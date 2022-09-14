Demure Duchess: Meghan Markle wears earrings given to her by the Queen as she honors Her Majesty in the royal procession

Related
‘It’s breath taking, her arrogance’: Royal biographer Angela Levin accuses Meghan Markle of having a ‘taking everything for granted and not giving back attitude’ after her interview with The Cut
A royal biographer has blasted Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, over new revelations about the Royal family she made in an interview with The Cut. In her bombshell interview with The Cut - part of New York magazine - the Duchess of Sussex launched a fresh salvo of attacks on the royals, Britain and the press.
New Source Makes A Bombshell Claim About King Charles And Meghan Markle
The world may be in mourning for Queen Elizabeth II, but that doesn't stop the behind-the-scenes drama from churning on. Front and center, of course, is the speculation about the couple some folks love to hate. Will things get worse for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's relationship with the royals now that his beloved Granny isn't there to play peacemaker? Sadly, it looks as though that might be the case. Although the new King Charles III mentioned the couple by name during his first official address (per Fox News) and sent his love, it didn't go unnoticed that he didn't refer to them as the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.
Why Prince William Really Invited Meghan Markle to That Walkabout, According to Royal Photographer
The former royal Fab Four's surprise appearance together on Saturday sparked a flurry of coverage about how it all came together, given brothers Prince William and Prince Harry's strained relationship. Kensington Palace ultimately revealed that William invited Meghan Markle and Harry to join him and Kate Middleton, per People. A royal source added to the outlet that William thought the walkabout “was an important show of unity at an incredibly difficult time for the family.”
Prince William extends arm to Meghan Markle before meeting mourners in Windsor
Prince William was captured making a welcoming gesture towards Meghan Markle before their walkabout in Windsor on Saturday. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex joined the Prince of Wales and Kate Middleton to greet mourners over the weekend. Footage shows William extending an arm toward his sister-in-law before they stepped...
The Two Words Prince Harry Used To Publicly Describe Meghan Markle Have Fans Speaking Out
Sadly, Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, didn't get to say his goodbyes to the queen because, despite rushing to be with her, he didn't make it up to Scotland in time. Thankfully, a clearly devastated Harry got the opportunity to pay a sweet tribute to his beloved grandmother in a statement obtained by the Daily Mail. As the duke pointed out, "She was globally admired and respected. Her unwavering grace and dignity remained true throughout her life and now her everlasting legacy."
Queen 'knew she wasn't going to come back' from Balmoral and 'wanted to pass there because she could actually leave her crown at the gates' and just be a 'mother, grandmother and great-grandmother', claims royal expert
The Queen 'knew she wasn't going to come back and wanted to pass at Balmoral because she could actually leave her crown at the gates and be a different role', a royal expert has claimed. Vanity Fair's royal correspondent Katie Nicholl appeared on the BBC today ahead of the service...
Meghan Markle Opens up About 'Not Being Able to Afford' Her and Prince Harry's $14 Million Mansion
Meghan Markle has revealed the adjustments she and Prince Harry underwent after leaving their roles as senior working royals during a new interview with The Cut to promote her podcast Archetypes. Markle discussed their experiences looking for a new home outside of the UK, including how they weren't sure they could afford the Montecito mansion they live in now.
'She didn't say anything!': Royal experts say Meghan Markle's seven-minute One Young World speech 'lacked content' and her claim that it is 'nice' to be back in the UK should be 'taken with a pinch of salt' after recent jibes at Royal Family
Royal experts are criticising Meghan Markle's speech at the Young One World summit for 'lacking content' and being riddled with insincere remarks including how it was 'very nice to be back in the UK.'. Meghan, 41, delivered a keynote speech at the event in Manchester on Monday, telling young leaders...
Prince Harry's Friend Reveals The Truth About His Relationship With Meghan Markle
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have faced intense criticism of their relationship essentially ever since they first started seeing each other. As Stylist reported at the time, when the couple initially went public with their relationship, the British tabloids released a vicious tirade against Meghan who, as a slightly older, biracial, and divorced American woman was seen to be an undesirable companion for a prince.
'Tell Me How That Makes Sense': Meghan Markle Accuses British Press Of Calling Her Children The N-Word
Mama bear came out. Meghan Markle went OFF on British tabloid readers, who took aim at her children, Radar has learned. In a brand-new bombshell interview, the 41-year-old Duchess of Sussex — who shares two children with Prince Harry — addressed the U.K. press and their vile and racist readers. Markle — who is biracial — spoke out about how the Royals work with the press. “There’s literally a structure,” she said. She went on to explain that when she was still an active member of the royal family, she was expected to give Royal Rota photos of her son, Archie.Royal Rota is...
Stripped of their titles: The moment Prince Andrew and Harry stare at the floor as they are excluded from a royal salute for the Queen and forced to wear morning suits for silent coffin procession
Prince Andrew and Prince Harry were both banned from saluting during the Queen's coffin procession today – while other royals including King Charles III, Prince William and Princess Anne all performed the gesture. Members of the Royal Family saluted when they passed the Cenotaph on Whitehall this afternoon on...
Princess Eugenie breaks down in tears beside emotional cousin Zara Tindall as Royals read tributes to Queen
HEARTBROKEN Princess Eugenie and Zara Tindall broke down as they read tributes left to their grandmother today. The royals left Balmoral this afternoon to attend a prayer service at the nearby Crathie Kirk church. Three of the Queen’s four children – Princess Anne, Prince Andrew, Prince Edward have all been...
How 'Grannie' looked after William and Harry following Diana's death: Prince of Wales remembers the Queen's words 'grief being the price we pay for love' as he says she 'was with him on saddest days'
Prince William has posted a heartfelt tribute to his late grandmother, the Queen, who was by his side during the 'saddest days of [his] life'. Posting on Instagram, the Prince of Wales acknowledged the support his 'Grannie' had given him throughout his life in difficult times - a nod to how she made him and his brother Harry her top priority following the death of their mother, Princess Diana.
Prince Charles Stuns Brits By Revealing How He Really Feels About Netflix's ‘The Crown’: ‘I’m Nowhere Near How They Portray Me’
Wondering what Prince Charles thinks of The Crown and his real-life counterpart? Look no further. The royal family member, 73, apparently referenced the show in the recent past, according to Scottish politician Anas Sarwar. At the 2022 Edinburgh Festival Fringe, Sarwar revealed that Charles, 73, referenced the acclaimed Netflix show that chronicles his mother, Queen Elizabeth‘s reign, as the prince introduced himself to Parliament members at an event in 2021.
How the Queen ensured her loyal aide Angela Kelly - a docker's daughter from Liverpool - would be allowed to stay at her grace-and-favour home near Windsor Castle following the monarch's death
One of the Queen's most trusted confidantes is set to be allowed to stay on in her grace-and-favour home at Windsor – thanks to the Queen herself. Angela Kelly, a docker's daughter from Liverpool, began work as an Assistant Dresser at the Royal Household before becoming indispensable to the Monarch.
The Queen Wouldn't Approve Of Meghan Markle's Halter Top For The Invictus Games But We Think It's So Chic
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry just graced the Invictus Games’ One Year to Go event in Düsseldorf, Germany, and we’re in awe of the former Suits star’s chic look! Markle, 41, showed us how transitional season style is really done as she stepped out in a white knit halter tank top and high-waisted cream-colored trousers with a matching belt. (Truly perfect for that half-summer, half-fall weather approaching, am I right?)
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry join William & Kate for intimate Palace gathering as Queen’s coffin arrives home
MEGHAN Markle and Prince Harry joined the Royal Family at Buckingham Palace last night as they unite together in grief. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex received the Queen's coffin with King Charles and his wife, the Prince and Princess of Wales and Prince Andrew in London. It's understood the...
