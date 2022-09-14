ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brothers reunited by their grief: Prince William and Harry walk side-by-side behind the Queen's coffin in an echo of their mother Diana's funeral 25 years ago

By MailOnline Reporter
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MjAJz_0hv6Xlvs00
Prince William and Prince Harry walked together behind their father, King Charles III, in a show of unity on Wednesday as they followed the Queen's coffin from Buckingham Palace ahead of her lying in state.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Lok3m_0hv6Xlvs00
The somber moment was a harrowing echo to when the brothers walked with behind their mother, Princess Diana's, coffin after her death 25 years ago (pictured). 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mOlmQ_0hv6Xlvs00
The presence of Charles, William and Harry in the procession through London on Wednesday (pictured) saw the father and sons united in their grief for a mother and grandmother who left the palace for the final time.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hOJrh_0hv6Xlvs00
The Royal Family accompanied their matriarch on foot on the journey to Westminster Hall, where hundreds of thousands of people are expected to pay their respects over the next four days after queueing for hours.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4NFg9M_0hv6Xlvs00
It comes four days after William and Harry put aside their differences for an unexpected united front with their respective wives, Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle, during a walkabout outside Windsor Castle on Saturday (pictured).
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3TcqKg_0hv6Xlvs00
On Wednesday afternoon, William, the Prince of Wales and Duke of Sussex, along with the Duke of York, the Princess Royal and the Earl of Wessex, formed part of the procession. Anne's son Peter Phillips and her husband Vice Admiral Sir Tim Laurence also walked behind the procession, as well as the Duke of Gloucester and the Earl of Snowdon.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ahAhE_0hv6Xlvs00
Meanwhile, the Queen Consort, the Princess of Wales, the Countess of Wessex and the Duchess of Sussex traveled by car. Pictured: The Queen Consort and Princess of Wales are driven behind Queen Elizabeth II's coffin to the Palace of Westminster.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3j4W8s_0hv6Xlvs00
The procession left the palace at 2:22 p.m. A service lasting around 20 minutes will be led by the Archbishop of Canterbury accompanied by the Dean of Westminster. Pictured: The Duchess of Sussex and Sophie, Countess of Wessex, also travel by car to Westminster Hall on September 14, 2022. 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ODVE7_0hv6Xlvs00
William and Harry have a well-documented troubled relationship, but the death of their grandmother saw them unexpectedly come together when they viewed floral tributes left to the late Queen at Windsor Castle on September 10, 2022 (pictured). William, Kate, Harry and Meghan arrived in the same vehicle and greeted well-wishers for around 40 minutes before William hopped into the driver's seat of the Audi with his wife in the passenger seat, and his brother and sister-in-law in the back.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07DSJH_0hv6Xlvs00
The last time Charles and his two sons were seen together in public was at the service of thanksgiving for the Queen in St Paul's Cathedral during the Platinum Jubilee celebrations in June. But on that occasion, Harry and Meghan were seated some distance from Charles and William on the other side of the aisle in the second row, behind the Wessex family and the Duke and Duchess of Gloucester.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4aqIB9_0hv6Xlvs00
The Jubilee service at St Paul's was Harry and Meghan's first public appearance alongside the Windsors since they stepped down as senior royals in 2020 amid the Megxit storm. In April 2021 (pictured), Harry and William joined their father when they walked behind the Duke of Edinburgh's coffin at his funeral.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=480oOV_0hv6Xlvs00
The brothers were separated by their cousin, Peter Phillips, but he dropped back half a pace at one point so the siblings appeared closer together. After the funeral service, William and Harry could be seen chatting as they walked back up the hill from the chapel to the castle.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41F4JU_0hv6Xlvs00

