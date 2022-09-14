COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Sammy is a 1-year-old Terrier mix waiting for a forever family to call his own! He has been homeless at Pawmetto Lifeline for almost 7 months now. Sammy is super sweet and loves to cuddle up next to you. He is a great medium size… not too big and not too small. He currently weighs around 44 pounds. Sammy is a smart boy and already knows sit, down and shake!

COLUMBIA, SC ・ 2 DAYS AGO