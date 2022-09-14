Read full article on original website
WINKNEWS.com
Rockin’ on the River concert showcasing what direction Fort Myers is trending
The free Rockin’ on the River concert in downtown Fort Myers series kicks off Tuesday night at the new Caloosa Sound Amphitheater. The energy permeated throughout the Caloosa Sound Amphitheater on Tuesday night. Southwest Floridians, both young and old, came out in full force to celebrate the amphitheater’s inaugural concert featuring alternative rock band The Fixx.
capecoralbreeze.com
Tickets on sale for Breeze ‘80’s Ladies Night’
Want to turn back the clock for an evening of fun, frills and fashion?. Breeze Newspapers will present 80’s Ladies Night on Oct. 6 at 6 p.m. at Palmetto-Pine Country Club where all things retro are front and center. Attendees will be treated to an entertaining night of shopping,...
thefamilyvacationguide.com
13 of the Best Fort Myers Restaurants for Families With Kids
As a popular destination for families, Fort Myers sees thousands of tourists each year. With its many beautiful beaches, fun attractions, and fantastic weather, it’s no wonder why families flock to this coastal Florida town. All of those great details aside, one of the top questions on everyone’s minds...
santivachronicle.com
Two Just Sold Properties This Week On Sanibel, None on Captiva
Based on information from the Sanibel & Captiva Islands Association of REALTORS for the period of 09/09/2022-09/16/2022.
WINKNEWS.com
Aqua plans second location at former Perkins restaurant in Bonita Springs
In this Gulfshore Business report, pretty soon there’s going to be a ton of new restaurants to choose from. In East Naples, the Med Restaurant will be replacing Sicilia Bar, Pizza & Pub. That will be at least the sixth new concept to be inside the same building at...
gulfshorebusiness.com
Port Charlotte land sells for $6.25 million
Parkside BG LLC purchased 27.5 acres of land for Class A multifamily use at 7056 David Blvd. in Port Charlotte from PC Residential Land LLC for $6.25 million. Michael Price, ALC, of LandQwest Commercial Real Estate services brokered the transaction.
howafrica.com
Two African American Developers Hired to Restore Famous Black Historic Center in Fort Myers, Florida
McCollum Hall, a historical site and commercial center in Dunbar, was built in 1938 by Clifford McCollum. Within the vicinity of Fort Myers, Florida, this property has been regarded as an essential landmark for the Black community. For several decades, the place has been a centerpiece of commerce, music, and entertainment that attracted some big-name performers in its prime; one of the few places both Blacks and whites went for entertainment during segregation. Many esteemed performers like Duke Ellington, Count Basie, Louis Armstrong, and B.B. King performed at McCollum Hall during the 30s and 40s while entertaining the audience.
gulfshorebusiness.com
Fort Myers building sells for $2.7 million
Coneco Realty LLC purchased a 30,170-square-foot building on 1.65 acres at 2485-2487 N. Airport Road in Fort Myers from James J. Freedman Trust for $2.7 million. Bill Young and Biagio Bernardo of Lee & Associates Naples-Fort Myers represented the buyer, and Adam Bornhorst of Lee & Associates represented the seller.
floridaweekly.com
Hyatt Regency Coconut Point Resort, Shell Factory offer getaway deal
Hyatt Regency Coconut Point Resort & Spa, a newly renovated resort in Bonita Springs near the city of Naples, announces a partnership with the Shell Factory, a premier attraction located in North Fort Myers. Through the partnership, travelers can enjoy a one-of-a-kind family road trip experience in Southwest Florida. When...
gulfshorebusiness.com
Naples single-tenant building sells for $9.75 million
4227 Progress LLC purchased a 44,500-square-foot, single-tenant building on 2.27 acres at 4227 Progress Ave. in Naples from WC Huff Ventures LC for $9.75 million. Brock Rasmussen of Lee & Associates Naples-Fort Myers represented the buyer, and James Walls of Lee & Associates represented the seller in the transaction.
Naples-based company brokers deal to distribute national coffee brands
Hoffman Family of Companies has entered into a deal with J.M. Smucker to expand the reach of Rowland Coffee Roasters products, including Cafe Bustelo and Pilon.
businessobserverfl.com
After long search, national resort company zeroes in on Florida expansion
As Great Wolf Resorts looked for where to build in Florida, it became clear Collier County and Naples was the just-right spot. Key takeaway: When Great Wolf Resorts went looking for where to build in Florida, it found Naples and Collier County not only provided the right location but the support of county leaders as well.
WINKNEWS.com
Fort Myers working to fix water outage, precautionary boil water notice issued
The City of Fort Myers said it is working to fix the water outage Sunday morning. The city said it was aware of the issue but did not give a timetable for when water would be restored. They say the water is out due to a water main break on Kingsbridge Blvd.
santivachronicle.com
SARAH ASHTON: Homesteading Benefits At Tax Time
If you own a property in Florida, you likely just received your notice of proposed 2022 Taxes – Trim Notice. You also likely noticed that the property valuation increased by roughly 40 – 50% of last year’s value. This in turn resulted in an increase in your proposed tax obligation to be paid in November.
daystech.org
Man wanted for stealing iPhone at gunpoint in Fort Myers
FORT MYERS, Fla. — Deputies are asking for the general public’s assist in figuring out the person who robbed an individual attempting to promote their iPhone in Fort Myers Thursday. The sufferer met up with the person on Alexandria Court round 4:30 p.m. to promote an iPhone 13,...
NBC 2
Naples woman uses pliers to steal thousands in merchandise from fashion store
NAPLES, Fla. – Collier County deputies arrested a woman caught stealing from a Naples fashion store. Deputies were called to True Fashionistas on Vanderbilt Beach Road after shop employees spotted a woman who they said had previously shoplifted from the store. Deputies met with the shop owners, who pointed out the woman.
pasconewsonline.com
Naples, FL Will be Among the Fastest Growing Cities by 2060
Results from the 2020 census reveal some notable changes in population distribution over the last decade. The U.S. population grew by about 7% from 2010 to 2020, or by about 20 million people. Over the same period, more than 80% of U.S. metro areas reported population growth. While it remains...
WESH
Florida gator removed from canal after eating dog, cat
CAPE CORAL, Fla. — A Florida homeowner said a gator near a family's dock ate both a dog and a cat on Wednesday. WBBH reports the gator was seen near a Cape Coral dock with a dog in its mouth. A family spotted it after hearing splashing and the...
gulfshorebusiness.com
Sprouts Farmers Market announces Cape Coral grand opening for Oct. 7
Sprouts Farmers Market’s newest store at 1800 NE Pine Island Road in Cape Coral will host its grand opening Oct. 7. A ribbon cutting with Cape Coral City Council member Tom Hayden will take place at 6:45 a.m., with the doors opening to the public at 7 a.m. The healthy grocer’s new location is bringing approximately 100 full- and part-time career opportunities to the area, according to company officials. It will be open 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday through Saturday.
Man tries to run over bouncers after being kicked out of Florida bar
A man who was kicked out of a Southwest Florida bar was arrested after attempting to run over bouncers and crashing into the bar.
