Lamorinda Weather Bulletin: Sunday, September 18Thomas Smith
Two California Residents Become Victims of Zelle 'Reverse Transaction' Scams in Bank ScamsZack LoveSan Francisco, CA
Video of Vallejo, Ca School Shooting seen nationally as football coach recovers from ordealJames PatrickVallejo, CA
Leave an Item Behind at a Hotel? This San Francisco Hotel Donates it to CharityMeg James | Founder of Go and Do Good®San Francisco, CA
pioneerpublishers.com
Letter to the Editor: Move forward on Weapons Station
CONCORD, CA (Sept. 18, 2022) — I’m a senior citizen who has been a Concord homeowner for forty years. I love this city, its central location, its dog parks and opportunities for seniors. One thing we need more of is affordable housing for our older population. Walnut Creek...
eastcountytoday.net
Antioch City Clerk Issues Open Letter to Antioch Regarding Mayor Lamar Thorpe
On Saturday, Antioch City Clerk Ellie Householder issued an open letter to the residents of Antioch after learning about a sexual harassment settlement involving Lamar Thorpe. “I recognize that my well-known connection with Lamar Thorpe can be interpreted as a tacit endorsement of his behaviors. I never could’ve imagined someone I highly respect as a colleague would do such a thing; but it did happen,” said Householder who added, “To the women; I am sorry. I see you, I hear you, and I believe you.”
pioneerpublishers.com
So This Happened…Week of Sept. 12 through 18, 2022
CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, CA (Sept. 18, 2022) — Even as E.J Phair closed it Concord location last month, a company official urged residents to patronize local restaurants and retailers. “Please support your local mom and pop business when you can. These businesses are what make your local communities unique...
pioneerpublishers.com
The Pioneer Summer 2022 calendar of events and activities, Sept. 18 update
CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, CA, (Sept. 18, 2022) — The Pioneer Calendar lists local events, performances and activities for the whole family. We update the Pioneer Calendar page every week so check back often to find out what’s going on near you. If you’d like to submit your event...
pioneerpublishers.com
Concord to elect 3 council members and treasurer
CONCORD, CA (Sept. 16, 2022) — Candidates for the City Council are keenly focused on quality of life issues, perhaps fitting for a city recently named the happiest spot in the country. This November, council seats are up for election in Districts 1, 3 and 5. Whoever is elected...
eastcountytoday.net
Councilmembers Ask Antioch Mayor Lamar Thorpe to Resign
On Thursday, Antioch Mayor Pro Tem Mike Barbanica and Councilwoman Lori Ogorchock called for the resignation of Mayor Lamar Thorpe during a press conference. The call for the resignation came after this publication broke the news that the Contra Costa County Board of Supervisors agreed to a $350k settlement with two victims who sued the Los Medanos Healthcare District and its executive director Lamar Thorpe, who is also Mayor of Antioch.
pioneerpublishers.com
Tackling some concerns about Concord First Partners
CONCORD, CA (Sept. 16, 2022) — Residents and a local environmental group who refuse to speak with the Concord First Partners development team or participate in their outreach have a lot of concerns. Here is a quick rundown of some of the concerns that I have observed, having been...
pioneerpublishers.com
Contra Costa transitioning to updated COVID plans
CCH and all county employees have worked to ensure that all county residents have had access to testing, vaccines and treatment since the beginning of the pandemic. In March 2020, none of us could have imagined how much COVID-19 would impact our lives or for how long. Now, more than...
Founder of Annie’s Annuals selling Richmond house
A notable onetime Richmond resident’s house is on the market and, wow, does it ever have a magnificent garden. Annie Hayes, the founder and former owner of Annie’s Annuals and Perennials, is selling her house at 5721 Doremus Ave. in the East Richmond Heights neighborhood for $724,000. Hayes’...
svvoice.com
Former City Employee Benison Tran Remembered After Tragic Death
The City of Santa Clara observed a moment of silence during its Sept. 13 City Council meeting for retired City employee Benison Tran. Tran served the City of Santa Clara for nearly 30 years. He started working for the City in June 1992 and retired in April 2021 as a senior civil engineer, PD, QSD.
berkeleyside.org
‘I hope they don’t call this place a failure’: West Berkeley shelter prepares to close
The West Berkeley Horizon Transitional Village is drawing to a close after opening last summer during the COVID-19 pandemic, but the fate of the program, as well as that of the majority of its tenants, is up in the air. Commonly known as the Grayson shelter, the warehouse was converted...
NBC Bay Area
$724K Powerball Ticket Matching 5 Numbers Sold in Martinez
A lucky Powerball player in the East Bay won $724,000 on a ticket matching the first five numbers in Saturday night's $225 million draw, according to the California Lottery. The winning ticket was sold at Valley Convenience Mart, 835 Alhambra Ave. in Martinez in Contra Costa County, the lottery said.
NBC Bay Area
North Bay Residents Prepare for Upcoming Rain
Areas of the North Bay are bracing for some of the heaviest rain this weekend, including parts of Marin County. San Anselmo city officials told NBC Bay Area Saturday that flooding could occur later on when they get more big rain storms, but for now, the first big storm will probably just saturate the soils.
rwcpulse.com
Blog: Wyatt Earp’s Date With Destiny in Redwood City
The wild west is full of heroes and villains, tall tales and legends of all kinds. If asked who was the most famous Marshal, most people would likely say Wyatt Earp. He was involved in one of the most famous events that took place during those rough and tumble days: The Gunfight at the O.K. Corral, which took place in Tombstone, Arizona, in 1881.
'Fill the well' Bay Area residents prepare for 1st storm of the season, possible flooding
It's still summer, but North Bay residents are getting storm ready for this weekend's rain which could bring flooding to some areas. Firefighters say the unusual weather event will temporarily ease fire danger.
Bay Area rain: lightning strikes reported along Sonoma Coast
(KRON) — Follow our live blog for updates on the Bay Area storm. Sunday, Sept. 18 4: 15 p.m. – NWS reports lightning strikes along the Sonoma Coast Lightning strikes right along the Sonoma Coast about 5-6 miles north of Bodega Bay. Seek a sturdy house or car for shelter & stay inside for at […]
Community concerned about rainbow fentanyl in Bay Area
(KRON) – Rainbow fentanyl is now circulating around the Bay Area. Berkeley police first found more than a pound of the brightly colored drug during a traffic stop earlier this month. This came after a nationwide alert was issued about the rainbow-colored drug. The pills look like candy but are deadly and extremely addictive. They […]
pioneerpublishers.com
Pioneer High school football scores update, Sept. 18, 2022
CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, CA (Sept. 18, 2022) — Concord High and Northgate continue undefeated after four weeks. Northgate’s defense continued to shine in a 38-0 shutout at Bethel-Vallejo. The Minutemen weren’t able to play last week as winless Richmond canceled its game on Wednesday citing “player safety” concerns....
How full are Bay Area reservoirs?
(KRON) – Rain may be returning to our forecast, but this storm won’t be enough to end the ongoing drought. California hasn’t seen significant rainfall and months. The hope is that the rain forecast for this weekend will help the dry conditions and put some more water into our reservoirs. The latest map from the […]
pioneerpublishers.com
Latin musician goes solo as Chika Di
CONCORD, CA (Sept. 18, 2022) — Chika Di has more than 13,000 monthly listeners on Spotify. Her music has been featured on HBO multiple times, and she’s shared the stage with famous acts like George Clinton and the Red Hot Chili Peppers. In 2006, 19-year-old Diana Trujillo moved...
