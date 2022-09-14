Ameresco Earns Certification As A Great Place to Work®

FRAMINGHAM, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 14, 2022--

Ameresco, Inc., (NYSE: AMRC), a leading cleantech integrator specializing in energy efficiency and renewable energy, today announced that it has earned certification as a 2022-2023 Great Place to Work®. The prestigious certification is based entirely on employee input, and this year marks the first time that Ameresco has been awarded the honor.

As the global authority on workplace culture and employee experience, Ameresco’s certification by Great Place to Work highlights the company’s investment in its employees and commitment to developing the next generation of sustainable leaders. Results from the survey demonstrate that the significant majority of Ameresco’s employees feel that the company is a great place to work, that they trusted management and felt the company not only made them feel welcome, but offered them the opportunity to take on new responsibilities.

“Great Place to Work Certification™ isn’t something that comes easily – it takes ongoing dedication to the employee experience,” said Sarah Lewis-Kulin, Vice President of Global Recognition at Great Place to Work. “It’s the only official recognition determined by employees’ real-time reports of their company culture. Earning this designation means that Ameresco is one of the best companies to work for in the country.”

Ameresco values every employee in the company coming together with the same goal in mind: innovation and meaningful action for a clean, resilient future. This attitude reinforces Ameresco’s dedication to pursuing excellence and working towards a cleaner future. The company also prioritizes employing a workforce that is reflective of the areas it serves, and has implemented steps to enhance internal diversity by focusing on diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives and talent recruiting.

“We are thrilled to become Great Place to Work-Certified™ as we value all of our hard working employees who show a passion and drive to energize a sustainable world,” said President and Chief Executive Officer George Sakellaris. “At Ameresco, we believe in doing well by doing good, which is why we prioritize investing in our employees.”

About Ameresco, Inc.

Founded in 2000, Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) is a leading cleantech integrator and renewable energy asset developer, owner and operator. Our comprehensive portfolio includes energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, asset sustainability and renewable energy solutions delivered to clients throughout North America and the United Kingdom. Ameresco’s sustainability services in support of clients’ pursuit of Net Zero include upgrades to a facility’s energy infrastructure and the development, construction, and operation of distributed energy resources. Ameresco has successfully completed energy saving, environmentally responsible projects with Federal, state and local governments, healthcare and educational institutions, housing authorities, and commercial and industrial customers. With its corporate headquarters in Framingham, MA, Ameresco has more than 1,000 employees providing local expertise in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. For more information, visit www.ameresco.com.

About Great Place to Work Certification™

Great Place to Work® Certification™ is the most definitive “employer-of-choice” recognition that companies aspire to achieve. It is the only recognition based entirely on what employees report about their workplace experience – specifically, how consistently they experience a high-trust workplace. Great Place to Work Certification is recognized worldwide by employees and employers alike and is the global benchmark for identifying and recognizing outstanding employee experience. Every year, more than 10,000 companies across 60 countries apply to get Great Place to Work-Certified.

About Great Place to Work ®

Great Place to Work® is the global authority on workplace culture. Since 1992, they have surveyed more than 100 million employees worldwide and used those deep insights to define what makes a great workplace: trust. Their employee survey platform empowers leaders with the feedback, real-time reporting and insights they need to make data-driven people decisions. Everything they do is driven by the mission to build a better world by helping every organization become a great place to work For All™.

