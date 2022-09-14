ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jai Sosa
4d ago

another emotional fool. damn these types get Soo into their feelings and enraged with anger. similar to animals . smh another one bites the lust

Votes Matter
4d ago

SA needs to build a bigger Jail.Great job Police 🚨 men and catching this criminal

WacoTrib.com

Teen arrested in fatal crash in South Waco

Waco police arrested a 19-year-old man on an intoxication manslaughter charge after a crash that left one person dead early Saturday morning in South Waco, according to a press release. Norman Newman Nyamandi lost control of a vehicle he was driving and hit an unoccupied vehicle parked in a driveway,...
WACO, TX
KSAT 12

Man assaulted in armed carjacking at car wash, police say

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are investigating a violent carjacking after a man was reportedly assaulted moments before his vehicle was stolen, said SAPD. At around 9:30 p.m. Friday, SAPD officers responded to a carjacking at a car wash on Culebra Road. According to SAPD, two suspects walked...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KWTX

Waco man accused of murdering mother of his children to stand trial Monday

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A Waco man who police say shot and killed the mother of his three children in 2019 is set to stand trial on Monday. Quest Aljabaughn Jones, 31, is charged with murder in Waco’s 19th State District Court in the Feb. 3, 2019, shooting death of Sherrell Carter at a home in the 5600 block of Wilshire Drive he shared with Carter and their three children.
WACO, TX
news4sanantonio.com

Man arrested in connection with armored truck robbery on Northeast Side

SAN ANTONIO -One man is in custody and another is still on the run in connection with the robbery of an armored truck last month on the Northeast Side. Lawrence Eric Taylor, 21, was arrested on Thursday after the San Antonio Police Robbery Task Force tracked him down after finding the vehicle used in the robbery. After linking it to a home, police obtained a search warrant and allegedly found evidence linking Taylor to the crime.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
foxsanantonio.com

Man arrested after he shot and killed his relative's boyfriend

SAN ANTONIO – A man has been arrested after he shot and killed a man Monday on the Northwest side of town. Police were dispatched to the 7300 block of Oak Manor Drive at around 8 p.m. for reports of a shooting. Upon arrival, police found 27-year-old Alvin Alfunzo...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
foxsanantonio.com

Bexar County deputy gives horse popular 'Edgar' haircut

SAN ANTONIO – A Bexar County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) horse named Vicente is showing off his new haircut known as the ‘Edgar’ cut. An "Edgar" haircut is essentially a bowl cut with a high-fade and is popular among Latino men. "Deputy Ashley Martinez gave her mount,...
BEXAR COUNTY, TX

