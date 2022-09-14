Read full article on original website
Related
BBC
Lyon 0-1 Paris Saint Germain: Lionel Messi scores winner from Neymar assist
Lionel Messi scored the winner as Paris St-Germain beat Lyon to maintain their unbeaten start to Ligue 1 and move two points clear at the top of the table. Messi found the net inside five minutes with a smart first-time finish after combining with Neymar, who made his seventh assist in the league this term.
Celtic Fans Belt Out Anti-Monarchy Song During Applause Minute For Late Queen
Celtic players clapped for the queen. Fans clapped back.
UEFA・
On This Day in 2015 – Japan stun South Africa in the Rugby World Cup
Japan pulled off the greatest shock in Rugby World Cup history as they stunned mighty South Africa 34-32 at the Amex Stadium in Brighton.Karne Hesketh’s 84th-minute try sealed a staggering performance from the Brave Blossoms, sinking the two-time world champions and leaving coach Eddie Jones rubbing his eyes in disbelief.Jones admitted: “Japan beating South Africa? I had to look at the scoreboard at the end just to see if it was true or not.“We kept hanging in there. It looked at one stage when they got seven points ahead that they would run away with it.“That would have been the...
Comments / 0