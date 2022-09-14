Read full article on original website
Related
WISN
Two people killed in quadruple shooting in Kenosha
KENOSHA, Wis. — Two people were killed in a quadruple shooting in Kenosha early Sunday morning. Just before 2 a.m., police responded to Las Margaritas near 23rd Avenue and Roosevelt Road. Officers in the area heard shots and multiple 911 calls were received, police said. Four people were shot.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Kenosha shooting; 2 dead, 2 wounded outside Las Margaritas bar
KENOSHA, Wis. - Four people were shot outside Las Margaritas Bar & Grill in Kenosha early Sunday, Sept. 18, and two of them did not survive. It was the second shooting here with multiple victims in less than a month. Kenosha police were last called to Las Margaritas near Roosevelt...
This Fall Festival in Wisconsin is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer: The following information was gathered from the Best Things Wisconsin website and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're looking to spend some time at a fall festival in Wisconsin this year, you might want to consider the following location.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Wauwatosa police: Motorcycle crash, driver dead
WAUWATOSA, Wis. - Wauwatosa police responded to a fatal motorcycle crash near Swan and Menomonee River Parkway Saturday morning, Sept. 17. Officers responded to the area around 5:25 a.m. It is believed the driver was headed southeast on the parkway when they left the road and hit the tree, police said.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Man visiting from Japan shares why Wisconsin is so underrated
Photo of Wisconsin DellsPhoto by Dave Hoefler (Creative Commons) If you're from Wisconsin, you already know how great the state truly is. But a lot of people haven't been to Wisconsin and one man shared his experiences on Tiktok showing why Wisconsin is fantastic.
UPMATTERS
Two Wisconsin State Patrol troopers placed on administrative leave after shooting in Slinger
SLINGER, Wis. (WFRV) – A sexual assault suspect in Wisconsin is dead following a Friday morning incident where he allegedly pulled a gun out during a traffic stop. The Washington County Sheriff’s Office posted on its Facebook page about a State Patrol officer-involved shooting. The incident reportedly happened on September 16 around 7 a.m.
spectrumnews1.com
This Frank Lloyd Wright house is on the market for the first time in its history
MOUNT PLEASANT, Wis. — For three quarters of a million dollars, you could be the proud owner of a Frank Lloyd Wright home in Mount Pleasant. The six-bedroom home, located at 1425 Valley View Dr., is on the market for the first time in its history. It was originally designed in 1954 for a member of the family.
Cannabis Fans Excited For First Ever 420 Farmer’s Market In WI
If you're a big fan of cannabis-themed items, then you're definitely going to love this new farmer's market in Wisconsin. Midwest Farmer's Markets Are A Great Place For Shopping In The Fall. In the midwest, we've got a great alternative to grocery stores during the fall. I'm talking about farmer's...
IN THIS ARTICLE
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Shots fired near Milwaukee's Barack Obama School, 2 charged
MILWAUKEE - Two from Milwaukee are charged in connection with a shots fired incident Sept. 7 near Milwaukee's Barack Obama High School that led to a pursuit and crash. Jesse Ellis, 17, faces four charges: First-degree recklessly endangering safety, discharging a firearm in a school zone, sale/possess/use/transport machine guns and fleeing/eluding an officer.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee police: 5 wounded in shooting, 1 arrested
Milwaukee police said five people were shot near 13th and Fiebrantz Friday night, Sept. 16. One of the five was later arrested.
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Milwaukee father of 3 fatally shot in car with children
MILWAUKEE – The fiancée of a Milwaukee man shot and killed Friday night, Sept. 9 is pleading for someone to come forward with information. Len Lawson, 27, was killed near 21st and Cherry. Aaliyah McGee said her fiancé talked to her about getting married just hours before he...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Scam alert: Waukesha County Sheriff's Office offers warning
WAUKESHA, Wis. - Waukesha County officials are warning the public of a scam. The Waukesha County Sheriff's Office (WCSO) received information that someone claiming to be a representative from the WCSO is calling citizens, not only in Waukesha County but surroundings counties, advising them they have outstanding warrants and citations.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
CBS 58
Milwaukee man shot during robbery attempt while walking home
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- A Milwaukee man was shot Wednesday morning after a suspect attempted to rob him, according to a report from MPD. Police say that a 59-year-old man was confronted when attempting to walk home near the intersection of N. 23rd St. and W. Fond Du Lac Ave at around 5:35 a.m. Wednesday. That confrontation is reported to be a robbery attempt.
Family searches for answers after homicide of 50-year-old Milwaukee man
A family is pleading for answers after a 50-year-old man was shot and killed outside of a Milwaukee bar this Tuesday.
ozaukeepress.com
Number of beer garden parking tickets issued called ‘ghastly’
Commission member takes issue with citations but chief says officers are just enforcing clearly posted law. AT THE FIRST beer garden of the season in July, cars were parked on the grass in Upper Lake Park next to a sign that instructs drivers not to do that. Press file photo.
seehafernews.com
Neighborly Dispute Results in an OWI Arrest in Manitowoc
What started as a dispute between neighbors ended up landing a Manitowoc man in police custody. Officers were dispatched to a residence in the 1400 block of South 10th Street just before 11:00 last night (September 13th) to investigate the dispute report. A caller told police that they saw a...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee police: Girl missing, last seen near 48th and Center
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police have asked the public for help to locate missing 10-year-old De'Ondra Hanford. Hanford was last seen near 48th and Center around 8:45 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 8. She is described as 4 feet, 9 inches tall and 97 pounds with brown eyes and black, shoulder-length hair in box braids. She was wearing a white, short-sleeved shirt, gray jogging pants and white Nike shoes.
‘The Worst City in Wisconsin’ According to Sucky Tripadvisor Review
Leave it to Tripadvisor once again, having me in tears! Any website that allows for "comments" or "reviews" is in for it at times. I have a great idea, let's let a bunch of keyboard warriors and/or Karen's, take to the world wide web and say WHATEVER THEY WANT! That is a recipe for disaster or brilliant humor...Not sure which one this is. TripAdvisor.
wisconsinrightnow.com
FREED: James Block Told Kenosha Victim ‘Die Bitch,’ Asphyxiating Her With Knee | Tony Evers’ Killers & Rapists #6
Since 2019, Gov. Tony Evers’ Parole Commission has released at least 884 convicted criminals, freeing them early on parole mostly into Wisconsin communities, including more than 270 murderers and attempted murderers, and more than 44 child rapists. James Block was one of them. 6th in the series. Christine Acevedo...
Cannabis-themed farmer's market to take over Hartford in October
A cannabis-themed farmer's market will take place in Hartford on Saturday, Oct. 1. The first-ever "420 Farmer's Market" will run from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. at Canna Bloom Farmacy.
Comments / 0