ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Flint, MI

Jackson, Miss., water crisis has parallels with Flint and Benton Harbor, Michigan leaders and activists say

By Ken Coleman, Michigan Advance
Detroit Metro Times
Detroit Metro Times
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1u6aj7_0hv6YiJu00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4RR8Fw_0hv6YiJu00
Flooding in August 2022 in Jackson, Mississippi.

The Michigan head of one of the nation’s prominent civil rights organizations told the Advance this week that water quality challenges that have affected mid-sized cities such as Flint, Benton Harbor and now Jackson, Miss., are the cause of “white flight and corporate disinvestment.”

“There is an overall issue that this country hasn’t been able to come to terms with and that’s making sure that we have strong ecological infrastructure,” said the Rev. Charles Williams II, Michigan chapter chair of the National Action Network.

Williams has led advocacy efforts in Flint going back to when the water crisis began there in 2014.

In Jackson, Mississippi’s capital, one of the city’s two water-treatment plants failed after excessive rainfall led to flooding at Mississippi’s Pearl River in late August. Low or no water pressure left many residents without sufficient water to drink, bathe or flush toilets. The city said it has restored water pressure, but people are still experiencing contaminated water, according to USA Today reporting.

Eighty-two percent of Jackson’s 163,000 residents are African American.

Jackson was known as one of the hotbeds of white resistance to African-American economic, political and social empowerment during the heyday of the Civil Rights Movement of the late 1950s and 1960s. Black and white activists from the North, known as Freedom Riders, traveled to Jackson and other southern cities during the historic effort to register African Americans to vote.

Michiganders George Crockett Jr., Anna Diggs Taylor and Claudia Morcom — who later would become judges — participated in voter registration efforts during that period in Mississippi in 1964. Crockett later served as a member of the U.S. House of Representatives. Taylor became the first Black woman in Michigan to serve as a federal court judge; Morcom became an early state circuit court African-American female judge.

GOP Gov. Tate Reeves declared a state of emergency last month. But he has come under fire from leaders, including President Joe Biden, for standing in the way of spending federal funds to upgrade Jackson’s water infrastructure. Biden said his administration has offered Mississippi “every single thing available” to address the water crisis that has gripped the state’s capital and called on the governor to fix the problems.

A team from the Environmental Protection Agency’s Office of Inspector General arrived in Jackson last week to begin a “multidisciplinary” top-to-bottom review of the current drinking water crisis, according to NBC reporting .

As for the city’s water system, Reeves said that “privatization is on the table,” the Mississippi Free Press reported last week. That’s something that Jackson Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba opposes. He is the son of the late Chokwe Lumumba, a Detroit native, who served as the city’s mayor in 2013 and 2014.

Flint Mayor Sheldon Neely told the Advance that his administration “stands ready to assist” Jackson administrators to address the challenge. McNeely is a former state House member. Fifty-four percent of Flint’s more than 80,000 residents are Black.

In 2014, Flint’s water source was switched to the Flint River as a cost-saving measure while under emergency management during GOP former Gov. Rick Snyder’s administration. The switch was made without applying corrosion inhibitors.

The result was widespread lead contamination in the majority-Black city’s drinking water, a significant outbreak of Legionnaires’ disease and long-term health consequences for thousands of children exposed to lead in the water.

There have been several legal battles, but little justice for Flint residents. In August, a jury deadlocked on a case brought by four children whose attorneys claimed that engineering companies, Veolia North America and Lockwood, Andrews & Newnam (LAN), were negligent in their advisory work for Flint’s water system and were partially responsible for injuries suffered by their clients, including brain damage.

“Further deliberations will only result in stress and anxiety with no unanimous decision without someone having to surrender their honest convictions solely for the purpose of returning a verdict,” read a note from the jury.

The Michigan Supreme Court ruled in June that a judge lacked the authority in 2021 to indict Snyder, Snyder’s former health director and seven others on charges related to the Flint water crisis.

Residents of Benton Harbor, a Southwest Michigan city off Lake Michigan that is 85% Black, have also been contending with lead-contaminated water since 2018, sparking several lawsuits against local and state officials.

“It has been less than six years since the declaration of emergency that made the Flint water crisis worldwide news,” states a 44-page lawsuit filed with the Michigan Court of Claims on Dec. 29.

“Unthinkably, here we are again. In the nation’s most water-rich state, lead-contaminated municipal water in a majority African American city has once again been pumped into the homes and bodies of thousands of people, including vulnerable children. This case involves the ultimate inexcusable repeat of history.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Bvyie_0hv6YiJu00
A volunteer carries bottled water to residents waiting to pick it up at God’s Household of Faith Church in Benton Harbor.

The state is providing free bottled water and announced in June that two-thirds of lead service lines in Benton Harbor have been replaced.

Other Michigan cities have also contended with water problems.

Meeko Williams is an African-American Detroit activist who has organized and rallied against consumer bill-related municipal water shutoffs in the Motor City. With Michigan’s deregulated system, experts have told the Michigan Advance in 2020 that it’s hard to know just how many residents are dealing with water shutoffs.

Williams said he’s disappointed that there’s not more media attention to the problems in Jackson, suggesting that because the city is majority Black and located in the South, the issue is being “ignored.”

“This is racism — environmental racism at its finest,” said Williams.

Originally published Sept. 13 by Michigan Advance . It is republished with permission.

Stay connected with Detroit Metro Times. Subscribe to our newsletters , and follow us on Google News , Apple News , Twitter , Facebook , Instagram , Reddit , or TikTok .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Michigan Advance

As climate change hits Michigan harder, more residents pay the price

The summer of 2021 brought an onslaught of heavy rain, flooding freeways, knocking out power and leaving standing water in basements in communities across metro Detroit. While those memories are fresh for many, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) warns an increase in extreme rainfall could be on the horizon. NOAA recently released its […] The post As climate change hits Michigan harder, more residents pay the price appeared first on Michigan Advance.
MICHIGAN STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
City
Detroit, MI
City
Jackson, MS
Local
Mississippi Government
State
Mississippi State
Benton Harbor, MI
Government
City
Benton Harbor, MI
Jackson, MS
Government
Local
Michigan Government
City
Jackson, MI
City
Flint, MI
Flint, MI
Government
bridgemi.com

Michigan's unpaid, overworked caregivers reaching a breaking point

Rosa E. Hunter sees her mother as a future version of herself. They even share the same name. As 94-year-old Rosa L. Hunter suffers from dementia, she relies on her youngest daughter for around-the-clock care. And while 68-year-old Rosa wouldn’t have it any other way, she fears reaching her mother’s age and imposing the same caregiver role on her son.
MICHIGAN STATE
The Oakland Press

Michigan sees 15% increase in traffic crashes as pandemic reinforces negative driver behaviors

James Clampitt says the COVID-19 pandemic has emboldened people to drive at higher speeds, a contributor to traffic accidents across the state. Clampitt, a 24-year deputy with the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office, works on the traffic enforcement unit in Rochester Hills. He said the pandemic has created an environment where drivers are more comfortable and accustomed with traveling at higher speeds with law enforcement interactions kept to a minimum during the height of the pandemic.
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tate Reeves
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Chokwe Lumumba
Michigan Advance

Racist term removed from places on federal lands, including 32 in Michigan

Thirty-two lakes, streams and other federal geographic areas in Michigan have been formally renamed, after the U.S. Department of the Interior last week released new names for 643 locations across the United States. The name change is the final step in the historic effort launched nearly a year ago by Interior Secretary Deb Haaland after […] The post Racist term removed from places on federal lands, including 32 in Michigan appeared first on Michigan Advance.
MICHIGAN STATE
birchrestaurant.com

15 Best Restaurants in Saginaw, MI (Photos and Maps)

Looking for a place to enjoy an overdue family dinner, a night out with friends, or perhaps plan the best date possible, then we’ve got a list for you!. Below you’ll find 15 of the best restaurants in Saginaw, MI. Jake’s Old City Grill. $$$ | 989-797-8325...
SAGINAW, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Veolia Water#Bottled Water#Water Systems#Advance#Usa Today#African American#The Civil Rights Movement#Freedom Riders
The Saginaw News

More lake sturgeon to call Saginaw Bay watershed home after upcoming release events

MIDLAND, MI - The mid-Michigan community is once again invited to witness the reintroduction of a special fish species back into the Saginaw Bay watershed. Three lake sturgeon reintroduction events are being held on Saturday, Sept. 24. Starting at 11 a.m., juvenile sturgeon will be released in the Tittabawassee River from the Bob G. Caldwell Municipal Boat Launch in Midland. Another release will take place at noon at Cole Park along the Shiawassee River in Chesaning and at 2 p.m. at the Gunzenhausen Walkway along the Cass River in Frankenmuth.
MIDLAND, MI
Detroit News

Insider: Ex-state budget director defends legislative pork projects

Former state budget director Dave Massaron came to the defense of lawmakers this week for using earmarks to dole out taxpayer money for specific projects in their districts. In response to a Detroit News investigation of the origins of 150 earmarks totaling $1 billion in the fiscal year that begins Oct. 1, Massaron said the Legislature should play an equal role in divvying up state tax dollars and that political horse-trading at the Capitol works.
MICHIGAN STATE
ClickOnDetroit.com

This tropical fruit is actually native to Michigan

We’re nearing the end of fruit season in Michigan -- the apples are coming in hot (in some cases, literally hot, as in hot cider), but there’s another fruit that is native to Michigan that is in peak season. But you better hurry up and find it. Paw...
MICHIGAN STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Flint Water Crisis
NewsBreak
Reddit
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Instagram
1470 WFNT

This is Currently the Richest City in Michigan

Currently, the richest city in Michigan is located just south of Pontiac. To make this simple, the criteria to find Michigan's richest city is simple, the highest median household income. According to mostexpensively.com, the average median household income in the entire state of Michigan is $59,584. The richest city in...
BLOOMFIELD HILLS, MI
fox2detroit.com

Hutch's Jewelry murder: Michigan attorney believed to be mastermind in murder of Dan Hutchinson

Attorney is a person of interest in murder for hire plot that killed jeweler Dan Hutchinson. Multiple sources tell FOX 2 that the attorney, who we cannot name because he hasn't been charged, is a person of interest in an investigation that started back on June 1 when the 47-year-old shot and killed outside of his jewelry store on Greenfield in Oak Park.
Detroit Metro Times

Detroit Metro Times

Detroit, MI
601
Followers
139
Post
72K+
Views
ABOUT

For more than 30 years Metro Times has been Detroit’s premier alternative source for news, arts, culture, music, film, food, fashion and more.

 https://www.metrotimes.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy