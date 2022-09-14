Read full article on original website
Friday Night Blitz: September 16 scores and highlights
COLUMBIA, S.C. — The high school football season continues with week four of local pigskin action in the Books. Here are scores and highlights from Midlands area high school football games Sept. 16. Airport 33, Fox Creek 20. Goose Creek 28, Blythewood 20. Edisto 47, Branchville 20. Swansea 17,...
The Post and Courier
Week 5: Berkeley County squads in first-time matchups
Five high school football teams from Berkeley County will line up against opponents they've never encountered before in Week 5. Cane Bay travels to May River, Stratford to St. James and Timberland to West Ashley while Cross hosts Buford and St. John's Christian hosts Conway Christian. One of those teams...
The Post and Courier
Hawks win thriller at Timberland
It was an eventful week for the Hanahan Hawks but it ended about like it should have for the seventh-ranked team in Class AAA against a winless Class AA squad. The Hawks, now guided by interim coach Steve Blanchard, used some second half theatrics to take out rival Timberland, 30-24, on Sept. 16 in a non-region clash.
WLTX.com
Former Gamecock head football coach Will Muschamp makes return to Williams-Brice Stadium
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Will Muschamp spent nearly five seasons in charge of the South Carolina program, going 28-30 before being fired in-season after his team stumbled to a 2-5 start in the 10-game season of 2020. Saturday's game with Georgia will mark Muschamp's return to Williams-Brice Stadium for the...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Shane Beamer fires back at reporter after South Carolina's loss to Georgia: 'Get out of here, man'
Shane Beamer’s South Carolina Gamecocks took one on the chin against Georgia. The Bulldogs hammered the Gamecocks 48-7. USC’s only touchdown came with under a minute left in the fourth quarter. Beamer’s team managed just 306 total yards, including just 92 rushing yards. Spencer Rattler threw 2 INTs...
Former Clemson QB throws shade at South Carolina
A former Clemson quarterback took to Twitter to throw some shade at South Carolina and their fans Saturday afternoon. Students and fans left Williams-Brice very early as Georgia romped the Gamecocks. Tucker (...)
dillonheraldonline.com
Bozard And Brown Win Fishing Tournament
THE CIVIL WAR BATTLE on the Pee Dee Fishing Tournament was held on August 20, 2022. The tournament was held at Allison’s Landing in Johnsonville, S.C. First place prize was $2680.00 and big fish prize was $1400.00 for a total of $4080.00. First place team winners were Adam Bozard of Dillon and Justin Brown of Patrick, SC. They were first place and big fish winners. They caught two flathead catfish with a total of 68 pounds. They will compete in the North Carolina side of the Civil War Tournament on August 27, 2022 in Rockingham, N.C.
wach.com
A'ja Wilson delivers Las Vegas its first ever title, wins WNBA championship
(WACH) -- A'ja Wilson has gone from delivering South Carolina its first women's basketball national championship to now giving the city of Las Vegas its first ever sports title. The Gamecock legend and her Las Vegas Aces defeated Connecticut 78-71 Sunday to win the WNBA championship 3-1. The title caps...
South Carolina man to compete on Wheel of Fortune
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – A Summerville man will appear Monday night on the popular TV game show ‘Wheel of Fortune.’ Lenny Larkin will compete on ‘Wheel of Fortune,’ according to the town of Summerville. He is the town’s IT director. Tune in Monday night to watch Larkin complete word puzzles for cash prizes.
‘These TikToks and these funny memes are not harassment’: Timmonsville police chief has message for Dallas Cowboys fans
TIMMONSVILLE, S.C. (WBTW) — Timmonsville Police Chief Thomas McFadden took to social media Thursday to share a message for his fellow Dallas Cowboys fans after the team’s Week 1 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. “I just want to tell you this Cowboys fans: these TikToks and these funny memes are not harassment,” McFadden said […]
Orangeburg County School District fills 146 teacher vacancies, recruitment continues
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. — The Orangeburg County School District has made progress in filling teacher vacancies. At the start of the 2022-2023 school year, the district had 162 vacancies, it has filled 146. Out of the 146 positions filled, fourteen were filled by retired educators. “I wanna say thank...
The Post and Courier
Williamsburg County Sheriff's Office Incident Reports through July 30
• Burglar Alarm – Audible, S. Main St. (Tigermart), Hemingway. • Phone Call for Information, Battery Park Rd., Nesmith. • Animal Complaint/Barking Dog(s), Fernbrooke Dr., Cades. • Traffic Stop, Boat Landing. • Overdose, Davis Rd., Hemingway. • Escort, Nelson Blvd., Kingstree. • Civil Welfare Check, Oakridge Rd., Andrews. •...
walterborolive.com
South Carolina State Fair Discount Tickets are Now Available
Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2022 (Columbia, S.C.) — Discount admission and ride tickets for the 153rd annual South Carolina State Fair are on sale now through Tuesday, Oct. 11. Patrons can save up to 50% by purchasing S.C. State Fair tickets in advance at SCStateFair.org or at a participating Circle K location.
West Florence Fire-Rescue runs into out-of-service hydrants while fighting fire
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — West Florence Fire-Rescue ran into out-of-service fire hydrants while fighting a house fire early Thursday morning. West Florence Fire-Rescue was called at about 4:35 a.m. to a home on Pine Needles Road for the fire, according to the department. Everyone made it out of the home safely, which the department […]
WLTX.com
Tears and disbelief follow Sumter lottery jackpot
SUMTER, S.C. — A South Carolina lottery winner said he couldn't stop crying when he learned that he would be taking home a sizable jackpot. According to South Carolina Education Lottery officials, the winner found out about his good fortune when he was already at home on the couch. It was at that moment, that he began to tear up.
wach.com
"I couldn't stop crying": Midlands Lottery winner bursts into tears
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — A Sumter man got emotional when he won $200,000 playing the South Carolina Education Lottery. “I couldn’t stop crying,” he told lottery officials. He says he was at home, sitting on the couch, when he scratched off the first top prize win on...
WPMI
High school students in South Carolina post videos of themselves fighting, authorities say
KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — Fighting at school is going to another level at a high school in South Carolina. The Kershaw County Sheriff's Department said it has had to file charges against several students at Lugoff-Elgin High School for fighting on school grounds, just five weeks into the school year.
"There are officers everywhere": Parents react to new safety measures at Richland 2 athletic events
COLUMBIA, S.C. — The "Friday Night Lights" were blue as Richland Two implemented increased safety measures and had extra security for week 5 of Friday night football. Fans were sent through metal detectors and had to have their student IDs checked and tickets scanned to get inside the games.
GCPD: Female body found at John McCants Veterans Park
GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities are investigating after a body was found in the Goose Creek area on Sunday afternoon. Officials with the Goose Creek Police Department confirmed to News 2 on Sunday afternoon that they found a body at John McCants Veterans Park. Police say the victim was a woman and no foul play […]
Santee Indian Tribe returns with 9th annual Pow Wow
HOLLY HILL, S.C. — The Santee Indian Tribe is having its first pow wow in three years this Saturday. The pow wow is a 10 year tradition started by former chief Randy Crummie, who died of COVID last spring. “It’s like a family reunion. That’s what a pow wow...
