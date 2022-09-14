ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Port Washington, WI

WISN

Two people killed in quadruple shooting in Kenosha

KENOSHA, Wis. — Two people were killed in a quadruple shooting in Kenosha early Sunday morning. Just before 2 a.m., police responded to Las Margaritas near 23rd Avenue and Roosevelt Road. Officers in the area heard shots and multiple 911 calls were received, police said. Four people were shot.
KENOSHA, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Kenosha shooting; 2 dead, 2 wounded outside Las Margaritas bar

KENOSHA, Wis. - Four people were shot outside Las Margaritas Bar & Grill in Kenosha early Sunday, Sept. 18, and two of them did not survive. It was the second shooting here with multiple victims in less than a month. Kenosha police were last called to Las Margaritas near Roosevelt...
KENOSHA, WI
Joe Mertens

This Fall Festival in Wisconsin is a Must-Visit

Disclaimer: The following information was gathered from the Best Things Wisconsin website and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're looking to spend some time at a fall festival in Wisconsin this year, you might want to consider the following location.
CEDARBURG, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Wauwatosa police: Motorcycle crash, driver dead

WAUWATOSA, Wis. - Wauwatosa police responded to a fatal motorcycle crash near Swan and Menomonee River Parkway Saturday morning, Sept. 17. Officers responded to the area around 5:25 a.m. It is believed the driver was headed southeast on the parkway when they left the road and hit the tree, police said.
WAUWATOSA, WI
spectrumnews1.com

This Frank Lloyd Wright house is on the market for the first time in its history

MOUNT PLEASANT, Wis. — For three quarters of a million dollars, you could be the proud owner of a Frank Lloyd Wright home in Mount Pleasant. The six-bedroom home, located at 1425 Valley View Dr., is on the market for the first time in its history. It was originally designed in 1954 for a member of the family.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Shots fired near Milwaukee's Barack Obama School, 2 charged

MILWAUKEE - Two from Milwaukee are charged in connection with a shots fired incident Sept. 7 near Milwaukee's Barack Obama High School that led to a pursuit and crash. Jesse Ellis, 17, faces four charges: First-degree recklessly endangering safety, discharging a firearm in a school zone, sale/possess/use/transport machine guns and fleeing/eluding an officer.
dailybadgerbulletin.com

Milwaukee father of 3 fatally shot in car with children

MILWAUKEE – The fiancée of a Milwaukee man shot and killed Friday night, Sept. 9 is pleading for someone to come forward with information. Len Lawson, 27, was killed near 21st and Cherry. Aaliyah McGee said her fiancé talked to her about getting married just hours before he...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Scam alert: Waukesha County Sheriff's Office offers warning

WAUKESHA, Wis. - Waukesha County officials are warning the public of a scam. The Waukesha County Sheriff's Office (WCSO) received information that someone claiming to be a representative from the WCSO is calling citizens, not only in Waukesha County but surroundings counties, advising them they have outstanding warrants and citations.
WAUKESHA COUNTY, WI
CBS 58

Milwaukee man shot during robbery attempt while walking home

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- A Milwaukee man was shot Wednesday morning after a suspect attempted to rob him, according to a report from MPD. Police say that a 59-year-old man was confronted when attempting to walk home near the intersection of N. 23rd St. and W. Fond Du Lac Ave at around 5:35 a.m. Wednesday. That confrontation is reported to be a robbery attempt.
MILWAUKEE, WI
seehafernews.com

Neighborly Dispute Results in an OWI Arrest in Manitowoc

What started as a dispute between neighbors ended up landing a Manitowoc man in police custody. Officers were dispatched to a residence in the 1400 block of South 10th Street just before 11:00 last night (September 13th) to investigate the dispute report. A caller told police that they saw a...
MANITOWOC, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee police: Girl missing, last seen near 48th and Center

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police have asked the public for help to locate missing 10-year-old De'Ondra Hanford. Hanford was last seen near 48th and Center around 8:45 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 8. She is described as 4 feet, 9 inches tall and 97 pounds with brown eyes and black, shoulder-length hair in box braids. She was wearing a white, short-sleeved shirt, gray jogging pants and white Nike shoes.
MILWAUKEE, WI

