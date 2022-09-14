Read full article on original website
Smothering defense, electric offense leads AHSTW to blowout win over Mount Ayr
(Avoca) -- Stifling defense, flawless special teams and a heavy dose of the Sternberg brothers propelled No. 10 AHSTW (4-0) to a 41-13 victory over No. 4 Mount Ayr (3-1) Friday. The Vikings dominated from wire to wire on both sides of the ball. “(Mount Ayr) is a really good...
Football: Mount Ayr at AHSTW
There's a big Class A District 7 meeting in Avoca tonight. Nick Stavas and Jan Harris have the call.
Football Friday Picks (Week 4): Derek vs. Ryan vs. Trevor vs. Nick
(KMAland) -- Week four of the high school football season is here with the the KMA Sports crew picking 15 games. Ryan Matheny led the clubhouse last week with a 12-3 record while Derek was 10-5 and Trevor and Nick each went 8-6. Here's how the standings fare after three...
Second-half surge guides 4A No. 1 Lewis Central to another win
(Council Bluffs) -- Three touchdowns in six minutes did the trick for Lewis Central in a state-rated contest Friday night. The KMA State 4A No. 1 Titans (4-0) turned a low-scoring affair into an offensive clinic with a flurry of points in the second half to claim a 34-16 win over No. 6 Indianola (3-1) on the KMA Video Stream.
KMAland Iowa Small Class 11-Player (9/16): Lo-Ma wins thriller, Treynor, Underwood, SW Valley get shutout wins
(KMAland) -- Lo-Ma won a thriller, Riverside rolled and Treynor, Underwood and SW Valley all pitched shutouts in KMAland small class 11-player action on Friday. Ayden Salais had seven receptions for 157 yards and two touchdowns while Grady Jeppesen threw for 211 yards and three touchdowns to lead Riverside. Kyler Rieken added 132 yards rushing and three touchdowns on the ground and had a pick six on defense. Landyn Schoenrock, Brady Zimmerman and Kellen Oliver all had interceptions of their own for the Bulldogs.
Senior leadership leading Logan-Magnolia on recent hot streak
(Logan) -- The Logan-Magnolia volleyball team is in the middle of a nine-day break with a four-match win streak in their back pocket. "We keep saying our keys to success are communication and celebrating successes," Bruck said. "Our team is super selfless." The Panthers closed Saturday's West Monona Tournament with...
Football: Indianola at Lewis Central
KMA 4A No. 6 Indianola faces 4A No. 1 Lewis Central in a state-rated doozy tonight. Trevor Maeder and Tom Moore have the call.
KMAland XC (9/16): Plattsmouth boys win team championship in Waverly
(Waverly) -- The Plattsmouth boys claimed a team championship at Waverly’s Ken Addkison Invite on Friday. The Blue Devils scored 40 points, led by a third-place finish from Elijah Dix, who ran a 17:13.03. Another Blue Devil — Carter Moss — was right behind Dix in fourth with a time of 17:21.28.
KMAland Triangle Week 4 (9/16): Red Oak moves to 4-0 with another shutout
(KMAland) -- Red Oak opened district play with a rout of Shenandoah while Clarinda took down Clarke in the KMAland Triangle on Friday. Riley Fouts rushed for 235 yards and four touchdowns and had a pick six on defense to lead Red Oak in the win. Chase Roeder threw for 103 yards for the Tigers.
Football: River Valley at Ar-We-Va
College Volleyball (9/18): No. 2 Nebraska sweeps No. 12 Kentucky
(KMAland) -- Nebraska won a nationally-rated battle while Creighton lost in five sets on Sunday. Regional College Volleyball Scoreboard (9/18)
Leta Youmans, 91, of Clarinda, Iowa
Funeral Home:Nodaway Valley Funeral Home of Clarinda, Iowa. Leta passed away Saturday, September 17, 2022 at Azria Care Clarinda. Condolences and memories may be shared at nodawayvalleyfuneralhome.com/
Talking With Tom (Week 4): Clarinda & Bedford
(KMAland) -- The latest edition of Talking with Tom ventured along Highway 2 this week with trips to Clarinda and Bedford. The ole ball coach, Tom Moore, spoke with Clarinda head coach Collin Bevins and Bedford's Jeremy Nally. Clarinda hosts Clarke while Bedford welcomes Fremont-Mills to town. Your browser does...
Hail, Heavy Rain Impact Most of South Central Iowa Saturday
Several severe thunderstorms impacted south central Iowa Saturday evening, bringing hail and heavy rain to many communities. The KNIA/KRLS Severe Weather Action Team was on the air from approximately 7 p.m. until 9:30 for five warnings impacting Marion and Warren Counties. Reports of nickel-sized hail were confirmed in Norwalk, and pea to nickel sized hail in Pella and near Lake Red Rock, and smaller hail multiple times in the Knoxville area. Many area rain gauges were filled as well, with 1-3″ widespread reported throughout Saturday, including:
Hazel (Hurst) Cowles, 82 of Indianola, IA
Funeral Home: Marshall Funeral Chapel - Sidney, IA. Notes:There will be private disposition of ashes at another time. Full obituaries may be viewed, online condolences sent and sign up for service notifications at our web site: www.marshallfuneral.com.
Jo Ann Hinz, 78, of Emerson, Iowa
Funeral Home:Nishna Valley Funeral and Cremation Service - Shenandoah, IA. Notes:Jo Ann passed away on Friday, September 16, 2022, in Shenandoah, Iowa Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at: swimemorial.com.
Glenwood, Mount Ayr schools named blue ribbon schools
(Des Moines) --- Two KMAland schools are among those receiving national recognition. The U.S. Department of Education Friday announced its National Blue Ribbon Schools for 2022. The award honors schools for overall academic performance, or for progress in closing achievement gaps amongst subgroups of students. Five Iowa schools made the list for this year, including Mount Ayr Elementary School and West Elementary School in Glenwood. Others achieving blue ribbons status included Prairie Trail Elementary School in Ankeny, Van Meter High School and Vinton-Shellsburg Middle School.
Doris Johnson, 94, of Red Oak, Iowa
Funeral Home: Nelson-Boylan-LeRette Funeral Chapel-Red Oak, Iowa. Notes:a complete obituary may be viewed at www.nblfuneralchapel.com.
Severe thunderstorm warning for Nemaha, Otoe, Richardson Cos. until 8:15 p.m.
THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN OMAHA HAS ISSUED A. * SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR... NEMAHA COUNTY IN SOUTHEASTERN NEBRASKA... SOUTHEASTERN OTOE COUNTY IN SOUTHEASTERN NEBRASKA... NORTHWESTERN RICHARDSON COUNTY IN SOUTHEASTERN NEBRASKA... * UNTIL 815 PM CDT. * AT 733 PM CDT, A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WAS LOCATED 4 MILES SOUTH OF.
