Katy, TX

Taking a walk! Massive 400-pound, 11-foot-long alligator is seen prowling Texas neighborhood - took over three hours to restrain reptile

By Joseph Michalitsianos For Dailymail.Com
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 4 days ago

An enormous 400-pound, 11-foot-long alligator was seen strolling through a neighborhood in Katy, Texas on Monday and had to be captured and tied up after terrified residents called the police.

The scene unfolded at 7:40am on Monday when local dispatch received calls about the gator and sent Texas Parks and Wildlife services to deal with the massive beast.

Authorities found the reptile prowling through the grass near Buffalo Bayou and subsequently caught it and tied it up before transporting it.

A video taken of the gator before it was captured shows it slowly moving through the grass next to a tall residential wall with houses behind, which may explain why neighbors were so shaken by the sighting.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mmXaY_0hv6XGlT00
The gigantic alligator was first seen strolling in a residential neighborhood in Katy, Texas on the morning of September 12
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fATmq_0hv6XGlT00
Authorities quickly responded after getting calls from concerned residents, and a licensed trapper straddled the beast to tie it up
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jYhgn_0hv6XGlT00
Once it was tied up, police used a tow truck to hoist the gator up safely which made the process easier as the alligator weighed almost a quarter-ton

'This morning around 7.40 a.m. dispatch received calls that an alligator was walking along Peek Road about 50 or 60 yards south of Buffalo Bayou,' said Constable Chad Norvell.

'He was caught by licensed trappers from Texas Parks and Wildlife and is being taken to a sanctuary in El Campo.'

A video recorded the gator's capture, which took 3 hours, and showed trappers and cops standing around the animal while they used ropes to restrain it.

One officer uses a nearby tree to help rope in the reptile, while a trapper jumps on top of it to tie up the arms and make sure the mouth stays closed.

The gator repeatedly tries to engage in a 'death roll,' which is usually employed to disorient and tear apart prey, but can also be used as a defense mechanism.

Once the gator was securely tied up, authorities used a tow truck to hoist it into the air and placed it in the bed of a red pickup truck.

The gargantuan reptile was then taken to Gator Country, a reptile sanctuary that houses 'nuisance gators,' or gators that have been found and captured in residential neighborhoods.

The sanctuary has over 450 reptiles, and says they are 'the only sanctuary for nuisance alligators to reside in Texas,' according to its website.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2RKaYV_0hv6XGlT00
The enormous reptile was safely taken to Gator Country, a reptile sanctuary and adventure park in Texas that welcomes alligators handed over after disturbances
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0s8aZC_0hv6XGlT00
Gator Country is home to over 450 reptiles and hosts educational shows and also daring feeding shows, where large alligators are fed food in front of a crowd
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0CL7vu_0hv6XGlT00
A bizarre image posted to social media appears to show an alligator strapped to the tailgate of an SUV in Brevard County, Florida last week

The astounding videos come only days after another massive 11-foot gator was spotted tied to the back of a car on a Florida highway.

This particular animal appeared to have been hunted as part of Florida's annual alligator hunting season, which allows permitted hunters to harvest the gators.

About 5,000 people apply for just 7,000 permits each year with the gators harvested ranging from nearly three feet to nearly 14 feet in length.

Wildlife experts estimate that 1.3 million alligators of every size live in Florida, while Texas is estimated to have only 400,000 thousand.

Fatal alligator attacks are rare in the United States, typically occurring about once a year.

IN THIS ARTICLE
