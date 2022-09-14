Brothers reunited by their grief: Prince William and Harry walk side-by-side behind the Queen's coffin in an echo of their mother Diana's funeral 25 years ago

Related
New Princess of Wales Kate Middleton reportedly won't inherit Princess Diana's wedding tiara — but Kate's daughter Princess Charlotte will
Kate Middleton will not inherit Princess Diana's wedding tiara, but her daughter Charlotte will. Kate was given the title "Princess of Wales" after the death of Queen Elizabeth II on Thursday. Hello! Magazine writes the tiara her mother-in-law wore at her wedding belongs to the Spencer family.
Princess Diana’s Bodyguard Who Survived the Crash Says He Was ‘Pleased for Himself’ by What He Learned Later
Find out what Princess Diana's bodyguard who survived the car crash in Paris intentionally did that he does not regret.
RELATED PEOPLE
Queen Consort Camilla loses her footing as she leaves cathedral - but recovers perfectly as she battles through trip to Wales with a broken toe
People have lauded The Queen Consort after how she managed a minor slip with 'total class' in Cardiff today. Camilla was accompanying her husband King Charles III for a service of prayer at Llandaff Cathedral for the monarch's first visit to Cardiff, when she appeared to get her heel stuck and slip.
‘Don’t Cry—You’ll Start Me’: Prince William and Kate Got Emotional With Mourners in Sandringham
Continuing their week of mourning for Queen Elizabeth, the Prince and Princess of Wales traveled to the Sandringham Estate in Norfolk to visit with mourners who have gathered to share condolences on Thursday. People reported that the couple spent about 45 minutes speaking with people outside the estate’s Norwich Gates, where 30,000 floral tributes have been laid. Though William and Kate have both shown some of their emotions during their previous appearances at Windsor and the Palace of Westminster, their trip to Sandringham was especially emotional.
Prince Andrew stands alone at Queen’s service despite joining royal procession to Westminster
PRINCE Andrew stood alone at Queen's service today despite joining the royal procession to Westminster. Members of the Royal Family appeared grief-stricken as Her Majesty left Buckingham Palace for the last time. Andrew was among royals walking behind King Charles III on foot for the emotional journey. As the Royal...
‘It’s breath taking, her arrogance’: Royal biographer Angela Levin accuses Meghan Markle of having a ‘taking everything for granted and not giving back attitude’ after her interview with The Cut
A royal biographer has blasted Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, over new revelations about the Royal family she made in an interview with The Cut. In her bombshell interview with The Cut - part of New York magazine - the Duchess of Sussex launched a fresh salvo of attacks on the royals, Britain and the press.
IN THIS ARTICLE
How 'Grannie' looked after William and Harry following Diana's death: Prince of Wales remembers the Queen's words 'grief being the price we pay for love' as he says she 'was with him on saddest days'
Prince William has posted a heartfelt tribute to his late grandmother, the Queen, who was by his side during the 'saddest days of [his] life'. Posting on Instagram, the Prince of Wales acknowledged the support his 'Grannie' had given him throughout his life in difficult times - a nod to how she made him and his brother Harry her top priority following the death of their mother, Princess Diana.
'She didn't say anything!': Royal experts say Meghan Markle's seven-minute One Young World speech 'lacked content' and her claim that it is 'nice' to be back in the UK should be 'taken with a pinch of salt' after recent jibes at Royal Family
Royal experts are criticising Meghan Markle's speech at the Young One World summit for 'lacking content' and being riddled with insincere remarks including how it was 'very nice to be back in the UK.'. Meghan, 41, delivered a keynote speech at the event in Manchester on Monday, telling young leaders...
How the Queen ensured her loyal aide Angela Kelly - a docker's daughter from Liverpool - would be allowed to stay at her grace-and-favour home near Windsor Castle following the monarch's death
One of the Queen's most trusted confidantes is set to be allowed to stay on in her grace-and-favour home at Windsor – thanks to the Queen herself. Angela Kelly, a docker's daughter from Liverpool, began work as an Assistant Dresser at the Royal Household before becoming indispensable to the Monarch.
Horrified father realises pen marks on his son's hand show the number of times he has been bullied at his new school
A father was horrified when he realised the pen marks his son had drawn on his hand were a record to show the number of times he had been bullied at his new school. Matthew Beard from London said his son had been at the high school for just over a week but had been bullied 21 times in the last two days alone.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Prince William tells soldiers who will be taking part in the Queen's funeral that Her Majesty will be 'looking down' on the service
Prince William has told soldiers who will be taking part in the Queen's funeral that Her Majesty will be 'looking down' on her funeral service at Westminster Abbey. The service, which will take place in central London on Monday, will be attended by hundreds of world leaders, foreign dignitaries and members of the Royal Family.
The Queen's final heartbreak: Her Majesty was distraught after the death earlier this summer of Candy - her oldest and longest-surviving dog
The Queen's final heartbreak before her death age 96 last week was the news that her beloved dorgi Candy had died after 18 years of being by her side. Known for her immense love for corgis, the loss of her oldest and longest-surviving dog hit the late Queen hard and was said to be 'distraught' about it.
PETS・
Prince Philip's coffin was lowered into the Royal Vault at Windsor Castle, but he'll be moved again following Queen Elizabeth II's death
Prince Philip's coffin was lowered into the Royal Vault after he died in April 2022. The 200-year-old vault beneath St. George's Chapel will not be his final resting place. He'll be buried in the King George VI memorial chapel following the Queen's death on Thursday.
'Leader' Prince William embraced his role as the 'future king' while Harry was lost in quiet emotion and Zara Tindall offered a 'supportive presence' at the vigil, body language expert claims
Prince William was the 'clear leader' of the group and proved himself as a 'future king' as he joined his cousins to mourn their grandmother at a vigil on Saturday night, a body language expert has claimed. The new Prince of Wales, 40, joined the Queen's other seven grandchildren to...
Touching moment grieving King Charles consoled after death of Queen by same airport worker who comforted Prince Harry
King Charles spoke with her and other staff members for a few minutes while stood on the runway. He then boarded the jet to take him back to RAF Northolt where he is being taken in the Royal limousine to meet PM Liz Truss. The King also waved to the...
Ex Royal Marine friend of Prince Harry, JJ Chalmers, reveals Queen penned a note to his dad when he was a contestant on Strictly Come Dancing saying she'd 'enjoyed' his son's performances
Broadcaster and former Royal Marine JJ Chalmers has revealed he found out that the Queen watched him perform on Strictly after she sent a handwritten note to his father. JJ, who counts Prince Harry, 37, among his friends, was seriously injured in Afghanistan in 2011, in a blast that killed two of his colleagues.
Daily Mail
605K+
Followers
64K+
Post
289M+
Views
ABOUT
Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.https://www.dailymail.co.uk
Comments / 0