WCPO
Bed Bath & Beyond closing two Cincinnati-area stores
CINCINNATI — Struggling retailer Bed Bath & Beyond has just announced some of the stores that will get the axe this fall, as it struggles to turn around its falling sales. It had said last month that it would close 150 stores nationwide, and has just released a list of the first 56 stores to shutter, after a report in Bloomberg News.
fireapparatusmagazine.com
Dave Chappelle to Open Comedy Club in Old Fire Station in Yellow Springs (OH)
A company owned by comedian Dave Chappelle bought an old fire station in Yellow Springs (OH), where Chappelle lives, with plans to convert the building into a comedy club, CityBeat.com reported. Dayton-area media are reporting that the Yellow Springs Development Corporation agreed to sell the building to Chapelle’s Iron Table...
Fox 19
Cincinnati man ‘empty inside’ after only brother killed in Kroger crash
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A man continues to remember his late brother who died after a woman hit him with her van in the parking lot of a Kroger store last month. The unthinkable details of Christopher Griffith’s death, including what allegedly motivated the driver, have surfaced in the weeks since it happened.
Remember when a hurricane hit Ohio, 14 years ago today?
DAYTON — September 14 marks not only the day Hurricane Florence made landfall on the Carolina coast, it’s the anniversary of Ohio’s most expensive natural disaster in recent state history--the windstorm related to Hurricane Ike, which swept across Dayton on September 14, 2008. >>RELATED: Hurricane Ike: Ohio...
Frolicking deer caught on video in Liberty
A playful deer caught the attention of folks living on 5th Avenue in Liberty Township.
John Voss, founder of Dayton-area car dealerships, dies at 79
John Voss, founder of multiple Dayton-area car dealerships, has died. Voss died Sunday night at the hospital with his wife Gail, their kids and grandkids. He was 79-years-old. Today, News Center 7′s James Brown spent some time talking with his son, Craig. Craig and his brother Brad run the...
Fox 19
French bulldog gives birth to 13 puppies in NKY
MORNING VIEW, Ky. (WXIX) - French bulldogs are among the most popular dog breeds, ranking fourth most popular according to the American Kennel Club. However, one French bulldog in Northern Kentucky has a little luck by doing something incredibly rare - giving birth to 13 puppies. A French bulldog was...
Fox 19
Body pulled from Ohio River, Cincinnati Fire Department confirms
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A body was seen floating in the Ohio River by a passerby on Friday afternoon, Cincinnati Fire Department confirmed. Fire companies were dispatched for a report of a person floating down the river near the Purple People Bridge. The first company on scene reported an “obviously drowned...
Dayton ranked top 5 deadliest city in US: report
The Ohio Chamber of Commerce announced that the association would be conducting a study of their membership on the effect of public safety on their businesses.
I-75 NB fully reopened after 4-vehicle crash near cut-in-the-hill
The crash is now clear but delays are still expected due to the heavy traffic backup on the highway.
Fox 19
Family mourns man shot to death near Findlay Market
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The man shot and killed near Findlay Market last week leaves behind a large family whose members are mourning him even as they remain in shock over his death. Cincinnati police officers found 52-year-old William Reliford dead in the 1800 block of Elm Street last Thursday around...
Cincinnati mother accused of killing second child as a result of co-sleeping
The prosecutor's office said Brooke Hunter's infant died in June as a result of co-sleeping, the same reason Hunter lost another baby just one year earlier.
Cincinnati police: 2 hospitalized after crash, shooting on northbound I-75
Police said people were shooting at each other on northbound I-75 and multiple cars were involved in the crash.
Fox 19
VIDEO: Car crashes into Cincinnati Walmart
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - New video shows the moments a car crashed into a Cincinnati Walmart, resulting in the driver facing several charges. Around 11:13 p.m. on Aug. 14, Christopher Caylor is accused of crashing his vehicle in the Western Hills Square store on Ferguson Road, according to police. The video...
1017thepoint.com
MAN KILLED ON WAYNE COUNTY FARM
(Wayne County, IN)--No information has been released yet about what appears to have been a fatal farm accident in Wayne County Tuesday afternoon. At around 2:30, first responders were sent to a farm on Morgan Creek Road a few miles north of Williamsburg. Scanner traffic indicated that a 63-year-old man had become pinned under a tractor. A medical helicopter was summoned but was cancelled before it arrived. There’s no word yet on the man’s identity or what led to the incident.
eaglecountryonline.com
NKY Pizza Franchise Owner Arrested in Human Trafficking Enforcement Operation
The Polk County Sheriff's Office (Florida) announced Friday the arrests of 160 people. (Polk County, Fl.) – A northern Kentucky pizza franchise owner has been arrested as part of a seven-day human trafficking enforcement operation in Florida. The Polk County Sheriff’s Office Vice Unit announced Friday 160 arrests.
Officer Seara Burton’s K-9 visits her in hospice
K-9 Brev has visited the Richmond hospice facility where Officer Burton is staying on multiple occasions, according to a Sept. 9 Facebook post by the Richmond Police Department.
Fox 19
Man shot to death in Middletown
MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (WXIX) - A man was shot to death in Middletown on Tuesday night, police say. Nais McVay, 24, was pronounced dead at Atrium Medical Center shortly after he was taken there from the shooting scene at Woodlawn Avenue and Young Street at about 8:30 p.m., police wrote on Facebook.
Fox 19
Cincinnati woman charged after second baby dies, prosecutors say
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A Cincinnati woman faces criminal charges in the death of her 6-week-old baby, according to the Hamilton County Prosecutor’s Office. A Hamilton County grand jury on Wednesday indicted Brooke Hunter on counts of involuntary manslaughter and endangering children. The infant died as a result of co-sleeping...
