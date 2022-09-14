ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami, FL

Are The Miami Heat's Bam Adebayo And Tyler Herro Young Building Blocks?

By Shandel Richardson
 4 days ago

Herro and Adebayo left off HoopsHype Top Players Under 25 list

Last year Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro was named the NBA's Sixth Man of the Year.

Apparently, it wasn't enough to get Herro ranked among the top players under 25. The website HoopsHype.com recently polled 15 general managers around the league on the best young players to build around them.

Herro did not make the cut.

The list was topped by Dallas Mavericks forward Luka Doncic, Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum and Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant.

Herro and Bam Adebayo are considered the Heat's top young players. Adebayo was ineligible for this list because he's already turned 25 but he was a mainstay on ratings for young players.

Herro drew some criticism last season after winning the award for the league's top reserve. John Hollinger of The Athletic thought the honor should've gone to Cleveland Cavaliers forward Kevin Love because it "isn’t reserved for the backup guard who jacks up the most shots."

Herro averaged 20.7 points, five rebounds and four assists on 44 percent shooting last season.

Shandel Richardson is the Miami Heat writer for Inside The Heat. He can also be read in the Sportsbook Review for gambling coverage from around the NBA.

