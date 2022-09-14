Read full article on original website
captimes.com
State Debate: Racism alerts, GOP and tepid Dems, voting in Milwaukee lead the commentary
The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel's James Causey says that Milwaukee should adopt an Emmett Till alert system for acts of hate and racism. Adopted by Maryland, the alert system works something like the Amber Alert, Causey explains, telling others of incidents they might otherwise never hear about. Urban Milwaukee's data wonk...
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Lawmakers Eye Private Money in Milwaukee Elections
Two dozen states banned the use of private money to finance election operations in response to Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg’s pouring part of his $400 million fortune into the 2020 election process. Wisconsin wasn’t one of them. Now, an initiative to boost voter turnout called Milwaukee Votes 2022...
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Racine County Supervisor Demands Response From The Governor
“It is reprehensible that your administration failed to follow State Law and make any reasonable attempts to notify the victims’ families of the violent offender’s release back into our society” – a Racine County supervisor to Gov. Tony Evers. A Racine County Supervisory is demanding that...
seehafernews.com
Wisconsin’s Biggest City Has Representation Problem During Budget Planning
The budget process for Wisconsin’s largest city is ramping up, and there are concerns residents in underserved areas will not receive as much priority due to a lack of representation. Milwaukee’s Common Council currently has four vacant seats, and is poised to adopt a city budget later this fall....
Talking to swing voters at the ballpark ahead of TMJ4 Senate Debate
Overwhelmingly voters out tailgating on Friday said the biggest strike against candidates is the trash talk and negative ads.
Mandela Barnes, Ron Johnson accept invitation to join televised debate
Democrat Lt. Governor Mandela Barnes and Republican Sen. Ron Johnson announced Friday they have agreed to participate in TMJ4's Senate Debate on Thursday, Oct. 13.
wisconsinrightnow.com
Mandela Barnes Claims in Ad Shoot That He Will Keep ‘Dangerous Criminals Off the Streets’ Despite Violent Killers’ Paroles
One of our readers managed to get video of a Mandela Barnes campaign ad video shoot in which Barnes claims that he will “keep dangerous criminals off the streets,” even the Evers/Barnes administration’s Parole Commission has released some of the most violent killers and rapists in state history into Wisconsin communities during the past four years.
dailybadgerbulletin.com
BLOC’s organizing in southeastern Wisconsin
Outreach workers are hitting the streets to get out the Black vote ahead of the November 2022 elections. “I feel like I’m lacking a little education … because I don’t know who to vote for,” said Miracle Holmes. Voters like Holmes welcome the personal time and...
Greater Milwaukee Today
Sparks fly at meeting over Waukesha County Sheriff’s Department budget
WAUKESHA COUNTY — There was tension in the air during the Judiciary and Law Enforcement Committee on Friday over discussions about the Waukesha County Sheriff’s Department budget. The sheriff’s department has tried many initiatives in 2022 to meet its budget, but recently said that, without further changes, the...
WBAY Green Bay
INTERVIEW: Big shift in Marquette University Law School poll
Discussions about upgrading security have gone nowhere for a decade now. Some high schools saw a larger police presence Wednesday even though the threat came from outside the area. Updated: 4 hours ago. A vague threat was determined not to be credible and came from outside the area. 3 BRILLIANT...
White supremacists exploit ‘false narrative’ of racial motivation in Waukesha parade tragedy
In the 10 months since six people were killed and more than 60 injured when an SUV slammed into the Waukesha Christmas Parade, white supremacist and neo-fascist groups have cultivated a belief that the incident was a racially motivated attack on white people. That belief, which was indulged by one high-ranking Republican Party official in […] The post White supremacists exploit ‘false narrative’ of racial motivation in Waukesha parade tragedy appeared first on Wisconsin Examiner.
CBS 58
'A national crisis': MADACC waives fees for many large dogs citing full house
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The Milwaukee Area Domestic Animal Control Commission (MADACC) says they've got a full house, and they're hoping you'll welcome a new four-legged friend into your home. In a social media post Friday, the animal shelter said there is currently a national crisis of medium-large dogs waiting...
Explained: The regulations WI daycares have to follow to keep kids safe
After allegations of child abuse at a Waukesha daycare facility, questions arose about who is responsible for making sure children are safe when they are at a daycare facility.
Two Wisconsin State Patrol troopers placed on administrative leave after shooting in Slinger
SLINGER, Wis. (WFRV) – A sexual assault suspect in Wisconsin is dead following a Friday morning incident where he allegedly pulled a gun out during a traffic stop. The Washington County Sheriff’s Office posted on its Facebook page about a State Patrol officer-involved shooting. The incident reportedly happened on September 16 around 7 a.m.
wisconsinrightnow.com
Burlington Police Didn’t Know Evers’ Parole Board Freed Cop Killer
The victim’s son also did not know the cop killer was freed. Burlington police did not know that Tony Evers’ Parole Commission freed the killer of a Burlington police officer until being informed of the release more than three years later by Wisconsin Right Now. Asked if the...
wanderingeducators.com
Shipwrecks of the Great Lakes: The Milwaukee
The approximate 6,000 ships that have succumbed to raging storms attest to the power of the Great Lakes. As I traveled, writing and compiling information for my three-volume travel series, Exploring Michigan's Coasts, I heard or read the tales left behind by those ill-fated ships. They add a somber, but compelling backdrop to Michigan’s waterways.
How a small Wisconsin town became home to 4 Dharmic temples
(RNS) — Tucked away on a hill beyond a vast commercial landscape are the first two Dharmic temples to exist in the Midwestern state of Wisconsin. The 22 acres that are home to the Hindu and Jain Temples of Wisconsin were situated in “the middle of nowhere” when they were built in 2001, according to Sarvesh Geddam, the secretary of the two congregations. Now, the area is laden with fast-food restaurants and surplus warehouses, and Pewaukee, a village next to Waukesha in Milwaukee’s far-west suburbs, has become home to two more groups: devotees of Shirdi Sai Baba, a 20th-century Hindu saint, and BAPS, or Bochasanwasi Akshar Purushottam Swaminarayan Sanstha, a larger Hindu denomination that follows gurus, or swamis, and is often recognizable for its grand temples. ___ This content is written and produced by Religion News Service and distributed by The Associated Press. RNS and AP partner on some religion news content. RNS is solely responsible for this story.
Greater Milwaukee Today
Delafield police address questions regarding alleged attempted abduction
DELAFIELD — The Delafield Police Department posted on Facebook Thursday regarding questions and posts on social media about an alleged attempted abduction in the Golf Road area. Police said they had not received any reports of the incident and were asking anyone with pertinent information to call the dispatch...
experiencewisconsinmag.com
8 Wisconsin Diners Worth the Drive
If you’re a fan of “Diners, Drive-ins and Dives,” you know Guy Fieri has stopped at three of these restaurants. We’ve found a few more that should get him hopping into his little red Camaro for a trip back to Wisconsin. FRANK’S DINER, KENOSHA. Let’s...
wuwm.com
Is 'Oriental' offensive? Milwaukee's Oriental Theatre interrogates the legacy of the word
The word “oriental” has been used in American culture to describe items from the Eastern world, but the term has also been used to offensively describe Asian people. Milwaukee Film has been examining the use of this word and how it is associated with The Oriental Theatre. MKE Film purchased the theatre in 2018.
