PharmaTher Presents Positive Data On Ketamine For Treatment Of Dyskinesia In Parkinson's Disease
PharmaTher Holdings Ltd. PHRRF PHRM, a leader in specialty ketamine pharmaceuticals, announced Friday that the Phase 1/2 clinical study of ketamine in the treatment of levodopa-induced dyskinesia in Parkinson’s disease was presented at the MDS International Congress of Parkinson’s Disease and Movement Disorders in Madrid, Spain, reported Psychedelic Finance.
MagicTouch SCB receives IDE approval for In-Stent Restenosis indication
TAMPA, Fla., Sept. 17, 2022 /CNW/ -- The US FDA has granted an Investigational Device Exemption (IDE) approval for MagicTouch Sirolimus Coated Balloon (SCB) indicated for In-Stent Restenosis (ISR). US FDA's IDE approval allows the MagicTouch SCB to be used in a pivotal clinical study to support safety and effectiveness...
Elon Musk Reacts To Study Which Finds Young Children Visiting Transgender Hormone Clinic
Excerpts of a research paper on providing hormonal treatment to young children was shared by the “American Accountability Foundation,” and it left Elon Musk pensive. The research paper presented as part of the Medical University of South Carolina’s annual research day 2021 showed that the average age of the first visit to the Pediatric Endocrinology Clinic at MSUC was 13.6 years, with ages ranging from four to 18 years old. The paper noted that the clinic's endocrine gender-affirming therapy to transgender youth had been linked to improved mental health outcomes.
Psychedelics Startups Thrive As Seed Funding Grows: Healing Maps Raises $1M
HealingMaps, an informative psychedelic therapy search site, announced the closing of a seed round funding for a total $1 million coming from eight investors including Phyto Partners and Ambria Capital. As part of the investment, Ambria Capital and Phyto Partner’s managing partner Cody Shandraw will take on the role of...
