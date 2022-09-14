ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ozaukee County, WI

Comments / 0

Related
dailybadgerbulletin.com

Lawmakers Eye Private Money in Milwaukee Elections

Two dozen states banned the use of private money to finance election operations in response to Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg’s pouring part of his $400 million fortune into the 2020 election process. Wisconsin wasn’t one of them. Now, an initiative to boost voter turnout called Milwaukee Votes 2022...
MILWAUKEE, WI
dailybadgerbulletin.com

Racine County Supervisor Demands Response From The Governor

“It is reprehensible that your administration failed to follow State Law and make any reasonable attempts to notify the victims’ families of the violent offender’s release back into our society” – a Racine County supervisor to Gov. Tony Evers. A Racine County Supervisory is demanding that...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Ozaukee County, WI
Local
Wisconsin Government
City
Shorewood, WI
Ozaukee County, WI
Government
wisconsinrightnow.com

Mandela Barnes Claims in Ad Shoot That He Will Keep ‘Dangerous Criminals Off the Streets’ Despite Violent Killers’ Paroles

One of our readers managed to get video of a Mandela Barnes campaign ad video shoot in which Barnes claims that he will “keep dangerous criminals off the streets,” even the Evers/Barnes administration’s Parole Commission has released some of the most violent killers and rapists in state history into Wisconsin communities during the past four years.
WISCONSIN STATE
dailybadgerbulletin.com

BLOC’s organizing in southeastern Wisconsin

Outreach workers are hitting the streets to get out the Black vote ahead of the November 2022 elections. “I feel like I’m lacking a little education … because I don’t know who to vote for,” said Miracle Holmes. Voters like Holmes welcome the personal time and...
MILWAUKEE, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Legislature#Common Sense#Politics State#Politics Legislative#Ozaukee#Gop#Wtmj Tv#Republican#Assembly#Democratic#Democrats
WBAY Green Bay

INTERVIEW: Big shift in Marquette University Law School poll

Discussions about upgrading security have gone nowhere for a decade now. Some high schools saw a larger police presence Wednesday even though the threat came from outside the area. Updated: 4 hours ago. A vague threat was determined not to be credible and came from outside the area. 3 BRILLIANT...
MILWAUKEE, WI
Wisconsin Examiner

White supremacists exploit ‘false narrative’ of racial motivation in Waukesha parade tragedy

In the 10 months since six people were killed and more than 60 injured when an SUV slammed into the Waukesha Christmas Parade, white supremacist and neo-fascist groups have cultivated a belief that the incident was a racially motivated attack on white people. That belief, which was indulged by one high-ranking Republican Party official in […] The post White supremacists exploit ‘false narrative’ of racial motivation in Waukesha parade tragedy appeared first on Wisconsin Examiner.
WAUKESHA, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
wanderingeducators.com

Shipwrecks of the Great Lakes: The Milwaukee

The approximate 6,000 ships that have succumbed to raging storms attest to the power of the Great Lakes. As I traveled, writing and compiling information for my three-volume travel series, Exploring Michigan's Coasts, I heard or read the tales left behind by those ill-fated ships. They add a somber, but compelling backdrop to Michigan’s waterways.
MILWAUKEE, WI
The Associated Press

How a small Wisconsin town became home to 4 Dharmic temples

(RNS) — Tucked away on a hill beyond a vast commercial landscape are the first two Dharmic temples to exist in the Midwestern state of Wisconsin. The 22 acres that are home to the Hindu and Jain Temples of Wisconsin were situated in “the middle of nowhere” when they were built in 2001, according to Sarvesh Geddam, the secretary of the two congregations. Now, the area is laden with fast-food restaurants and surplus warehouses, and Pewaukee, a village next to Waukesha in Milwaukee’s far-west suburbs, has become home to two more groups: devotees of Shirdi Sai Baba, a 20th-century Hindu saint, and BAPS, or Bochasanwasi Akshar Purushottam Swaminarayan Sanstha, a larger Hindu denomination that follows gurus, or swamis, and is often recognizable for its grand temples. ___ This content is written and produced by Religion News Service and distributed by The Associated Press. RNS and AP partner on some religion news content. RNS is solely responsible for this story.
Greater Milwaukee Today

Delafield police address questions regarding alleged attempted abduction

DELAFIELD — The Delafield Police Department posted on Facebook Thursday regarding questions and posts on social media about an alleged attempted abduction in the Golf Road area. Police said they had not received any reports of the incident and were asking anyone with pertinent information to call the dispatch...
DELAFIELD, WI
experiencewisconsinmag.com

8 Wisconsin Diners Worth the Drive

If you’re a fan of “Diners, Drive-ins and Dives,” you know Guy Fieri has stopped at three of these restaurants. We’ve found a few more that should get him hopping into his little red Camaro for a trip back to Wisconsin. FRANK’S DINER, KENOSHA. Let’s...
WISCONSIN STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy