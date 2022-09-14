Read full article on original website
These 4 Massachusetts Schools Named 2022 Blue Ribbon Winners
Four Massachusetts schools were named 2022 National Blue Ribbon winners. The National Blue Ribbon Schools Program, a part of the United States Department of Education, announces hundreds of award recipients each year. The award was created to recognize schools that are considered outstanding, and the winners are honored at an...
harvardpress.com
All-new Groton Hill Music Center offers community, education, and performance
Turning in at 122 Old Ayer Road in Groton, one catches only a glimpse of the building on top of the hill. The long tarred driveway curves up and around and then opens into an expansive parking area. But one’s eye is immediately drawn to the impressive building that is the Groton Hill Music Center, new home of Indian Hill Music, opened to the region Sept. 6.
spectrumnews1.com
'It's our sons, our daughters': Hundreds fill Institute Park for walk to raise awareness on issue of substance abuse
WORCESTER, Mass. - A local nonprofit is looking to break the stigma surrounding substance abuse and the recovery process. Hundreds lacing up their walking shoes for Yes to Recovery's walk Saturday morning at Institute Park. The group was founded by people with first-hand knowledge of the needs of those suffering with substance use disorders. Its mission is to help support drug awareness programs, while also shedding light on the issue to the general public.
BBB: Springfield woman hired by fake company
A woman from Springfield recently hired for a remote position on Indeed discovered that it was all a scam.
fallriverreporter.com
No. Your child’s school district is not allowing students to be leashed with litter boxes in the bathroom
BOSTON, MA – It may seem hard to believe, but people across Massachusetts and the country continue to fall for it. Reports have been spreading all year that children that identify as cats are being led by leashes in school and school districts are supplying litter boxes in restrooms. Despite the constant rumors, I could not find any location in the United States where the rumors are justified.
Seal found in Massachusetts town’s fresh-water pond; ‘Let the seal be,’ officials say
A fresh-water pond in one Massachusetts town received an unlikely visitor this week. A seal was discovered Friday morning in Shoe Pond in Beverly, the town’s Animal Control Department wrote in a Facebook post. “Please be advised that Beverly Animal Control and the Beverly Police Department are aware there...
Chicopee hopes to attract 15 to 20 applicants in search to replace arrested, fired superintendent of schools Lynn Clark
CHICOPEE — The hunt for a new superintendent will likely attract between 15 and 20 applicants and the search committee is expected to cut that pool to three to five finalists by the end of December. The 14-member search committee met for the first time on Wednesday to discuss...
wgbh.org
First-in-the-nation step from New England EPA will regulate stormwater runoff in 3 Mass. urban rivers
The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s New England office has taken a first-in-the-nation step toward reducing stormwater runoff in urban rivers. The regional office is setting up a new regulatory regime that will focus on private landowners with an acre or more of impervious surfaces — like parking lots, roofs and driveways — and will hold them responsible for the polluting stormwater that runs into three Boston-area waterways: the Charles, Neponset and Mystic Rivers. It’s the first time such regulations will be used in a major urban area anywhere in the country.
WBUR
Drought, supply chain woes and toxic chemicals create a 'perfect storm' for Mass. water systems
Every day, roughly a million gallons of water flow through a big red barn in Concord. This is one of the town’s water treatment facilities. Inside, giant tanks sit in orderly lines, and colorful pipes wind through the space. But these days, there’s something new: pallets stacked with bags of dry chemicals.
country1025.com
The Most Popular Pasta Dish In Massachusetts And Every State
It’s National Linguini Day today! My thoughts naturally turn to the North End of Boston and all the delicious Italian food. Just walking up and down Hanover Street can nearly satisfy your cravings. Ok, maybe not. Then, I got to thinking…what is the most popular pasta dish in Massachusetts? The answer, I found was surprising, to say the least. In fact, most of the New England States, with the exception of one, were surprising to me.
Racial equity audits of two Worcester departments reveal depth of systemic racism: ‘People of color are simply ignored’
People of color who work for the city of Worcester have felt excluded, ignored and fearful, according to a report detailing racial equity audits of two city departments – Human Resources and Health & Human Services. The audit found there is a lack of opportunity to advance for people...
Massachusetts crisis pregnancy centers push back against AG Maura Healy’s consumer advisory
Massachusetts crisis pregnancy centers are pushing back against a consumer advisory Attorney General Maura Healey’s office issued against them in July. Massachusetts Family Institute, a non-profit law firm that describes itself as “dedicated to defending and restoring religious liberty for all Americans” announced its representing crisis pregnancy centers, which it refers to as pregnancy resource centers (PRCs), across the state in a letter addressed to Healey published Monday.
Massachusetts real estate transactions for Hampden, Hampshire and Franklin counties Sept. 18, 2022
Budget Cabinet Sales Inc., to 350 Main LLC, 288-320 Main St., $900,000. Chester S. Wojcik to Wayne Mulligan and Sharon Mulligan, 15 Sycamore Terrace, $325,000.
Westfield woman wins $1 million prize off $5 scratch ticket
A woman from Westfield is a winner in the Massachusetts Lottery’s “50X The Money” instant ticket game.
country1025.com
3 of Massachusetts’ 20 Bed Bath & Beyond Stores To Close Permanently
Bed Bath & Beyond announced in August that it will be closing around 150 stores and laying off 20% of it’s workforce as a part of a financial restructuring. We now know which Massachusetts locations will close. 3 Bay State locations are on the list – Dorchester, Milford, and Seekonk. The closing dates have yet to be announced but our thoughts are with anybody whose jobs will be affected as a result.
Massachusetts State Lottery winner: $10 million, $4 million winning tickets among hundreds of prizes won Thursday
There were hundreds of lottery prizes won in Massachusetts Thursday but two were significantly more than the rest. A “$10,000,000 Bonus Wins” jackpot prize was won off of a ticket sold at Regina Food Store in Everett. The prize was worth $10 million. Another jackpot prize worth $4 million was also won Thursday. It was from the game “4M Brilliant Titanium” and was sold at Hardwick Market in Gilbertville.
country1025.com
Historic Massachusetts Home Up For Sale For the First Time in 326 Years
The last time this home was on the market was 1696. I feel like I just made a typo but nope, that’s correct. 326 years ago Peter the Great was a world leader. Could you imagine anybody actually going by any first name with “the Great” tacked on after it nowadays? Kanye might go for it… but I’m pretty sure it wouldn’t catch on. Anyway, back to the house.
$16.35 million lottery prize won at Mass. Cumberland Farms remains unclaimed
The largest lottery prize won so far this year in Massachusetts remains unclaimed nearly a week after it was won. The $16.35 million ticket was sold at Cumberland Farms in Ware. It was won off of a “Megabucks Doubler” drawing Sept. 10. However, as of Friday morning, the...
Feral cat in Orange tests positive for rabies
The Orange Board of Health is alerting residents of a feral cat that tested positive for rabies.
$1 million Powerball winner sold at Market Basket in Massachusetts
A lottery player in Massachusetts won a $1 million Powerball prize Wednesday. The ticket was sold at a Market Basket in Lowell, according to the lottery. However, there was no Powerball jackpot winner Wednesday. Instead, the lottery prize increases to $225 million ahead of Saturday’s drawing. Overall, there were...
