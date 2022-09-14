ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lexington, SC

WIS-TV

Soda City Live: Finding hope after the storm, group offers support for women

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) -A local nonprofit " Storm Survivors,” will be hosting a Women’s conference that aims to provide resources to help women best navigate life storms. Founder, Cherisse Branch Designer shares her story about losing her husband and creating a platform where women who are undergoing a drastic life change will have an outlet and a place of support.
COLUMBIA, SC
WIS-TV

PROGRAMMING NOTICE: WIS to provide uninterrupted coverage of Queen Elizabeth’s funeral

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Monday, Sept. 19th WIS’s NBC channel will be providing live and uninterrupted coverage of Queen Elizabeth’s funeral starting at 5:30 a.m. WIS Sunrise will be on air as normal from 4:30 a.m. until 5:30 a.m. WIS Sunrise will air on CW 10.2 from 5:30 a.m. until 7 a.m. WIS will also be providing a live stream of our Sunrise programming on our digital platforms from 4:30 a.m. to 7 a.m.
COLUMBIA, SC
Columbia, SC
Lexington, SC
Lexington, SC
WIS-TV

Five SC Schools recognized as 2022 National Blue Ribbon Schools

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Five schools across South Carolina were recognized by the U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona as 2022 National Blue Ribbon Schools. Cardona announced Friday that 297 schools across the country were receiving the award. It recognizes a school’s academic performance and progress in closing achievement gaps in student subgroups.
WINNSBORO, SC
WIS-TV

Furry Friend Friday - Sammy

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Sammy is a 1-year-old Terrier mix waiting for a forever family to call his own! He has been homeless at Pawmetto Lifeline for almost 7 months now. Sammy is super sweet and loves to cuddle up next to you. He is a great medium size… not too big and not too small. He currently weighs around 44 pounds. Sammy is a smart boy and already knows sit, down and shake!
COLUMBIA, SC
WLTX.com

Tears and disbelief follow Sumter lottery jackpot

SUMTER, S.C. — A South Carolina lottery winner said he couldn't stop crying when he learned that he would be taking home a sizable jackpot. According to South Carolina Education Lottery officials, the winner found out about his good fortune when he was already at home on the couch. It was at that moment, that he began to tear up.
SUMTER, SC
WIS-TV

Troopers: 1 dead after ATV overturns into Orangeburg Co. creek

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal Sunday morning crash involving an all-terrain vehicle. It happened on US 301 around 10 a.m. A Polaris side-by-side ATV was traveling south in the median of US 301, according to Master Trooper David Jones. The vehicle...
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, SC
WIS-TV

UofSC launches Innovation Experience Hub, partners with Verizon

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The University of South Carolina is launching a cutting-edge technological partnership Friday. Located in the university’s McNair Center, the Innovation Experience Hub enables partnerships for Verizon with startups, universities, labs, and government operations to explore how technology can interact with industry. The partnership was announced...
COLUMBIA, SC
WIS-TV

DHEC confirms rabies positive raccoon

ELGIN, S.C. (WIS) - The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control has announced that a raccoon tested positive for rabies. According to the DHEC, the raccoon was submitted for testing on Sept. 14 and the results came back positive for rabies on Sept. 15. Please report all animal...
ELGIN, SC
WIS-TV

Two dead after fiery vehicle collision

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol has announced that two people are deceased after a fiery collision on Salem Church Road. The collision occurred on Sept.18 around 2:10 a.m. According to Master Trooper David Jones, the driver of a Tesla and a passenger were traveling west on...
COLUMBIA, SC
WJBF

Tanker traps pickup truck against concrete divider in Aiken County

AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) — South Carolina Highway Patrol investigated a crash Tuesday along Interstate 20 westbound inside of Aiken County near mile marker 1. An investigation revealed that a tanker truck and a pickup truck collided and the pickup truck became trapped between the tanker and a concrete divider. A passenger had to be […]
AIKEN COUNTY, SC
News19 WLTX

Three men from Columbia killed in I-77 fatal crash

CHESTER COUNTY, S.C. — Three men from Columbia were among the four people killed in a crash in Chester County Sunday along Interstate 77. The Chester County Coroner's Officer confirmed three people from Columbia were among the victims: 29-year-old Treshawn Simmons, 29-year-old Daniel Ewing III, and 20-year-old Thomas Grant III.
CHESTER COUNTY, SC
WIS-TV

Newberry County Sheriff marks third year of investigation into homicide, asks public for assistance

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Newberry County Sheriff Lee Foster is marking the third anniversary of a shooting by asking anyone with information to come forward. Sharonda Sims was found dead around 3 a.m. on Sept. 17, 2019, on Drayton St. Foster said law enforcement found Sims after a 911 call reported finding the woman on the side of the road. First responders found her with gunshot wounds.
NEWBERRY COUNTY, SC

