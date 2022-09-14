Brothers reunited by their grief: Prince William and Harry walk side-by-side behind the Queen's coffin in an echo of their mother Diana's funeral 25 years ago

Continuing their week of mourning for Queen Elizabeth, the Prince and Princess of Wales traveled to the Sandringham Estate in Norfolk to visit with mourners who have gathered to share condolences on Thursday. People reported that the couple spent about 45 minutes speaking with people outside the estate’s Norwich Gates, where 30,000 floral tributes have been laid. Though William and Kate have both shown some of their emotions during their previous appearances at Windsor and the Palace of Westminster, their trip to Sandringham was especially emotional.

CELEBRITIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO