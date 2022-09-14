ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rutland, MA

Turning in at 122 Old Ayer Road in Groton, one catches only a glimpse of the building on top of the hill. The long tarred driveway curves up and around and then opens into an expansive parking area. But one’s eye is immediately drawn to the impressive building that is the Groton Hill Music Center, new home of Indian Hill Music, opened to the region Sept. 6.
GROTON, MA
WORCESTER, Mass. - A local nonprofit is looking to break the stigma surrounding substance abuse and the recovery process. Hundreds lacing up their walking shoes for Yes to Recovery's walk Saturday morning at Institute Park. The group was founded by people with first-hand knowledge of the needs of those suffering with substance use disorders. Its mission is to help support drug awareness programs, while also shedding light on the issue to the general public.
WORCESTER, MA
BOSTON, MA – It may seem hard to believe, but people across Massachusetts and the country continue to fall for it. Reports have been spreading all year that children that identify as cats are being led by leashes in school and school districts are supplying litter boxes in restrooms. Despite the constant rumors, I could not find any location in the United States where the rumors are justified.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s New England office has taken a first-in-the-nation step toward reducing stormwater runoff in urban rivers. The regional office is setting up a new regulatory regime that will focus on private landowners with an acre or more of impervious surfaces — like parking lots, roofs and driveways — and will hold them responsible for the polluting stormwater that runs into three Boston-area waterways: the Charles, Neponset and Mystic Rivers. It’s the first time such regulations will be used in a major urban area anywhere in the country.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
It’s National Linguini Day today! My thoughts naturally turn to the North End of Boston and all the delicious Italian food. Just walking up and down Hanover Street can nearly satisfy your cravings. Ok, maybe not. Then, I got to thinking…what is the most popular pasta dish in Massachusetts? The answer, I found was surprising, to say the least. In fact, most of the New England States, with the exception of one, were surprising to me.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Massachusetts crisis pregnancy centers are pushing back against a consumer advisory Attorney General Maura Healey’s office issued against them in July. Massachusetts Family Institute, a non-profit law firm that describes itself as “dedicated to defending and restoring religious liberty for all Americans” announced its representing crisis pregnancy centers, which it refers to as pregnancy resource centers (PRCs), across the state in a letter addressed to Healey published Monday.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Bed Bath & Beyond announced in August that it will be closing around 150 stores and laying off 20% of it’s workforce as a part of a financial restructuring. We now know which Massachusetts locations will close. 3 Bay State locations are on the list – Dorchester, Milford, and Seekonk. The closing dates have yet to be announced but our thoughts are with anybody whose jobs will be affected as a result.
SEEKONK, MA
There were hundreds of lottery prizes won in Massachusetts Thursday but two were significantly more than the rest. A “$10,000,000 Bonus Wins” jackpot prize was won off of a ticket sold at Regina Food Store in Everett. The prize was worth $10 million. Another jackpot prize worth $4 million was also won Thursday. It was from the game “4M Brilliant Titanium” and was sold at Hardwick Market in Gilbertville.
The last time this home was on the market was 1696. I feel like I just made a typo but nope, that’s correct. 326 years ago Peter the Great was a world leader. Could you imagine anybody actually going by any first name with “the Great” tacked on after it nowadays? Kanye might go for it… but I’m pretty sure it wouldn’t catch on. Anyway, back to the house.
CONCORD, MA

