ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maine State

Comments / 0

Related
foxsanantonio.com

WATCH: Small plane makes emergency landing on highway in Virginia

FRONT ROYAL, Va. (WJLA) — A small, private plane made an emergency landing along Interstate 66 in Virginia on Saturday morning. Virginia State Police said they responded to the westbound side of the highway at the six-mile marker in Warren County around 10:43 a.m. EDT. A preliminary investigation revealed...
VIRGINIA STATE
foxsanantonio.com

Local Congressman proposes new fentanyl murder bill

SAN ANTONIO - A newly proposed bill from a local Congressman would make it felony murder to distribute fentanyl, resulting in someone's death. The bill was introduced by Congressman Tony Gonzales and Florida Senator Marco Rubio. Fentanyl is the leading cause of death in U.S. adults between the ages of...
TEXAS STATE
foxsanantonio.com

Teens combatting domestic violence

In Texas 1 in 3 women are affected by domestic abuse. San Antonio's Family Violence Prevention Services offer resources and help to families and women that are affected by some sort of abuse. For some, domestic abuse is very personal, "I think about if there's anything that could've possibly been...
SAN ANTONIO, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy