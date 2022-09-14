ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sterling, MA

Sterling, MA
Sterling, MA
iheart.com

Lowell Business Owners Seek Answers To Homeless Problem

LOWELL, Mass. (WBZ NewsRadio) — Store owners in downtown Lowell are expressing their frustration with the city's homeless population disrupting their businesses, particularly vagrants with mental health issues. Alaina Brackett, co-owner of the Purple Carrot Bread Company with her husband Doug, opened the café and bakery on Merrimack Street...
LOWELL, MA
Worcester Telegram & Gazette

Fire destroys third floor of 3-decker on Rodney Street in Worcester

Video of firefighters digging into roof @telegramdotcom pic.twitter.com/6FgGL8XvGz— Marco Cartolano (@marco_cartolano) September 16, 2022 WORCESTER — The third floor and the attic of a Rodney Street three-decker were destroyed by fire Friday afternoon.  All of the residents escaped the multiunit house at 119 Rodney St., according to Deputy Fire Chief John Powers. ...
WORCESTER, MA
NECN

Missing Boater Found Dead During Water Search in North Brookfield

A missing boater was found dead Sunday afternoon in North Brookfield, Massachusetts, following a large water search by state and local agencies. The North Brookfield Fire Department confirmed the man, who went missing Saturday while boating on Lake Lashaway, was found by sonar around 12:20 p.m. Sunday. His body was later recovered by divers.
NORTH BROOKFIELD, MA
WCVB

Rental truck slams into parked vehicles at Route 1 car dealership

SAUGUS, Mass. — One person was taken into police custody following a wild crash involving a rental van and several vehicles at a Saugus, Massachusetts, car dealership. The crash happened early Friday morning on the northbound side of Route 1 near the Auto House. Ali-Raza Najafi, the owner of...
SAUGUS, MA
worcestercentralkidscalendar.com

Central MA Halloween Lights!

Some families love to decorate with Christmas lights and some do it for Halloween! Here is where you can find scary and not-so-scary Halloween displays to delight the whole family. Check the websites before heading out for the evening. Weather and family commitments may close the display on any given...
WORCESTER, MA
whdh.com

Accident in Nubian Square leaves car flipped onto its hood

BOSTON (WHDH) - An accident in Nubian Square left a car flipped onto its hood. The accident happened on Dudley Street and Harrison Avenue early Saturday morning. Footage captured by 7NEWS showed the car resting on its windshield. There are no reports of any injuries. This is a developing story;...
BOSTON, MA
fallriverreporter.com

No. Your child’s school district is not allowing students to be leashed with litter boxes in the bathroom

BOSTON, MA – It may seem hard to believe, but people across Massachusetts and the country continue to fall for it. Reports have been spreading all year that children that identify as cats are being led by leashes in school and school districts are supplying litter boxes in restrooms. Despite the constant rumors, I could not find any location in the United States where the rumors are justified.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
whdh.com

Newburyport Public Health Department issues warning for Merrimack River

NEWBURYPORT, MASS. (WHDH) - Health officials in Newburyport are warning people to stay away from the Merrimack River for at least 48 hours. The Newburyport Department of Public Health released the warning on Sept. 14. Officials said sewage discharge due to a combined sewage overflow in Lowell and Haverhill on...

