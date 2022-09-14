Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Antischism: Anarcho-punk Band of South CarolinaTyler Mc.Columbia, SC
Mount Ariel Chapter, DAR receives regional, national awardsK. Lea PetitGreenwood, SC
DDSN Forms Committee to Advise on Services and PoliciesPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
South Carolina Mother Missing After Argument With BoyfriendThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedWagener, SC
Teen National Guard Soldier Dies During Training ExerciseKyle SchepperleyColumbia, SC
WIS-TV
Columbia Vet Center holds 4th annual Steps and Strides Against Veteran Suicide Fall Festival
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - According to the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs, 123 veteran suicide death were reported in South Carolina back in 2019. Today, to raise awareness of the issue, friends of the Columbia Vet Center hosted its 4th annual Steps and Strides Against Veteran Suicide Fall Festival. The...
WIS-TV
Soda City Live: Senior Service Day Event hosted by senior targeted organization
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Monday, September 12th 2022, was declared “Senior Service Day” by the State of South Carolina, but it has long been a day celebrated by a local organization. Caring for Aging Beauties is a nonprofit that aims to do the work, ensuring that the elderly...
WIS-TV
Soda City Live: Finding hope after the storm, group offers support for women
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) -A local nonprofit " Storm Survivors,” will be hosting a Women’s conference that aims to provide resources to help women best navigate life storms. Founder, Cherisse Branch Designer shares her story about losing her husband and creating a platform where women who are undergoing a drastic life change will have an outlet and a place of support.
WIS-TV
PROGRAMMING NOTICE: WIS to provide uninterrupted coverage of Queen Elizabeth’s funeral
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Monday, Sept. 19th WIS’s NBC channel will be providing live and uninterrupted coverage of Queen Elizabeth’s funeral starting at 5:30 a.m. WIS Sunrise will be on air as normal from 4:30 a.m. until 5:30 a.m. WIS Sunrise will air on CW 10.2 from 5:30 a.m. until 7 a.m. WIS will also be providing a live stream of our Sunrise programming on our digital platforms from 4:30 a.m. to 7 a.m.
WIS-TV
Five SC Schools recognized as 2022 National Blue Ribbon Schools
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Five schools across South Carolina were recognized by the U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona as 2022 National Blue Ribbon Schools. Cardona announced Friday that 297 schools across the country were receiving the award. It recognizes a school’s academic performance and progress in closing achievement gaps in student subgroups.
WIS-TV
FIRST ALERT: A late-season heatwave for the Midlands and we are tracking Hurricane Fiona
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - First Alert Headlines. Higher humidity and temperatures will be around through Thursday. We may break a record-high temperature on Thursday. Hurricane Fiona made landfall Sunday afternoon in Puerto Rico. First Alert Summary. Overnight, it will be partly cloudy to mostly clear and mild with lows in...
WIS-TV
Furry Friend Friday - Sammy
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Sammy is a 1-year-old Terrier mix waiting for a forever family to call his own! He has been homeless at Pawmetto Lifeline for almost 7 months now. Sammy is super sweet and loves to cuddle up next to you. He is a great medium size… not too big and not too small. He currently weighs around 44 pounds. Sammy is a smart boy and already knows sit, down and shake!
WLTX.com
Tears and disbelief follow Sumter lottery jackpot
SUMTER, S.C. — A South Carolina lottery winner said he couldn't stop crying when he learned that he would be taking home a sizable jackpot. According to South Carolina Education Lottery officials, the winner found out about his good fortune when he was already at home on the couch. It was at that moment, that he began to tear up.
WIS-TV
Troopers: 1 dead after ATV overturns into Orangeburg Co. creek
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal Sunday morning crash involving an all-terrain vehicle. It happened on US 301 around 10 a.m. A Polaris side-by-side ATV was traveling south in the median of US 301, according to Master Trooper David Jones. The vehicle...
WIS-TV
UofSC launches Innovation Experience Hub, partners with Verizon
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The University of South Carolina is launching a cutting-edge technological partnership Friday. Located in the university’s McNair Center, the Innovation Experience Hub enables partnerships for Verizon with startups, universities, labs, and government operations to explore how technology can interact with industry. The partnership was announced...
WIS-TV
DHEC confirms rabies positive raccoon
ELGIN, S.C. (WIS) - The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control has announced that a raccoon tested positive for rabies. According to the DHEC, the raccoon was submitted for testing on Sept. 14 and the results came back positive for rabies on Sept. 15. Please report all animal...
WIS-TV
Two dead after fiery vehicle collision
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol has announced that two people are deceased after a fiery collision on Salem Church Road. The collision occurred on Sept.18 around 2:10 a.m. According to Master Trooper David Jones, the driver of a Tesla and a passenger were traveling west on...
WIS-TV
Coroner identifies victim of Kershaw County motor vehicle incident
KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The Kershaw County Coroner David West has identified 28-year-old Keith Alan Humphries Jr as the victim of a motorcycle incident on Park Road off of US 1. The victim was traveling south on US-1 towards the Camden area when he was rear-ended by a truck.
Tanker traps pickup truck against concrete divider in Aiken County
AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) — South Carolina Highway Patrol investigated a crash Tuesday along Interstate 20 westbound inside of Aiken County near mile marker 1. An investigation revealed that a tanker truck and a pickup truck collided and the pickup truck became trapped between the tanker and a concrete divider. A passenger had to be […]
WIS-TV
Woman charged in West Columbia flea market breach of trust, over $45,000 lost
WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Investigators with the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division said a woman has been charged after a West Columbia flea market reported thousands of dollars were missing. Kathryn Ward is charged with Breach of trust with fraudulent intent, value $10,000 or more. Ward was arrested in...
WIS-TV
Columbia Housing Authority explain rental increases for some low-income housing residents
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - We’re learning more about the rental increases for affordable housing units managed by Rent Haven. Roughly 100 people living within affordable housing complexes received a letter stating that their rent would go up by about $500 per month. One letter was emailed to our newsroom.
The Post and Courier
Richland County fires jail director Tyrell Cato amid questions surrounding hiring
COLUMBIA — Richland County fired its jail director Sept. 9, more than a month after learning he was fired from his previous job for sexual misconduct, documents from a state agency reveal. Tyrell Cato was hired to run the troubled Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center at the beginning of...
Three men from Columbia killed in I-77 fatal crash
CHESTER COUNTY, S.C. — Three men from Columbia were among the four people killed in a crash in Chester County Sunday along Interstate 77. The Chester County Coroner's Officer confirmed three people from Columbia were among the victims: 29-year-old Treshawn Simmons, 29-year-old Daniel Ewing III, and 20-year-old Thomas Grant III.
WIS-TV
Newberry County Sheriff marks third year of investigation into homicide, asks public for assistance
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Newberry County Sheriff Lee Foster is marking the third anniversary of a shooting by asking anyone with information to come forward. Sharonda Sims was found dead around 3 a.m. on Sept. 17, 2019, on Drayton St. Foster said law enforcement found Sims after a 911 call reported finding the woman on the side of the road. First responders found her with gunshot wounds.
NBC News
Son dedicated to finding missing Aiken, South Carolina mom Lisa Shuttleworth 19 years later, "I'm for certain going to figure it out."
“She was always the life of the party,” Ryan Shuttleworth told Dateline. “She was just a cool mom.”. On September 3, 2003, Ryan’s mother, 34-year-old Lisa Shuttleworth, disappeared in Aiken, South Carolina. Ryan told Dateline his family is from the North Augusta area of South Carolina. “It’s...
