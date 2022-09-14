Read full article on original website
William & Kate Just Got a New House—But Here’s Why They Won’t Be Inviting Harry & Meghan Over
A new space. Prince William and Kate Middleton are moving into their new home, but it doesn’t seem like there will be invitations for Harry and Meghan. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are moving along to a new cottage this summer with their children, but is there room for more? According to Hello Magazine, Prince William and Kate are moving into Adelaide Cottage this summer. The cottage is a perfect four-bedroom place that will be cozy for their children: Prince George, 9 Princess Charlotte, 7 and Prince Louis, 4. The Cambridges are downsizing from their nine-bedroom apartment in Kensington Palace....
Royal Fans Claim Meghan Markle Got Scolded By Aides Over A Simple Issue
Royal watchers were stunned when Prince William and Kate Middleton, the new Prince and Princess of Wales, stepped out to meet with mourners outside of Windsor Castle accompanied by Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, Duke and Duchess of Sussex, per the Daily Mail. It was the first time the former fab four had been seen together since Harry and Meghan stepped down from their royal duties and moved out of the UK.
Body Language Expert Says Prince William ‘Carries Himself’ in a Way That Suggests Princess Diana Is an ‘Integral Part’ of His Everyday Life
One royal expert explained how Prince William carries himself in a way that illustrates what an important role Princess Diana continues to play in his everyday life.
The Real Reason Prince Harry Has More Medals Than Prince William
All eyes are on the royal family during the entirety of Queen Elizabeth II's period of mourning. On Wednesday, September 14, they reunited to join the procession of Her Majesty's coffin as it was transferred from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall. The queen's children, King Charles III, Princess Anne, Prince Andrew, and Prince Edward, were all present, and so were her grandchildren — William, Prince of Wales, Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, and Peter Phillips.
New Source Makes A Bombshell Claim About King Charles And Meghan Markle
The world may be in mourning for Queen Elizabeth II, but that doesn't stop the behind-the-scenes drama from churning on. Front and center, of course, is the speculation about the couple some folks love to hate. Will things get worse for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's relationship with the royals now that his beloved Granny isn't there to play peacemaker? Sadly, it looks as though that might be the case. Although the new King Charles III mentioned the couple by name during his first official address (per Fox News) and sent his love, it didn't go unnoticed that he didn't refer to them as the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.
Queen 'knew she wasn't going to come back' from Balmoral and 'wanted to pass there because she could actually leave her crown at the gates' and just be a 'mother, grandmother and great-grandmother', claims royal expert
The Queen 'knew she wasn't going to come back and wanted to pass at Balmoral because she could actually leave her crown at the gates and be a different role', a royal expert has claimed. Vanity Fair's royal correspondent Katie Nicholl appeared on the BBC today ahead of the service...
What Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle Will Likely Inherit From Queen Elizabeth’s $100 Million Jewelry Collection
This is what we know about Queen Elizabeth II's jewelry collection and what the Duchess of Sussex and the new Princess of Wales could inherit.
‘Her Quest To Get Rid Of Poor Kate’: Queen Camilla’s Secret Feud With Prince Williams’s Wife Exposed As King Charles Takes The Throne
King Charles’ wife Camilla secretly feuded with Prince William’s wife Kate Middleton in the months before the couple’s extravagant royal wedding, RadarOnline.com has learned. Palace sources spilled to RadarOnline.com that the new Queen Consort was no fan of Middleton leading up to her becoming the Duchess of...
Why Prince Harry's No. 1 Wish Will Never Be Granted
Prince Harry was just 12 years old when Princess Diana died on Aug. 31, 1997, due to injuries she sustained after a car crash in a Paris tunnel, per USA Today. Even more tragically, investigations later showed that Diana's death could have been prevented. In the documentary "The Me You...
Prince William extends arm to Meghan Markle before meeting mourners in Windsor
Prince William was captured making a welcoming gesture towards Meghan Markle before their walkabout in Windsor on Saturday. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex joined the Prince of Wales and Kate Middleton to greet mourners over the weekend. Footage shows William extending an arm toward his sister-in-law before they stepped...
Prince Harry's Friend Reveals The Truth About His Relationship With Meghan Markle
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have faced intense criticism of their relationship essentially ever since they first started seeing each other. As Stylist reported at the time, when the couple initially went public with their relationship, the British tabloids released a vicious tirade against Meghan who, as a slightly older, biracial, and divorced American woman was seen to be an undesirable companion for a prince.
Prince Andrew stands alone at Queen’s service despite joining royal procession to Westminster
PRINCE Andrew stood alone at Queen's service today despite joining the royal procession to Westminster. Members of the Royal Family appeared grief-stricken as Her Majesty left Buckingham Palace for the last time. Andrew was among royals walking behind King Charles III on foot for the emotional journey. As the Royal...
Fans Slam ‘Insufferable’ and ‘Out of Touch’ Meghan Markle For Saying She Couldn’t Afford Her $14 Million Montecito Mansion
Fans are slamming Meghan Markle for saying she and Prince Harry couldn’t afford their $14 million home in Montecito, California.
Twitter Can't Stop Talking About Meghan Markle's Subtle Gesture During The Queen's Procession
There are strict traditions to be followed when a member of the United Kingdom's royal family passes away. After the heartbreaking death of Queen Elizabeth II, those traditions started immediately. Charles took the throne instantly upon her death, and the rest of the ceremonies will unfold until her funeral on the morning of September 19. Otherwise known as Operation London Bridge, the 10 days following the queen's passing are important for British citizens (via NPR).
King Charles III Is Not the Only Royal Who Will Inherit Queen Elizabeth’s Iconic Jewelry Collection
Most of Queen Elizabeth's estimated $500 million portfolio — which consists of real estate, personal investments, art, and jewelry — will go to King Charles III.
Queen Elizabeth Faces A Deadly Diagnosis Because Of Her Bruised Hand? Monarch Allegedly Sparks Speculation That She Could Be Battling Leukemia
Queen Elizabeth made a brief public appearance this week when she welcomed Britain’s new Prime Minister, Liz Truss, to the palace. A photo of the monarch and Truss’s meeting was shared online, and eagle-eyed royal fans couldn’t help but notice the bruising on the queen’s right hand.
Why Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle will wear veils to the Queen’s funeral
Kate, Princess of Wales, and the Duchess of Sussex may be sporting black veils on the day of the Queen’s funeral, due to a long-held royal tradition. Queen Elizabeth II died on Thursday 8 September at her Balmoral Estate in Scotland. She was 96. In the days since Her...
Princess Diana’s $17 Million Jewelry Mishap Actually Labeled the Princess of Wales a Trendsetter
Princess Diana wore the Delhi Durbar Emerald Choker as a headpiece instead of a necklace because of a simple mishap.
Fans Are All Saying The Same Thing About Prince William After The Queen's Death
While the royal family is mourning the passing of Queen Elizabeth II, there are still duties that need to be carried out as her son, King Charles III, ascends to the throne. On September 10, King Charles III was formally proclaimed the sovereign of the United Kingdom during the Accession Ceremony, which was broadcast live on television for the first time, per NPR.
