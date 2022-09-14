Looking For Answers: LAPD Alert Pawn Shops To Lookout For PnB Rock’s Stolen Jewelry, Could Be Key To Catching The Shooter

After the fatal shooting of Rapper PnB Rock, the LAPD is putting pawn shops on alert for his stolen jewelry that could help catch the killer.

Source: Johnny Nunez / Getty

Earlier this week Philly Rapper PnB Rock was fatally shot in the chest while dining at Roscoe’s Chicken & Waffles in South Los Angeles. Since his murder in broad daylight, police are in overdrive trying to locate the shooter without many clues. Police shared that the shooter who was wearing a mask, entered the restaurant, fired the fatal shot then left out a side door into a getaway vehicle.

Police Reportedly Believe An Instagram Post Tipped The Killers Off & Have Put Pawn Shops On High Alert Over PNB Rock’s Stolen Jewelry

According to The Los Angeles Times, LAPD police Chief Michel Moore said it was likely an Instagram post “alerted the assailant to the rapper’s location.”

PnB Rock “was with his family — with his girlfriend or some kind of friend of his — and as they’re there, enjoying a simple meal, [he] was brutally attacked by an individual who apparently [came] to the location after a social media posting,” said Moore, according to The Times.

For now, police are searching security footage for clues and per TMZ, police have alerted numerous pawn shops to keep an eye out for his jewelry in case anyone tries to sell it. They spoke to those close to him for descriptions of the items taken and are confident they will make an arrest after the pilfered items surface.

Being caught with the jewelry would put a direct link to the crime and ultimately lead to cracking the case.