Read full article on original website
Related
foxsanantonio.com
WATCH: Small plane makes emergency landing on highway in Virginia
FRONT ROYAL, Va. (WJLA) — A small, private plane made an emergency landing along Interstate 66 in Virginia on Saturday morning. Virginia State Police said they responded to the westbound side of the highway at the six-mile marker in Warren County around 10:43 a.m. EDT. A preliminary investigation revealed...
foxsanantonio.com
Local Congressman proposes new fentanyl murder bill
SAN ANTONIO - A newly proposed bill from a local Congressman would make it felony murder to distribute fentanyl, resulting in someone's death. The bill was introduced by Congressman Tony Gonzales and Florida Senator Marco Rubio. Fentanyl is the leading cause of death in U.S. adults between the ages of...
foxsanantonio.com
Teens combatting domestic violence
In Texas 1 in 3 women are affected by domestic abuse. San Antonio's Family Violence Prevention Services offer resources and help to families and women that are affected by some sort of abuse. For some, domestic abuse is very personal, "I think about if there's anything that could've possibly been...
foxsanantonio.com
Conservatives, politicians and media stars convene near Houston to “win the culture war"
THE WOODLANDS — The worship space at Grace Woodlands church was peppered with red MAGA hats on Saturday, as young adults gathered to hear from leading conservatives often seen on Fox News. In the hallways, a few people pushed strollers and others weaved through the crowd to get to...
Comments / 0