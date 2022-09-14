ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clayton, CA

pioneerpublishers.com

Letter to the Editor: Move forward on Weapons Station

CONCORD, CA (Sept. 18, 2022) — I’m a senior citizen who has been a Concord homeowner for forty years. I love this city, its central location, its dog parks and opportunities for seniors. One thing we need more of is affordable housing for our older population. Walnut Creek...
CONCORD, CA
eastcountytoday.net

Antioch City Clerk Issues Open Letter to Antioch Regarding Mayor Lamar Thorpe

On Saturday, Antioch City Clerk Ellie Householder issued an open letter to the residents of Antioch after learning about a sexual harassment settlement involving Lamar Thorpe. “I recognize that my well-known connection with Lamar Thorpe can be interpreted as a tacit endorsement of his behaviors. I never could’ve imagined someone I highly respect as a colleague would do such a thing; but it did happen,” said Householder who added, “To the women; I am sorry. I see you, I hear you, and I believe you.”
ANTIOCH, CA
pioneerpublishers.com

So This Happened…Week of Sept. 12 through 18, 2022

CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, CA (Sept. 18, 2022) — Even as E.J Phair closed it Concord location last month, a company official urged residents to patronize local restaurants and retailers. “Please support your local mom and pop business when you can. These businesses are what make your local communities unique...
CONCORD, CA
pioneerpublishers.com

Concord to elect 3 council members and treasurer

CONCORD, CA (Sept. 16, 2022) — Candidates for the City Council are keenly focused on quality of life issues, perhaps fitting for a city recently named the happiest spot in the country. This November, council seats are up for election in Districts 1, 3 and 5. Whoever is elected...
CONCORD, CA
eastcountytoday.net

Councilmembers Ask Antioch Mayor Lamar Thorpe to Resign

On Thursday, Antioch Mayor Pro Tem Mike Barbanica and Councilwoman Lori Ogorchock called for the resignation of Mayor Lamar Thorpe during a press conference. The call for the resignation came after this publication broke the news that the Contra Costa County Board of Supervisors agreed to a $350k settlement with two victims who sued the Los Medanos Healthcare District and its executive director Lamar Thorpe, who is also Mayor of Antioch.
ANTIOCH, CA
pioneerpublishers.com

Tackling some concerns about Concord First Partners

CONCORD, CA (Sept. 16, 2022) — Residents and a local environmental group who refuse to speak with the Concord First Partners development team or participate in their outreach have a lot of concerns. Here is a quick rundown of some of the concerns that I have observed, having been...
CONCORD, CA
pioneerpublishers.com

Contra Costa transitioning to updated COVID plans

CCH and all county employees have worked to ensure that all county residents have had access to testing, vaccines and treatment since the beginning of the pandemic. In March 2020, none of us could have imagined how much COVID-19 would impact our lives or for how long. Now, more than...
CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, CA
svvoice.com

Former City Employee Benison Tran Remembered After Tragic Death

The City of Santa Clara observed a moment of silence during its Sept. 13 City Council meeting for retired City employee Benison Tran. Tran served the City of Santa Clara for nearly 30 years. He started working for the City in June 1992 and retired in April 2021 as a senior civil engineer, PD, QSD.
SANTA CLARA, CA
NBC Bay Area

$724K Powerball Ticket Matching 5 Numbers Sold in Martinez

A lucky Powerball player in the East Bay won $724,000 on a ticket matching the first five numbers in Saturday night's $225 million draw, according to the California Lottery. The winning ticket was sold at Valley Convenience Mart, 835 Alhambra Ave. in Martinez in Contra Costa County, the lottery said.
MARTINEZ, CA
NBC Bay Area

North Bay Residents Prepare for Upcoming Rain

Areas of the North Bay are bracing for some of the heaviest rain this weekend, including parts of Marin County. San Anselmo city officials told NBC Bay Area Saturday that flooding could occur later on when they get more big rain storms, but for now, the first big storm will probably just saturate the soils.
MARIN COUNTY, CA
rwcpulse.com

Blog: Wyatt Earp’s Date With Destiny in Redwood City

The wild west is full of heroes and villains, tall tales and legends of all kinds. If asked who was the most famous Marshal, most people would likely say Wyatt Earp. He was involved in one of the most famous events that took place during those rough and tumble days: The Gunfight at the O.K. Corral, which took place in Tombstone, Arizona, in 1881.
REDWOOD CITY, CA
KRON4 News

Community concerned about rainbow fentanyl in Bay Area

(KRON) – Rainbow fentanyl is now circulating around the Bay Area. Berkeley police first found more than a pound of the brightly colored drug during a traffic stop earlier this month. This came after a nationwide alert was issued about the rainbow-colored drug. The pills look like candy but are deadly and extremely addictive. They […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
pioneerpublishers.com

Pioneer High school football scores update, Sept. 18, 2022

CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, CA (Sept. 18, 2022) — Concord High and Northgate continue undefeated after four weeks. Northgate’s defense continued to shine in a 38-0 shutout at Bethel-Vallejo. The Minutemen weren’t able to play last week as winless Richmond canceled its game on Wednesday citing “player safety” concerns....
CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, CA
KRON4 News

How full are Bay Area reservoirs?

(KRON) – Rain may be returning to our forecast, but this storm won’t be enough to end the ongoing drought.  California hasn’t seen significant rainfall and months. The hope is that the rain forecast for this weekend will help the dry conditions and put some more water into our reservoirs. The latest map from the […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
pioneerpublishers.com

Latin musician goes solo as Chika Di

CONCORD, CA (Sept. 18, 2022) — Chika Di has more than 13,000 monthly listeners on Spotify. Her music has been featured on HBO multiple times, and she’s shared the stage with famous acts like George Clinton and the Red Hot Chili Peppers. In 2006, 19-year-old Diana Trujillo moved...
CONCORD, CA

