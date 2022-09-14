Read full article on original website
DPS investigates fatal crash on I-20 North Service Road
MIDLAND COUNTY, Texas (KOSA) - A fatal crash occurred on September 16, 2022 at around 6 a.m. in Midland County. According to DPS, the investigation revealed that 26-year-old Crissean Niceyea Butler from Midland was traveling eastbound on I-20 North Service Road near mile marker 146. Butler failed to drive in...
Midland man dies in rollover crash
MIDLAND COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A Midland man killed Friday morning in a single vehicle crash has been identified as 26-year-old Crissean Niceyea Butler. According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, Butler died at the scene. The crash happened around 5:54 a.m. on the Interstate 20 service road near mile marker 146. Investigators said Butler […]
Sheriff identifies Midland woman killed by train
CULBERSON COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The Culberson County Sheriff’s Office has identified a Midland woman struck and killed by a train earlier this week as 18-year-old Linda Mae Adams. The crash happened around 6:45 a.m. on September 14 in a remote area about 30 miles east of Van Horn. Investigators said they found Adams’ car abandoned along […]
DPS: Midland man dies after rear-ending freight liner
MIDLAND COUNTY, Texas — A Midland man is dead following a crash Thursday morning. According to DPS, Charles Bowden, 41, was traveling westbound on State Highway 158 at 6:30 a.m. Bowden was following behind a freight liner towing a trailer. The freight liner slowed down to turn onto South...
57-Year-Old Tony Ray Vance Killed In A Pedestrian Accident (Midland, TX)
According to the Midland Police Department, a pedestrian accident was reported on Tuesday. The officials stated that a pedestrian crash occurred at the [..]. Reduce Points & Insurance Rates with Online Traffic & Safety Driving Education Courses for Texas Drivers.
18-year-old Midland woman killed by train near Van Horn
CULBERSON COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An 18-year-old woman from Midland was killed Wednesday after she was struck by a train, the Culberson County Sheriff’s Office said. The crash happened around 6:45 a.m. on September 14 in a remote area about 30 miles east of Van Horn. CCSO said the incident is still under investigation and the […]
MPD identifies man killed in vehicle-pedestrian crash
MIDLAND, Texas — The Midland Police Department has released information on a Tuesday night vehicle-pedestrian crash that left one person dead. According to MPD, around 10 p.m., officers responded to a crash in the 4300 block of the W Loop 250 N south service road. An investigation revealed that...
Midlander charged with manslaughter after 19-year-old dies of gunshot wound
MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A Midland man is behind bars after investigators said he shot and killed a teen Friday evening. Arturo Barraza, 21, has been charged with Manslaughter. Around 5:20 p.m. on September 16, investigators with the Midland Police Department were called to Midland Memorial Hospital after 19-year-old Estrella V. Moreno, of Midland, arrived at the […]
Laredo man charged in connection with deadly Midland Co crash
MIDLAND COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A Laredo man was arrested late last week in connection with a deadly August crash that killed an 82-year-old man. Jesus G Castanon Jr., 32, has been charged with Intoxication Manslaughter. The crash happened around 3:50 p.m. on August 12 on Interstate 20 near E SCR 1150, about 1.5 miles east […]
Affidavit: Woman shot after suspect mishandles firearm
MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An affidavit has revealed new information into a Friday evening shooting that left one woman dead. According to the Midland Police Department, around 5:20 p.m. on September 16, investigators with the Midland Police Department were called to Midland Memorial Hospital after 19-year-old Estrella V. Moreno, of Midland, arrived at the emergency room […]
Odessa Fire Rescue opens new location
ODESSA, Texas — The Odessa Fire Rescue have opened a brand new Fire Station Friday morning. The location, marked number 9, is located at 1900 87th St. in Odessa. The ribbon ceremony was an exciting event that had cake for everyone who showed up as well as an opportunity for a tour of the brand new fire station. All the attendees even had a chance to see a real firetruck, as well as meet some of the firefighters that will be working there.
Man charged with stealing skid loader from area business
ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa man is behind bars after investigators said he stole a big piece of a equipment from a local business. Brian Hammersley, 52, has been charged with Theft. According to an affidavit, on September 15, officers with the Odessa Police Department were called to the 2200 block of West County Road […]
Vehicle-pedestrian crash in West Odessa leaves 2 people in serious condition
ODESSA, Texas — A Texas Department of Public Safety spokesperson confirmed that a vehicle-pedestrian crash in West Odessa left two pedestrians in serious condition Tuesday night. The wreck happened near W 26th Street and N Moss Avenue. Traffic in the area was diverted as necessary for troopers to work...
TRAFFIC ALERT: TxDOT warning drivers in Midland, Reeves Co. after crashes involving semi-trucks
REEVES COUNTY, Texas — TxDOT is warning drivers in the Permian Basin about traffic alerts caused by crashes involving semi-trucks in Midland County and Reeves County. Traffic on US 285 in Reeves County is being rerouted Tuesday afternoon after TxDOT says a pedestrian was hit by a semi-truck. Southbound...
MPD searching for suspects in connection with tool theft
MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The Midland Police Department is asking for help from the community to identify two suspects accused of theft. According to MPD, on September 1, the suspects pictured below stole an orange auger tool worth about $350 from the bed of the victim’s truck while it was parked at Lowe’s. Investigators said the […]
Midland man facing multiple charges following tussle with police
MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A Midland man is behind bars after investigators said he assaulted two police officers who were called to investigate a disturbance between family members. 23-year-old Elijah Prince has been charged with two counts of Assault of a Peace Officer, Interfering with Public Duties, Resisting Arrest, Evading Arrest, and Assault of a Family […]
MPD recovers stolen property from multiple cases, suspected burglar arrested
MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A Midland man was arrested earlier this week after investigators said he was caught with stolen property after he allegedly burglarized a vehicle. Joshua Sharp, 37, has been charged with Theft. According to an affidavit, on September 14, officers with the Midland Police Department responded to a home on Humble to investigate […]
OPD searching for missing man
ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The Odessa Police Department is asking for help from the community to find a man who was last seen in August. 43-year-old Patrick Anderson has been missing since August 21. OPD said Anderson’s wife found his vehicle parked in the 4000 block of Tanglewood five days after he went missing. Anyone with […]
Midlander throws beer can, pushes pregnant girlfriend, police say
MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A Midland man was arrested last week after investigators said he assaulted his pregnant girlfriend. Tyrese Oneal, 26, has been charged with Assault. According to an affidavit, on September 8, officers with the Midland Police Department responded to a home on Ric Drive to investigate a disturbance after a woman called 911 […]
Midland husband charged with assault
MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A Midland man was arrested late last week after investigators said he assaulted his wife. 30-year-old Enrique Estrada has been charged with Aggravated Assault. According to an affidavit, on September 9, officers with the Midland Police Department responded to an apartment home on Camp Drive to investigate after someone called 911. At […]
