ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

College Wires Week 2 Heisman Poll: Discussing my ballot

By Nick Shepkowski
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Nu12q_0hv6Wioq00

Week 2 came and went in college football and we saw a slew of upsets that rocked campuses across the country. Here at Fighting Irish Wire we know what happened to Notre Dame but the Irish weren’t alone in getting bested by the Sun Belt as Appalachian State took down Texas A&M and Georgia Southern went to Lincoln, Neb. and walked out after getting Scott Frost fired.

There was also a near upset as Texas had the lead on top-ranked Alabama with under two minutes to go but couldn’t hold on. How did these games effect the race for the Heisman Trophy?

As always, below is the way I filled out my ballot on the College Wires weekly straw poll and why. After that you’ll find the overall winner and a link to the complete voting of our weekly poll.

My ballot: Near misses

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2AXFJT_0hv6Wioq00
Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports

I didn’t have any SEC quarterbacks on my ballot this week but my next four spots in line would all go to them. Bryce Young (Alabama) provided the heroics in avoiding a safety in the nail-biting win over Texas but also lead the last-minute drive to get the Tide in field goal range to avoid the upset as he knocks on the door.

K.J. Jefferson of Arkansas is a name you need to learn and learn fast if you’ve failed to do so already. He’s been the best player for the Razorbacks who have played two solid opponents in Cincinnati and South Carolina to date and Jefferson’s play is a huge reason they’re 2-0.

Will Levis of Kentucky is playing extremely well and the difference in quarterbacks in Saturday’s win over Florida was the reason the Wildcats are 2-0 as he significantly outplayed Anthony Richardson of the Gators, who I had atop this list a week ago.

Stetson Bennett of Georgia isn’t simply “a monkey driving the limo” like Chicago Bears legend Dan Hampton once called Jim McMahon as he’s far more talented than his backstory seems to get him credit for. He’s averaging over 10 yards each time he drops back this season which is a number to watch as the Bulldogs now enter SEC play.

My ballot - 3rd place: Bijan Robinson, RB, Texas

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1W7RCk_0hv6Wioq00
Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports

Casual fans will look at this and likely wonder how I could dare to put a running back on my ballot. Especially after a loss and one where he only rushed for 57 yards.

If you’ve seen “Miracle” you certainly remember the scene where Herb Brooks keeps yelling “Again!” as he has the 1980 USA Hockey team doing conditioning drills after a bad loss. While watching this game I kept thinking of that scene as Robinson wound up with 24 total touches for the Longhorns and 130 total yards.

All in that insane Texas heat that I believe came up once or twice on the Fox telecast.

Remember this was against what is one of the nation’s very best defenses, one where Robinson showed he is the most talented running back in the country, even in defeat.

My ballot - 2nd place: Caleb Williams, QB, USC

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0XBxG1_0hv6Wioq00
Stan Szeto-USA TODAY Sports

Lincoln Riley is at it again as star transfer quarterback Caleb Williams was again lights out in USC’s dominating win over Stanford. Sure, Stanford has fallen on hard times but Williams has been absurd this year as he’s averaging over 12 yards each time he drops back. Couple that with a completion percentage of just under 80% and you can see why so many were so high on this being a quick turnaround for the Trojans, which it certainly appears to be.

My ballot - 1st place: C.J. Stroud, QB, Ohio State

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1JMAc0_0hv6Wioq00
Adam Cairns-USA TODAY Sports

Stroud has gone about things a little more quietly than some other big names on this list but he seems to have done literally everything right through two games. He was the biggest difference in Ohio State’s win over Notre Dame in Week 1 and all he’s done is average over 10 yards per attempt, thrown six touchdowns, not turned the ball over, and been exactly as advertised as he entered 2022 as the Heisman Trophy favorite.

Complete College Wire's Heisman Poll - Week 2:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1cQET2_0hv6Wioq00
Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

For the entire College Wire’s Heisman Poll for Week 2 be sure to check out this link where you can see where every player that was mentioned on a ballot ultimately fell in.

Question for my colleague who voted for Will Anderson, Jr. this week, however: If he gets an invite to New York for the ceremony ultimately, does he get to line up offsides there, too? I love the love for a defensive player and it’s not that he didn’t make plays against Texas but number one after that showing?

All kidding aside I love this idea by our management team on the College Wires sites and the discussions it leads to each week. One day before long I’ll have an actual Heisman Trophy ballot that will only be cast in early-December but for now, this is pretty fun.

Comments / 0

Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Arkansas drops ANOTHER Top 10 team as Hogs race up polls

Just get out of their way at this point. Arkansas volleyball is on a roll like no other in this, the 2022 season. The Razorbacks, which cracked the Top 25 for the first time in seven years earlier this week, beat their second Top-10 team this year on Thursday. No. 7 Georgia Tech visited Barnhill Arena having lost only two games of their 20 so far this year en route to a 6-0 record. But after falling to sixth-ranked Ohio State on Sunday, 3-1, the Hogs went ahead and handed the Yellow Jackets a second straight loss by the same score, 3-1. Arkansas knocked off then Top-10 team Washington in August, which, combined with Thursday’s victory gives the program their first-ever season with two victories over teams within that Top 10. Knocking off the seventh-ranked Tech team gives Arkansas an upset over the highest ranked opponent the team has had since 2007. The Razorbacks are back at it Friday night against North Carolina State.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Social media reacts to Arkansas’ MASSIVE touchdown

The comeback is on in Fayetteville. After falling behind 17-0 midway through the second quarter, Arkansas has woken up. Touchdowns on back-to-back drives from Rocket Sanders and the gem below to Jadon Haselwood have Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium alive again. KJ Jefferson hit 237 yards passing on the touchdown strike to the transfer from Oklahoma. Haselwood’s grab gave him three for the game for 76 yards. Things were quiet inside the stadium until Sanders’ first touchdown. Occasionally boos were heard, actually. But when Jefferson found Haselwood on the far sideline and he scampered home, the place exploded. Arkansas still trailed at the half, 17-14, but it’s looking less likely Bobby Petrino will break Razorbacks Country hearts for a second time. Right now, anyway. Watch out, Arkansas has woken up Kj Jefferson hits Jadon Haselwood for 38-yard touchdown pic.twitter.com/m0uC3UXcO9 — that SEC podcast (@thatSECpodcast) September 18, 2022 The comeback is onhttps://twitter.com/LucasSharpUT/status/1571295956234035202 Arkansas is finally asserting itself on offense.It has taken a whilehttps://twitter.com/ThisNotCom/status/1571295906066010116 In fairness, the game still has a half left. But things are looking up for the Hogs.Razorbacks are predators, after allhttps://twitter.com/tallykat13/status/1571296230780665856Pittman said KJ can take over a game when he wantshttps://twitter.com/ShervonFakhimi/status/157129680176805478711
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Arizona State fires Herm Edwards; Is Karl Dorrell next?

The Arizona State Sun Devils decided to shake things up and let Herm Edwards go as their head football coach after an ugly loss to Easter Michigan at home on Saturday night. Losing a buy game at home is never good, and this was the final straw in a long overdue decision regarding Edwards. Technically, he wasn’t fired, but the report said he was “stepping down.” Still, this isn’t a surprise, and now is the time to wonder if Karl Dorrell is next. After the Colorado Buffaloes got blitzed by Minnesota 49-7, Dorrell’s status has become a talking point. However, his huge buyout...
TEMPE, AZ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
State
Kentucky State
State
Georgia State
State
Alabama State
State
Arkansas State
State
South Carolina State
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Funniest tweets about Bobby Petrino return to Arkansas

The college football world is excited to see what can happen when Bobby Petrino walks the sidelines again in Razorback Stadium for the first time in over a decade. Petrino’s departure was one of the most controversial stories in sports when the head coach’s motorcycle accident exposed his alleged affair with a former Arkansas volleyball player 10 years ago. The scandal led to Petrino being fired and sent shockwaves through college football. Petrino has coached at Western Kentucky and Louisville before his current job at Missouri State and has had success in between this time. He coached the Hilltoppers to a conference championship,...
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Herb Brooks
Person
Scott Frost
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Twitter reacts to Arkansas’ come-from-behind win over Missouri State

Wow, what a wild one that turned out to be. It took all four quarters for No. 10 Arkansas to pull away, but they were able to score twice over the final ten minutes of the game to avoid a scare, defeating Missouri State, 38-27 on Saturday night. Arkansas (3-0, 1-0 SEC) trailed 17-0 at the 10:36 mark in the 2nd quarter, which put a scare into the Razorback fanbase. Arkansas chipped away, and ultimately fought back in the late stages of the 3rd quarter to tie the game at 17-17. Missouri State answered Cam Little’s game-tying field goal with a 47-yard...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College Football#Wires#American Football#Notre Dame#Irish#The Sun Belt#Texas A M#Georgia Southern#Sec#Razorbacks
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Expert Picks: ESPN College GameDay crew picks Oregon vs. BYU game

After being off the national radar for a week following their season-opening loss, the Oregon Ducks are back in the spotlight once again. With a chance to prove how good they really are against the No. 14 ranked BYU Cougars, the No. 24 ranked Ducks will look to take advantage of that opportunity. The Ducks have won 20 straight games at Autzen Stadium, and bring one of the best home records in the nation into Saturday’s game. That may not mean much to their opponent, though, who is coming off of a double-overtime win over the No. 9 Baylor Bears last...
EUGENE, OR
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Clemson moves down in the latest coaches poll

The latest USA Today Sports coaches poll was released Sunday, with the Tigers moving down a spot after Week 3. Clemson (3-0) remained undefeated with their 48-20 win over Louisiana Tech though it didn’t stop them from dropping in this week’s poll. Formerly ranked No.4, Clemson fell to No.5 after Week 3, with Michigan moving into the No.4 slot. Will Shipley led the Tigers’ offense against Louisiana Tech as he picked up a career-high 139-yards on just 12 carries while scoring two touchdowns. On the defensive side of the ball, the defensive line wreaked havoc in the run game while the secondary...
CLEMSON, SC
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Coaching through “Shout!” stands as a new challenge for Dan Lanning

For the last decade or so, one of college football’s coolest traditions has emerged in Eugene with the playing of “Shout!” by Otis Day and the Knights, a classic that was featured in the movie Animal House. At the end of the third quarter of each game at Autzen Stadium, the song and video that the folks at Nike put together is played and the fans sing and dance through it. The players also get in on the action. Former Duck Troy Dye really got into it. But there’s one thing that most forget. There’s still a game being played and coaches...
EUGENE, OR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Heisman Trophy
NewsBreak
College Sports
Sports
University of Notre Dame
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Sports
Ohio State University
Sports
Texas A&M University
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
Sports
Stanford University
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

WATCH: Rocket Sanders breathes life into Arkansas against Missouri State

Finally. For more than an hour inside Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium on Saturday, the air was suffocating. Breaths were held. Missouri State, coached by Bobby Petrino, had come into Fayetteville and taken 17-0 lead midway through the third quarter on the No. 11 team in the country. Finally, after that latest Bears touchdown, Arkansas put together a drive. Sanders had runs of 27, 8, 15, 3 and 2, his last into the end zone just off left tackle. The crowd exhaled and the chances of upset, although, they remained a red threat, were modestly lessened, as Arkansas moved to down 10, 17-7. Things will have to change for the Hogs in the second half, though, to avoid one of the biggest upsets in the sport this year. Touchdown Arkansas pic.twitter.com/yVqEmyrn66. #wps — dohn joe (@Phillipsb3) September 18, 2022
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

8 notable quotes Dan Lanning said after Oregon’s convincing win over BYU Cougars

It wasn’t his first win inside the walls of Autzen Stadium, but it was absolutely the first meaningful win that Dan Lanning has picked up as the head coach of the Oregon Ducks. The pile of melting ice on the field following the Gatorade bath that Lanning received proves that. Lanning’s Ducks welcomed the No. 14 BYU Cougars to Eugene and sent them packing in just a couple of quarters. The relentless dominance started early, with Oregon going up 24-7 at the break, and it continued long into the afternoon. Ultimately, the Ducks walked away with a 41-20 win, which will act...
EUGENE, OR
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Five predictions for Arkansas and Missouri State on Saturday night

Saturday night’s game between Arkansas and Missouri State could go down in legend. As much as some locally have attempted to cast the game in a standard “Arkansas plays against former coach” light, anyone who lived through The Great Motorcycle Crash Saga of the early 2010s and is honest with themselves knows that the Week 3 meeting between the Hogs and Bears isn’t just another game like that. It’s Bobby Petrino, the man who took the Razorbacks to heights not seen in 30 years, practically, then sent the program into a death spiral from which they’re only just now on the other...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

152K+
Followers
201K+
Post
58M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy