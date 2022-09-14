ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Walnut, IA

kmaland.com

Football Friday Picks (Week 4): Derek vs. Ryan vs. Trevor vs. Nick

(KMAland) -- Week four of the high school football season is here with the the KMA Sports crew picking 15 games. Ryan Matheny led the clubhouse last week with a 12-3 record while Derek was 10-5 and Trevor and Nick each went 8-6. Here's how the standings fare after three...
RED OAK, IA
kmaland.com

Second-half surge guides 4A No. 1 Lewis Central to another win

(Council Bluffs) -- Three touchdowns in six minutes did the trick for Lewis Central in a state-rated contest Friday night. The KMA State 4A No. 1 Titans (4-0) turned a low-scoring affair into an offensive clinic with a flurry of points in the second half to claim a 34-16 win over No. 6 Indianola (3-1) on the KMA Video Stream.
LEWIS, IA
kmaland.com

KMAland Iowa Small Class 11-Player (9/16): Lo-Ma wins thriller, Treynor, Underwood, SW Valley get shutout wins

(KMAland) -- Lo-Ma won a thriller, Riverside rolled and Treynor, Underwood and SW Valley all pitched shutouts in KMAland small class 11-player action on Friday. Ayden Salais had seven receptions for 157 yards and two touchdowns while Grady Jeppesen threw for 211 yards and three touchdowns to lead Riverside. Kyler Rieken added 132 yards rushing and three touchdowns on the ground and had a pick six on defense. Landyn Schoenrock, Brady Zimmerman and Kellen Oliver all had interceptions of their own for the Bulldogs.
UNDERWOOD, IA
kmaland.com

Senior leadership leading Logan-Magnolia on recent hot streak

(Logan) -- The Logan-Magnolia volleyball team is in the middle of a nine-day break with a four-match win streak in their back pocket. "We keep saying our keys to success are communication and celebrating successes," Bruck said. "Our team is super selfless." The Panthers closed Saturday's West Monona Tournament with...
LOGAN, IA
kmaland.com

KMAland XC (9/16): Plattsmouth boys win team championship in Waverly

(Waverly) -- The Plattsmouth boys claimed a team championship at Waverly’s Ken Addkison Invite on Friday. The Blue Devils scored 40 points, led by a third-place finish from Elijah Dix, who ran a 17:13.03. Another Blue Devil — Carter Moss — was right behind Dix in fourth with a time of 17:21.28.
PLATTSMOUTH, NE
kmaland.com

Football: River Valley at Ar-We-Va

If you are interested in being a sponsor, doing play by play or assisting with broadcast production, or having Fuller Digital Solutions broadcast your events please contact us at https://www.fullerdigital.net/contact-us or email us at fullerdigitalsolutions@gmail.com.
WESTSIDE, IA
kmaland.com

Leta Youmans, 91, of Clarinda, Iowa

Funeral Home:Nodaway Valley Funeral Home of Clarinda, Iowa. Leta passed away Saturday, September 17, 2022 at Azria Care Clarinda. Condolences and memories may be shared at nodawayvalleyfuneralhome.com/
CLARINDA, IA
kmaland.com

Talking With Tom (Week 4): Clarinda & Bedford

(KMAland) -- The latest edition of Talking with Tom ventured along Highway 2 this week with trips to Clarinda and Bedford. The ole ball coach, Tom Moore, spoke with Clarinda head coach Collin Bevins and Bedford's Jeremy Nally. Clarinda hosts Clarke while Bedford welcomes Fremont-Mills to town. Your browser does...
CLARINDA, IA
kniakrls.com

Hail, Heavy Rain Impact Most of South Central Iowa Saturday

Several severe thunderstorms impacted south central Iowa Saturday evening, bringing hail and heavy rain to many communities. The KNIA/KRLS Severe Weather Action Team was on the air from approximately 7 p.m. until 9:30 for five warnings impacting Marion and Warren Counties. Reports of nickel-sized hail were confirmed in Norwalk, and pea to nickel sized hail in Pella and near Lake Red Rock, and smaller hail multiple times in the Knoxville area. Many area rain gauges were filled as well, with 1-3″ widespread reported throughout Saturday, including:
MARION COUNTY, IA
kmaland.com

Hazel (Hurst) Cowles, 82 of Indianola, IA

Funeral Home: Marshall Funeral Chapel - Sidney, IA. Notes:There will be private disposition of ashes at another time. Full obituaries may be viewed, online condolences sent and sign up for service notifications at our web site: www.marshallfuneral.com.
INDIANOLA, IA
kmaland.com

Jo Ann Hinz, 78, of Emerson, Iowa

Funeral Home:Nishna Valley Funeral and Cremation Service - Shenandoah, IA. Notes:Jo Ann passed away on Friday, September 16, 2022, in Shenandoah, Iowa Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at: swimemorial.com.
EMERSON, IA
kmaland.com

Glenwood, Mount Ayr schools named blue ribbon schools

(Des Moines) --- Two KMAland schools are among those receiving national recognition. The U.S. Department of Education Friday announced its National Blue Ribbon Schools for 2022. The award honors schools for overall academic performance, or for progress in closing achievement gaps amongst subgroups of students. Five Iowa schools made the list for this year, including Mount Ayr Elementary School and West Elementary School in Glenwood. Others achieving blue ribbons status included Prairie Trail Elementary School in Ankeny, Van Meter High School and Vinton-Shellsburg Middle School.
GLENWOOD, IA

