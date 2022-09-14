Read full article on original website
The DOJ's latest Mar-a-Lago filing is the biggest hint yet that prosecutors may charge Trump with a crime
The DOJ said it has evidence of "likely" efforts to obstruct its investigation into Trump. It's the clearest sign to date that prosecutors are eyeing charging Trump with a crime. Evidence of the concealment of sensitive documents and other obstructive measures are "aggravating factors" that "usually lead to criminal prosecution,"...
Feds raid Park Avenue penthouse and Hamptons estate linked to billionaire Russian oligarch crony of Putin facing DOJ bank fraud probe - months after US seized his $99M superyacht
Federal agents have raided two New York properties linked to a billionaire Russian oligarch who is under US sanctions and faces a criminal probe into alleged bank fraud. FBI and Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) agents on Thursday took part in the raids of a Park Avenue penthouse in Manhattan and a sprawling Hamptons estate tied to Viktor Vekselberg, according to WNBC-TV.
Trump wants to split the cost of the special master with the government but the DOJ wants him to pay for it
Trump requested a special master to review the documents seized at Mar-a-Lago and the DOJ, which appealed the move, wants him to foot the bill.
Former FBI official says Russian, Chinese, and Iranian spies could have tried to infiltrate Trump's Mar-a-Lago residence
Former FBI official Peter Strzok says "any competent foreign intelligence service" would have tried to enter Mar-a-Lago. He cited Russia, China, Iran, and Cuba as possible countries that these agents came from. Strzok was fired from the FBI after sending anti-Trump messages, and is a frequent target of his attacks.
Feds file notice of plans to seize Marilyn Mosby’s Florida condo if she’s convicted in perjury, mortgage fraud case
Federal prosecutors said in court filings that the government plans to try to seize Baltimore State’s Attorney Marilyn Mosby’s Florida Gulf Coast vacation condo if she’s convicted of perjury and mortgage fraud. The city’s top prosecutor is charged with two counts of perjury and two counts of mortgage fraud related to early withdrawals from her city retirement account and the purchase of two ...
Michael Cohen doubles down on claim that Trump may have kept classified documents to blackmail the DOJ into not indicting him
Trump's former fixer was on MSNBC to discuss the report that the FBI found documents about a foreign government's nuclear capabilities at Mar-a-Lago.
Former FBI assistant director says Trump could have kept hold of a foreign country's nuclear secrets because they had 'the highest price tag' for classified info
A foreign country, or its adversaries, would pay astronomical prices to find out what the US knows about its nuclear power, Frank Figliuzzi said.
americanmilitarynews.com
Former Philly restaurant server ordered to pay $84M for massacre of 600 civilians during Liberian civil war
A former server at a Philadelphia restaurant has been ordered to pay $84 million in damages to four citizens of Liberia for leading a massacre that resulted in the deaths of more than 600 civilians seeking sanctuary in a church during the West African nation’s first civil war. The...
A 72-year-old Capitol rioter who beat a police officer with a Trump flag has received a nearly 4-year prison sentence
Howard Richardson pleaded guilty earlier this year to assaulting police officers during the Jan. 6 attack. He entered restricted areas of the Capitol grounds and beat an officer with a Trump flag. On Friday, he was sentenced to 46 months in prison, a $2,000 fine, and three years of supervised...
A Trump-appointed judge doesn't know what to make of the former president's lawsuit over the Mar-a-Lago search
A federal judge asked Donald Trump's legal team to further explain the "precise relief sought" from a lawsuit over the FBI's search of Mar-a-Lago.
Trump claims he needs White House records back so he can eventually add them to his presidential library
Donald Trump filed a motion on Monday to have a "special master" review materials seized by the FBI. Trump also demanded the documents be returned so that he can give them back to the National Archives. The National Archives previously asked for the files before the agency approached the DOJ...
Washington Examiner
Trump bragged to associates about knowledge of French president's 'naughty' private life: Report
Former President Donald Trump bragged to his associates about knowledge of French President Emmanuel Macron's "naughty" private life, according to a new report. A document seized in the FBI's Mar-a-Lago raid titled “Info re: President of France” triggered a "trans-Atlantic freakout" in Paris and Washington, the report from Rolling Stone claimed, citing two anonymous sources familiar with the situation. Though it is unknown what the details entailed and whether it included details of Macron's private life, the document has U.S. and French intelligence agencies scrambling to see whether there has been a security breach, the report said.
Hillary Clinton to Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas: 'Don't you want to retire?'
In an interview with Andy Cohen, Clinton said she'd also ask Melania Trump how her summer is going after the FBI raided Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago.
"Corrupt as hell": Ginni Thomas effort to overturn Trump's loss even more extensive than reported
This article originally appeared at Common Dreams. It is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 License. Feel free to republish and share widely. U.S. Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas faced fresh calls to step down Thursday after new reporting revealed that his wife's involvement in efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election was broader than previously known, extending to the battleground state of Wisconsin as well as Arizona.
Former DOJ official says Trump's special master request will dump a 'thankless' task on some intermediary's shoulders: 'No one wants this assignment'
A former DOJ attorney told Insider that special master work is grueling stuff. She described the screening process involved as "time consuming" and the end result as "thankless." Trump's plea for a neutral observer may no longer matter, according to recent reports. Serving as the special master in former President...
Trump pushed to preserve White House docs because he was convinced Biden would destroy evidence of a 'Deep State' plot against him, report says
Trump, who has a reputation for mistreating material, urged aides to preserve Russia-investigation papers, Rolling Stone reported.
The only special master candidate Trump and the DOJ can agree on: a 78-year-old judge appointed by Reagan
The DOJ has agreed to one of Trump's nominees for special master in their probe of misplaced WH docs. The DOJ said that a former NY District Judge appointed by Reagan was fit to play the role. Trump's other choice was rejected by DOJ lawyers, who said he lacked experience.
americanmilitarynews.com
US tips off Russia before nuke-capable missile launch
The U.S. military test-launched a nuclear-capable intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) on Wednesday, the Air Force confirmed in a statement. The launch took place after the U.S. gave Russia advance notice. According to Reuters, U.S. Air Force announced the ICBM test in advance in an effort to avoid worsening tensions with...
Judge Orders Fox News to Start Turning Over Files from a Pool of Millions of Documents to Smartmatic in Billion-Dollar Lawsuit
On the heels of a ruling advancing Smartmatic’s multibillion-dollar lawsuit against Fox News months earlier, a Manhattan judge on Tuesday ordered the conservative network to start turning over files from a pool of millions of documents that the voting machine company demanded. More than a year has passed since...
Michael Cohen believes Trump is likely keeping copies of top-secret documents at his children's homes, Bedminster, and Trump Tower
Michael Cohen thinks Trump could have copies of the top-secret files found at Mar-a-Lago. Cohen said Trump might have stashed the documents at his homes in Bedminster and New York. Cohen also suggested that these files might also be in the homes of Trump's children. Michael Cohen, who was once...
