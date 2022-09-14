ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

Sunrise Movement endorses Mandela Barnes in Wisconsin Senate race

By Hanna Trudo
The Hill
The Hill
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Zw57l_0hv6W6Yb00
Associated Press/Morry Gash

Mandela Barnes, the Democratic Senate nominee for Wisconsin, has earned the backing of a leading climate group in the countdown to the November general election.

The Sunrise Movement is endorsing Barnes against Republican Sen. Ron Johnson (Wis.), according to a memo obtained by The Hill on Wednesday.

“Each year it is more clear just how broken our political system is, and how much we need committed members of the community like Mandela Barnes leading the way to rebuild a system that works for all of us,” said Michele Weindling, the group’s electoral director.

The network of youth activists and grassroots organizers is positioning Barnes, 35, as a would-be key progressive voice in the Senate at a time when the direction of the Democratic Party is still up for debate.

The upper chamber’s 50-50 split has often made it difficult for liberal Democrats to advance parts of President Biden’s agenda, including during negotiations over early versions of his social spending and climate package, where just a few moderates sought to define the terms of the debate. While the left got much of what they wanted in the Inflation Reduction Act, activists say that more left-leaning senators would help their cause in future negotiations.

The addition of Barnes in particular could realign the Senate’s power center in a more progressive direction.

“Mandela could have been the final vote on the Build Back Better legislation, passing much stronger climate legislation, immigration reform, a $15 minimum wage, and more,” Weindling said.

Climate hawks also see Barnes as a contrast to what they denounce as conservative extremism playing out in several battlegrounds. Johnson, who supports much of former President Trump’s ideology and rhetoric, is integral to that existing base of GOP lawmakers in Congress.

“We’re committed to fighting in swing states like Wisconsin to build an organized youth presence ready to take on Republican extremism in 2022 and 2024,” Weindling said. “We are up against the GOP, a party that invited murderers to Capitol Hill, who are forcing victims of rape to carry pregnancies to term, who are letting fossil fuel companies get away with poisoning the air we breathe and the water we drink,” she said. “That’s why we must organize like hell across the country and stop the GOP from winning control over our lives and democracy.”

The Sunrise Movement is hoping that their endorsement of Barnes will add to their roster of successes. The coalition has backed several progressive primary candidates who outcompeted other Democrats in contests that received national attention. Two young candidates of color, Greg Casar in Texas’s 35th Congressional District and Summer Lee in Pennsylvania’s 12th Congressional District, are likely headed to the House.

Barnes’s race is more of a gamble. Wisconsin is a swing state this cycle, and polling indicates a close race. The latest aggregate from FiveThirtyEight shows Barnes consistently leading Johnson by a narrow margin.

Comments / 84

Judi Connell
4d ago

He's so self important, he wants to defund the police, but takes Wisconsin state patrol for protection and limo service paid by the tax payers. Eliminate bail. He has nothing, that's why he won't interview, has nothing anyway. Barnes will be dangerous if he gets in.... but Democrat liberals will vote for him. Do nothing Barnes.

Reply(41)
42
Al DeClub
4d ago

he is no good For this community hes never actually had a job And his major in college was theatrical so hes just an actor

Reply
26
Mike
3d ago

Worthless socialist that Wisconsin doesn't need. This guy is nothing but trouble. Doesn't pay income tax, property tax and said he had a degree when he got his job he has now. Liar and a freeloader and wasting tax dollars on security for himself. Wants to turn Wisconsin into a 3rd world country and we don't need that.

Reply
12
Related
HuffPost

Trump Calls For Mitch McConnell To Be 'Immediately' Replaced As Senate GOP Leader

Former President Donald Trump on Wednesday slammed Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell as “a pawn for the Democrats” and said he should “immediately” be replaced. Trump, who soured on McConnell after the Senate leader condemned Trump for the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection and acknowledged President Joe Biden’s election victory, has renewed his attacks since last week, when McConnell gave a downbeat assessment of his party’s prospects of winning Senate control in the November election. Without naming anyone, McConnell cited “candidate quality” as a factor — an apparent swipe at struggling Trump-endorsed candidates like Dr. Mehmet Oz in Pennsylvania, Herschel Walker in Georgia, and J.D. Vance in Ohio.
POTUS
The Independent

Voices: The five Senate seats most likely to flip in the midterms, ranked

As the midterm elections come barreling down, Republicans are still confident of winning the House – but they’re already downplaying expectations that they can flip the Senate. Minority Leader Mitch McConnell has all but admitted that the GOP likely won’t gain control of his chamber. Meanwhile, The Washington Post this weekend published a damning piece about how the National Republican Senatorial Committee is running low on money under chairman Rick Scott.Still, the party has time to turn things around. We like to give it to you straight and move beyond the noise; with that in mind, here are the...
NFL
CNBC

Ginni Thomas, wife of Supreme Court justice, urged lawmakers to overturn Trump election loss in Wisconsin, report says

Virginia "Ginni" Thomas, the wife of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, emailed Wisconsin legislators in November 2020 and asked them to effectively reverse then-President Donald Trump's election loss to Joe Biden in that state. It was already known that the conservative activist Ginni Thomas had contacted legislators in Arizona with...
WISCONSIN STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
State
Wisconsin State
State
Texas State
Local
Wisconsin Elections
Local
Wisconsin Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mandela Barnes
The Independent

Sarah Palin’s Republican rival in Alaska special election says she ‘cannot win a statewide race’

The other Republican in the special election for Alaska’s sole congressional seat issued a harsh salvo after Democrat Mary Peltola became the first Democrat to win the race in almost a half century: Sarah Palin can’t win. Nick Begich III placed third in the general election and in Alaska’s new ranked-choice voting system, that meant that he was eliminated in the first round and votes went to the person voters wrote as their second choice. While more than half of his voters ranked Ms Palin second, 28.8 per cent voted for Ms Peltola and almost 21 per cent did...
ALASKA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wisconsin Senate#Election State#Democratic#The Sunrise Movement#Republican#The Democratic Party#Democrats
POLITICO

Rick Scott brought a treat to the Senate GOP lunch today: Polling showing Ron Johnson ahead in his Wisconsin reelection race.

On Monday, Oz tweeted that he believed "same-sex couples should have the freedom to get married as straight couples." Roy quote tweeted his response:. We asked Pennsylvania Republicans whether they agree with Roy that the Senate GOP should focus on issues other than codifying same-sex marriage. And none of them necessarily disagreed with Roy, even those who voted for a House bill that wrote same-sex marriage into law back in July.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
The Independent

January 6 committee could bring October surprise for the midterms

The House select committee investigating the riot on January 6 will likely not release its report about the attempted insurrection before the election, Axios reported. But that doesn’t mean it could not make news before 8 November. Chairman Bennie Thompson told reporters that he didn’t want the committee to be “perceived as a partisan committee ... we’ve been fairly free of those kind of complaints, and we would not want to interfere with the election.”At the same time, the chairman said that the time before 28 September, before the House leaves for campaign season, “won’t be a quiet period”...
U.S. POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Capitol
NewsBreak
Senate
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
The Hill

Voters split on which party should control Congress: poll

Voters are equally split on which party they believe should control Congress after the November midterm elections, according to a new NBC News poll released Sunday. The survey found that 46 percent of registered voters want Republicans in charge of the House and Senate with the same percentage of those polled saying they want Democrats to control both chambers.
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Hill

The Hill

697K+
Followers
82K+
Post
509M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy