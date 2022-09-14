ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Demure Duchess: Meghan Markle wears earrings given to her by the Queen as she honors Her Majesty in the royal procession

By MailOnline Reporter
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3UtuKU_0hv6XgWF00
Meghan Markle donned a pair of earrings given to her by the Queen as she supported her husband, Prince Harry, and other members of the royal family and took part in the Queen's funeral procession on Wednesday.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wc2PW_0hv6XgWF00
The US-based Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who have remained in the UK following what was supposed to be a whirlwind tour of Europe after stepping back from royal duty in 2021, joined other members of The Firm for the occasion in London on Wednesday.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4GNxLp_0hv6XgWF00
While Prince Harry, 37, marched behind the Queen's coffin alongside King Charles and his brother, Prince William, (pictured) Meghan was pictured traveling in the procession by car, as did Kate Middleton and the Queen Consort. 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tP2P9_0hv6XgWF00
The royal mother-of-two swept her dark locks into an updo, and appeared to be wearing a set of iridescent earrings for the outing, which were given to her shortly after she married Prince Harry in 2018.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GlV5l_0hv6XgWF00
Meghan wore the jewels for her only solo engagement with the Queen in June 2018 (pictured).  On the occasion, the two women had gone on an overnight rail trip to Cheshire in 2018, and were seen smiling together during a ceremony to open the new Mersey Gateway Bridge. They had been greeted by cheering crowds in Chester, and also joined the rest of Britain in observing a minute's silence to remember the victims of the Grenfell Tower fire on its first anniversary.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0FRvHZ_0hv6XgWF00
During the explosive Oprah interview last year, Meghan spoke about the Queen's gift and how much it meant to her. The Duchess of Sussex told Oprah Winfrey that the monarch had given her some 'beautiful' earrings and a matching necklace.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1UaM3i_0hv6XgWF00
She told Oprah: 'The Queen, for example, has always been wonderful to me. I mean, we had one of our first joint engagements together. She asked me to join her. We had breakfast together that morning, and she'd given me a beautiful gift, and I just really loved being in her company. And I remember we were in the car.'
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0sIdGa_0hv6XgWF00
Oprah asked her what the gift was, and Meghan replied that it was the earrings and a matching necklace. 'We were in the car going between engagements, and she has a blanket that sits across her knees for warmth. And it was chilly, and she was like, "Meghan, come on," and put it over my knees, as well.' Oprah replied, 'nice'.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0pRsos_0hv6XgWF00
After sitting next to Sophie, Countess of Wessex, in the car on the way to the service on Wednesday (pictured), Meghan joined other members in the royal family inside Westminster Hall.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37hfMH_0hv6XgWF00
The Duchess appeared somber for the occasion, and watched on as Her Majesty's coffin was carried into the room. She was seen dipping into a low curtsey as the coffin was carried past her inside the hall.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1JiLM4_0hv6XgWF00
Following the service on Wednesday, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex walked out hand-in-hand as they left Westminster Hall.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4WdzaZ_0hv6XgWF00
Wednesday's occasion is not only heavy with historical significance, but it saw Prince William and Prince Harry set aside their feud to support their father by marching with him behind the coffin. Hundreds of thousands of well-wishers are expected to line the route as they do so.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Bgafq_0hv6XgWF00
The procession poignantly passed the statue of the Queen's parents King George VI and the Queen Mother, which overlooks The Mall. The Imperial State Crown, worn by the Queen on the way back to Buckingham Palace after her Coronation, glittered in the daylight as the crowds held aloft their phones to capture the scenes.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11EMxu_0hv6XgWF00

