Sterling, MA

worcestercentralkidscalendar.com

Central MA Halloween Lights!

Some families love to decorate with Christmas lights and some do it for Halloween! Here is where you can find scary and not-so-scary Halloween displays to delight the whole family. Check the websites before heading out for the evening. Weather and family commitments may close the display on any given...
WORCESTER, MA
worcestermag.com

Adoption Option: Meet Bullwinkle!

Bullwinkle is a super sweet, playful boy who enjoys the company of other dogs. Bullwinkle is approximately 2 years old, is easy going, and makes friends wherever he goes. His wonderful disposition along with that adorable face is sure to win your heart. Bullwinkle has not lived with cats or children, but a home with another dog and an active person or family would suit him just fine. Contact us at dogs@worcesterarl.org to meet this gorgeous boy today.
WORCESTER, MA
westernmassnews.com

First Alert Meteorologist Janna Brown dances with heart for Shriners!

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Janna Brown danced with heart Saturday night to support Shriner’s Children’s Hospital. The fundraiser took place at Cedar’s Banquet Hall in Springfield. The event included refreshments and the chance for the audience to vote for their favorite dance of the night. We spoke with...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
94.9 HOM

You Can Befriend Magical Miniature Horses in Bow, New Hampshire

Shoutout to Airbnb Experiences for bringing our attention to a variety of unique and interesting things to do both in the area and beyond. For instance, down in Boston, Massachusetts, Mobsters & Lobsters trolley tours allow you to learn about the history of Boston's mobster underworld and enjoy a lobster lunch or dinner with your fellow passengers. Closer to home in Portsmouth, New Hampshire, you and your friends can go on a Craft Brewery Hop in a Vintage VW Bus. How cool is that?
BOW, NH
thisweekinworcester.com

Worcester Pub Offers Amazing All-You-Can-Eat Wings Deal

WORCESTER - Quinn's Irish Pub on West Boylston Street in Worcester is now offering an all-you-can-eat special on wings on Thursdays. The wing deal includes bone-in and boneless wings and customers can choose between 12 different flavors, including buffalo, barbeque, mango habanero, garlic buffalo, sweet teriyaki, garlic cajun, garlic parmesan, sweet chili, chipotle BBQ, Nashville hot, Golden BBQ and Jamaican Jerk.
WORCESTER, MA
Z107.3

WATCH: Spose Learned a Painful Lesson While Performing in Hampton Beach, New Hampshire

Any artist that performs on the road will tell you that every tour comes with its ups and downs. Whether those be travel woes, venue issues, or something as simple as not having enough time to soundcheck before their set, making your living on the road can be taxing. Lessons are learned along the way by veteran musicians, and no matter how experienced you think you may be, every concert can be proof that there's still more to learn. One of Maine's most famous musicians, Spose, shared a hard lesson he recently learned in Hampton Beach, New Hampshire.
HAMPTON, NH
spectrumnews1.com

Auburn woman battling ALS helps raise money for a cure

AUBURN, Mass. - This Sunday, hundreds of people will gather at Polar Park for the 2022 Worcester Walk to Defeat ALS. One of the walk's participants, Diane Anas, was diagnosed with bulbar onset ALS in June 2021. She's no longer able to speak, so she communicates through writing using a device called a Boogie Board.
AUBURN, MA
Dianna Carney

Boston's 5th Annual Dogtoberfest: Treats, Meet and Greets & More!

(Photo by muhannad alatawi) (BOSTON, MA) Calling all dog lovers! The Harpoon Brewery in Boston is hosting their 5th annual Dogtoberfest presented by Life's Abundance, and both you and your furry friend are invited to this paw-some celebration! This pup-friendly festival will include competitions, a 3-mile fun run (or walk!), and will even feature an on-site adoption meet and greet presented by the MSPCA, "dog lovers may even leave the event as dog owners!"
BOSTON, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Seal in Beverly pond draws crowd of curious onlookers

BEVERLY, Mass. — An unusual sight for a North Shore community after a seal was spotted in a Beverly pond on Thursday afternoon. Beverly Animal Control and Police Department responded to Shoe Pond after residents reported a seal was swimming around. National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration said the seal...
BEVERLY, MA
familydestinationsguide.com

Best Brunch in Worcester, MA — 15 Top Places!

Do you want to go on a food trip just in time for brunch but don’t know the perfect destination?. Check out Worcester in Massachusetts. The city, known for its historic charm is also home to a wide array of eateries that together make up Worcester’s vibrant food scene.
WORCESTER, MA
foodieflashpacker.com

5 Outstanding Italian Restaurants in Worcester MA

Its location in the state’s center has earned Worcester the nickname “Heart of Massachusetts.” The city is also home to various intriguing and distinctive sites, landmarks, and restaurants. You’d assume that being New England’s second-largest city, Worcester would offer a plethora of eating options, and you’d be...
WORCESTER, MA
WCVB

Breakthrough for Vitiligo

NEEDHAM, Mass. — It's a skin condition that's hard to ignore, but now there’s a potential breakthrough for vitiligo-- a disease that takes a physical AND emotional toll. NewsCenter Five Medical Reporter Jessica Brown with the trial underway in Boston, andValarie Molyneau, President & Founder of VITFriends shares her personal journey after being diagnosed with vitiligo.
BOSTON, MA
harvardpress.com

All-new Groton Hill Music Center offers community, education, and performance

Turning in at 122 Old Ayer Road in Groton, one catches only a glimpse of the building on top of the hill. The long tarred driveway curves up and around and then opens into an expansive parking area. But one’s eye is immediately drawn to the impressive building that is the Groton Hill Music Center, new home of Indian Hill Music, opened to the region Sept. 6.
GROTON, MA

