Worcester Opens Bidding for Development of 3 Lots at Corner of Sunderland Road, Lake Avenue
WORCESTER - The City of Worcester has opened the bidding process for the development of three residential lots at the corner of Sunderland Road and Lake Avenue. The lots are at 521 Sunderland Rd. Each lot has a minimum bid of $75,000. The size of each lot is between 7,000 and 8,000 sq. ft.
Seal found in Massachusetts town’s fresh-water pond; ‘Let the seal be,’ officials say
A fresh-water pond in one Massachusetts town received an unlikely visitor this week. A seal was discovered Friday morning in Shoe Pond in Beverly, the town’s Animal Control Department wrote in a Facebook post. “Please be advised that Beverly Animal Control and the Beverly Police Department are aware there...
City Hosting Public Meeting on Monday for 149 W. Boylston Dr. Property
WORCESTER - The City of Worcester's Department of Public Works and Parks and other organizations are initiating the Master Plan process for the parcel at 149 West Boylston Dr. with the first of two public meetings on Monday. The DPW is partnering with the University of Massachusetts Amherst College of...
Invasive spotted lanternfly found in Worcester; residents encouraged to be on alert
An invasive insect that has been seen throughout the northeast U.S. has now been detected in Worcester, officials say. The Massachusetts Department of Agricultural Resources detected the spotted lanternfly in the area, according to a Facebook post from the city of Worcester. Residents are encouraged to be on alert for the insects and report if they see one.
WCVB
Springfield, Massachusetts, firefighters rescue cat perched on top of utility pole
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. — Springfield firefighters came to the rescue Thursday of a cat that got stuck on top of a utility pole. Rescue crews used a ladder truck to reach the cat that was perched on top of the pole. A firefighter climbed to the top of the extended...
New Bed Bath & Beyond Store Closures Include Worcester County Location
Struggling home goods retailer Bed Bath & Beyond has announced 56 new store closures that it says will be implemented by the end of the calendar year. The closure list includes three locations in Massachusetts:. Worcester County: 230 Fortune Boulevard, Milford. Suffolk County: 8B Allstate Road, Dorchester. Bristol County: 35...
iheart.com
Lowell Business Owners Seek Answers To Homeless Problem
LOWELL, Mass. (WBZ NewsRadio) — Store owners in downtown Lowell are expressing their frustration with the city's homeless population disrupting their businesses, particularly vagrants with mental health issues. Alaina Brackett, co-owner of the Purple Carrot Bread Company with her husband Doug, opened the café and bakery on Merrimack Street...
Fire destroys third floor of 3-decker on Rodney Street in Worcester
Video of firefighters digging into roof @telegramdotcom pic.twitter.com/6FgGL8XvGz— Marco Cartolano (@marco_cartolano) September 16, 2022 WORCESTER — The third floor and the attic of a Rodney Street three-decker were destroyed by fire Friday afternoon. All of the residents escaped the multiunit house at 119 Rodney St., according to Deputy Fire Chief John Powers. ...
NECN
Missing Boater Found Dead During Water Search in North Brookfield
A missing boater was found dead Sunday afternoon in North Brookfield, Massachusetts, following a large water search by state and local agencies. The North Brookfield Fire Department confirmed the man, who went missing Saturday while boating on Lake Lashaway, was found by sonar around 12:20 p.m. Sunday. His body was later recovered by divers.
WCVB
Rental truck slams into parked vehicles at Route 1 car dealership
SAUGUS, Mass. — One person was taken into police custody following a wild crash involving a rental van and several vehicles at a Saugus, Massachusetts, car dealership. The crash happened early Friday morning on the northbound side of Route 1 near the Auto House. Ali-Raza Najafi, the owner of...
Two people killed in Attleboro crash after car struck a tree
ATTLEBORO, Mass. — Two people were killed in a crash early Sunday morning in Attleboro, according to Massachusetts State Police. Emergency crews responded to the area of 1296 West Street just before 4:30 a.m. for a report of a serious car crash. A preliminary investigation determined that a 2006...
Driver cited after getting stuck under North Street bridge in Northampton
A driver was cited Wednesday after getting stuck under the North Street railroad bridge.
Aided by sonar, divers recover body of missing boater in Lake Lashaway in North Brookfield
NORTH BROOKFIELD — The body of a missing boater was found in Lake Lashaway early Sunday afternoon. Divers began scouring the water late Saturday. The search was intensified Sunday morning with the addition of sonar equipment from the state Environmental Police. ...
rinewstoday.com
Mayor-elect Smiley on Hope St. bike path: “If the business owners & residents don’t want it…
Providence mayoral candidates were very involved with the potential trial of the Hope Street Bike Path. In a congratulatory interview with the winner – incoming Mayor Brett Smiley – WPRO’s Gene Valicenti grilled the new Mayor on several topics – one of which was Bike Paths and the Hope Street “trial”.
MassDOT RMV expands certain required in-person transactions
The Massachusetts Registry of Motor Vehicles (RMV) is announcing that they are expanding accessibility for certain required in-person registration transactions.
worcestercentralkidscalendar.com
Central MA Halloween Lights!
Some families love to decorate with Christmas lights and some do it for Halloween! Here is where you can find scary and not-so-scary Halloween displays to delight the whole family. Check the websites before heading out for the evening. Weather and family commitments may close the display on any given...
whdh.com
Accident in Nubian Square leaves car flipped onto its hood
BOSTON (WHDH) - An accident in Nubian Square left a car flipped onto its hood. The accident happened on Dudley Street and Harrison Avenue early Saturday morning. Footage captured by 7NEWS showed the car resting on its windshield. There are no reports of any injuries. This is a developing story;...
'Taken Away Too Soon': Northborough Teenager Suddenly Dies At 16
A 16-year-old boy has died unexpectedly at his home in central Massachusetts, loved ones said. Jon Niemi was found unresponsive at his Northborough home around 10:40 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 17, Northborough Police said on Facebook. He was pronounced dead a few moments later by fire and EMS crews, police said.
fallriverreporter.com
No. Your child’s school district is not allowing students to be leashed with litter boxes in the bathroom
BOSTON, MA – It may seem hard to believe, but people across Massachusetts and the country continue to fall for it. Reports have been spreading all year that children that identify as cats are being led by leashes in school and school districts are supplying litter boxes in restrooms. Despite the constant rumors, I could not find any location in the United States where the rumors are justified.
whdh.com
Newburyport Public Health Department issues warning for Merrimack River
NEWBURYPORT, MASS. (WHDH) - Health officials in Newburyport are warning people to stay away from the Merrimack River for at least 48 hours. The Newburyport Department of Public Health released the warning on Sept. 14. Officials said sewage discharge due to a combined sewage overflow in Lowell and Haverhill on...
