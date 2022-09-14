Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
2 Towns in Wisconsin Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Live in the United StatesJoe MertensWisconsin State
Five sports bars in Wisconsin that are considered the best in the entire stateJoe MertensWisconsin State
These 9 Restaurants Serve The Best Butter Burger In WisconsinTravel MavenWisconsin State
Related
wearegreenbay.com
Lambeau unveils new concessions menu
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Delaware North has introduced 13 new concession items for the upcoming Green Bay Packers season. Executive Chef Zac Ladubec and his culinary staff had been working on the menu concept during the offseason. When describing the menu’s design, Ladubec says, “As the weather gets...
spectrumnews1.com
Longtime downtown Green Bay business forced to move
GREEN BAY, Wis. — A business with a long history in downtown Green Bay is being forced to move. Bosse’s News Stand and Smoke Shop has been a popular spot for buying cigars and newspapers for 124 years. “This is my home,” said Steve Liebert, the shop’s owner....
experiencewisconsinmag.com
8 Wisconsin Diners Worth the Drive
If you’re a fan of “Diners, Drive-ins and Dives,” you know Guy Fieri has stopped at three of these restaurants. We’ve found a few more that should get him hopping into his little red Camaro for a trip back to Wisconsin. FRANK’S DINER, KENOSHA. Let’s...
Fox11online.com
Learn more about Wisconsin's iconic fruits at the Cranberry Apple Jamboree
(WLUK) -- Starting Friday, a celebration for two of Wisconsin's most iconic fruits will be taking place in Manitowoc County. The Cranberry Apple Jamboree is happening at the Farm Wisconsin Discovery Center. Abigal Winkel says the event combines education and fun. Visitors will investigate why cranberries bounce, how an apple's...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
UPMATTERS
Two, $1 million Wisconsin Lottery winners in back-to-back days
(WFRV) – We’ve all daydreamed about it. What would you do if you suddenly became a millionaire overnight?. The Wisconsin Lottery has rewarded a lot of money this past week, with a Powerball and a Mega Millions winner on September 13 and 14 respectively. Both tickets are worth...
Fox11online.com
The Weidner Downtown Series returns to Green Bay's Tarlton Theatre
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- The Weidner announced new events coming to the heart of downtown Green Bay. The Weidner is entering its second year of partnership with historic Tarlton Theatre to present "The Weidner Downtown Series." The series showcases an eclectic mix of live music, chamber theatre and free to...
Fox11online.com
Interactive photography exhibit highlights downtown Appleton locations
APPLETON (WLUK) -- Highlighting the lives of everyday people is one goal of a Fox Valley artist's new exhibit. "We can put people in front of other people who may not intermingle every single day," John Nance said. Nance came up with the idea and did the photography. He said...
Wisconsin Town Wins Title of 'Best-Tasting Tap Water'
Here's which town has the most delicious tap water in all of Wisconsin.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Fox11online.com
Fans excited at Train concert for Kickoff Weekend at Lambeau
GREEN BAY (WLUK)-- Many fans gathered in the Lambeau Field Parking lot to hear the band Train play a free concert that started at 5:00 PM on Saturday night. Some people came just to enjoy the music, others were already in town for the Packer's home opener game against the Chicago Bears Sunday.
UPMATTERS
Wisconsin lighthouse, shipwreck added to Register of Historic Places
(WFRV) – A lighthouse in Kewaunee and a shipwreck near Marinette have both been added to the National and State Register of Historic Places, respectively. The Kewaunee Pierhead Lighthouse and the Sidney O. Neff Shipwreck have been recognized by the Wisconsin Historical Society and were named to the Register of Historic Places on Thursday, September 15.
Fox11online.com
Friday kids' events kick off Fox Cities Marathon weekend
GRAND CHUTE (WLUK) -- This weekend, 3,200 people will be participating in Fox Cities Marathon events. The festivities kicked off Friday in Grand Chute. Kids didn't have to wait for Sunday for the fun to start since their Fun Run was up first. "To me, this is the most fun...
Fox11online.com
Families feel proud of Fox Cities Marathon winners and participants
NEENAH (WLUK) -- The Fox Cities Marathon happened Sunday morning featuring full, half, and relay marathons. Over 3,000 walkers and runners were expected to participate. Full marathon first place female winner Anne Schreiber came in with an approximate time of 3 hours and 20 minutes. “I was so happy, I...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
doorcountydailynews.com
Algoma preparing for cruise ship arrival next year
You can expect to see a cruise ship floating offshore from the City of Algoma next summer. Algoma Chamber Director Ken Weinaug and City Administrator Matt Murphy had the opportunity earlier this month to check out the Viking Octantis while it was docked in Milwaukee. Murphy and Weinaug met with cruise officials to discuss the options for visitors when they dock in Algoma. The first ship to come to Algoma will be the Viking Polaris in 2023, as it travels between Duluth and Toronto. Other stops on the cruise include Thunder Bay, Sault Sainte Marie, Mackinac Island, and Niagara Falls. Weinaug says it is more of a research vessel than your typical cruise ship, but he expects it to be an excellent introduction to the area for passengers, and hopefully, they will return to spend more time.
Fox11online.com
Deer Hunt 2022: Archery and crossbow season preview
OUTAGAMIE COUNTY (WLUK) -- The Archery and Crossbow Deer Hunting season begins Saturday, and bucks and does are on the move in Outagamie County. Department of Natural Resources deer experts say it was another relatively mild winter in Northeast Wisconsin. "I've been getting reports from people seeing lots of deer,...
WBAY Green Bay
Garbage can fire causes $20,000 in damage to garage in Green Bay
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Green Bay Metro Fire Department responded to a garage fire Saturday morning around 8:55 AM at 1280 Chicago Street. Upon arrival, the Battalion chief found a garbage can on fire; the flames spread into the detached garage and extended into the roof. Firefighters were...
thebrillionnews.com
Ariens, Calumet County to be featured on Discover Wisconsin
Ariens, Calumet County to be featured on Discover Wisconsin. The Ariens Museum will be one of many sites around Calumet County to be featured in the newest episode of Discover Wisconsin. Discover Wisconsin is the nation’s longest running travel and tourism television series. The episode – titled “Calumet, A County...
kaukaunacommunitynews.com
Latest Fox Valley $1 million lottery winner purchased in Appleton
APPLETON — The latest $1 million winner in the Fox Valley was purchased Wednesday at an Appleton gas station. The Mega Millions ticket was sold Sept. 14, 2022 at the Northland Citgo in Appleton, according to the Wisconsin lottery. The big payout comes just two months after someone won...
kaukaunacommunitynews.com
Fall tire collection begins Monday in Kaukauna
KAUKAUNA — Fall tire collection for Kaukauna residents begins Monday, Sept. 19 and runs through Thursday, Sept. 22, 2022 on regularly scheduled garbage collection days. The Street Department will collect a maximum of four tires from each location; rims must be removed. Tires still mounted on rims will not...
spectrumnews1.com
Winning formula: Alliance Church in Appleton has found success with sport ministry
APPLETON, Wis. — You can learn a lot from a magazine article. Pastor Dennis Episcopo, a New Jersey guy through and through, was only here a couple of weeks as the spiritual leader of Alliance Church when someone handed him a Sports Illustrated from 1986. In it was a multi-page spread titled: “America at Play: Sports in Appleton, Wisconsin.”
Fox11online.com
St. Norbert College celebrates SNC day
De Pere (WLUK) - St. Norbert College hosted SNC day on Saturday. The day long event allowed families to visit students. The event included : musical entertainment, educational activities, an art market, Segway tours and food trucks. "I always enjoy the bookstore where I can get some new novelty items...
Comments / 0