confirm two men died early Friday morning after a shooting in the South Collinwood neighborhood. Crews were called out around 12:40 a.m. to the 15000 block of Aspinwall Avenue near East 152nd Street for shots fired, according to EMS. The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner...
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

Man injured during equipment fire at Cleveland Cliffs mill

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 55-year-old man was hospitalized after a front-end loader vehicle caught fire at a Cleveland Cliffs mill located on Eggers Avenue in the flats, according to Cleveland EMS. A company spokesperson told 19 News that the contractor was injured when the vehicle caught fire while processing...
CLEVELAND, OH

