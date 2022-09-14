Read full article on original website
Related
Glass pumpkin festival celebrates art heritage in Chester County
This weekend, you can find sparkling glass pumpkins at this art festival in Chester County, Pennsylvania!
Get on the scariest Halloween train ride in New Hope, PA
Ready for some spooky fun? Tell all of your Halloween loving friends that the New Hope Railroad is hosting a Halloween event like no other. All aboard. You'll go deep into the woods on the Haunted Train Ride. Yikes. It's a 40-minute ride, which is plenty of time for lots...
This Pennsylvania Pumpkin Train Ride is Fun for the Whole Family
When it comes to seeing the outdoors, there is no shortage of options. From climbing up cliffs and hiking through forests to tubing down rivers and fishing in lakes, Pennsylvania offers limitless ways to spend time enjoying nature. In this article, we'll talk about one of the most amazing ways to take in all the natural beauty of the Keystone State along the scenic WK&S Railroad in Kempton.
Well-known urban grocer announces permanent closure this month in Allentown
An urban grocer specializing in goods sourced from area farms and other small businesses is readying to shutter permanently in Allentown. Radish Republic, 1 N. Seventh St. ArtsWalk, Suite No. 2, opened three years ago across from the Downtown Allentown Market. Owners Steve and Nicole Shelly of Coopersburg took to the business’ Facebook page last week to announce the closure. They plan to continue filling in-person and online orders during operating hours from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily until Sept. 30.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WFMZ-TV Online
Parade, festival to impact travel, parking in Reading
READING, Pa. — Reading police are putting drivers and residents on notice about a pair of events impacting travel and parking in parts of the city this weekend. "On Sunday, the City of Reading will host the 3rd Puerto Rican Day Parade & Festival," RPD Chief Richard Tornielli said in a news release. "These events will cause some traffic disruptions, mainly in the downtown area."
96-Year-Old West Chester Woman Stays Fit, Happy by Attending Dance Classes Nearly Everyday
West Chester’s Cecilia Yaworski, who recently celebrated her 96th birthday, attends dance classes at a local health club nearly every day to remain active, strong, and happy, according to a staff report from FOX 29. Yaworski began taking classes at ACAC Fitness and Wellness Center with her family a...
aroundambler.com
Two fireworks shows are planned for September 23-24
There are two upcoming fireworks shows planned in Whitpain Township. The first is a private event on September 23rd at 9:00 p.m. at Bluestone Country Cub. The second is part of the Whitpain Community Festival at Montgomery County Community College on September 24th at 8:15 p.m.
birchrestaurant.com
17 Best Restaurants In Scranton, PA (Photos & Maps)
Scranton, Pennsylvania is known for many things. Railroads, rivers, coal, and a top notch university may all come to mind when we think of Scranton. Most people of a certain age probably think of Dunder- Mifflin Paper Company. The famed but fictional Scranton-based company that is the setting for the hit show The Office. But what about food?
IN THIS ARTICLE
The Tileworks of Bucks County hosting first ever Boneyard sale for 50th anniversary
DOYLESTOWN, Pa. (CBS) -- A Bucks County pottery and tile museum is marking its 50th anniversary this weekend. Eyewitness News was in Doylestown to get a preview of The Tileworks of Bucks County's first Boneyard sale. If you've ever been curious about the building with all those chimneys off of Swamp Road in Doylestown, get ready to duck and discover Tileworks. "This is where Mercer started digging and had the big idea to build this place," Katia McGuirk, executive director of Tileworks said. The Tileworks is a working history museum and contemporary pottery inside of a Bucks County national historic landmark built by...
Lancaster Farming
75 Years of Fun at the Oley Fair
Oley, Pa.—Situated in the Oley Valley of Berks County, the town of Oley is a quaint, red-brick slice of Americana. Main Street is a parade of proud houses with slate roofs, neat yards and picket fences. When I turned left onto Jefferson Street toward the fairgrounds, I could hear...
These Spots In New Hope and Quakertown Make for Great Fall Getaways, Dinner Dates
If you are planning to take a trip out of town to enjoy nature and delicious food, these local spots will make for a great day. Maddy Sweitzer-Lammé wrote about the local spots for Philadelphia Magazine. New Hope is a historic town that makes the perfect backdrop for a...
Meridian Bank House of the Week: Beautifully Renovated Farmhouse in Richboro
A unique and historic farmhouse in Richboro has gone up for sale, and it is a one-of-a-kind spot for homebuyers. Flaunting five bedrooms, three-and-a-half bathrooms, and two garages, this antique home has been updated for the modern homeowner. . . Located with the well-renounced Council Rock School District, this Richboro...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Looking For a Fantasy-Themed Wedding? This New Hope Venue is The Spot for You
A Bucks County brunch spot has become a go-to destination for couples looking for a wedding they won’t ever forget. Taylor Carson wrote about the unique venue for Philadelphia Magazine. Hotel Du Village combines the natural beauty of Bucks County with fine dining and regal decor. These elements combine...
Beloved Lehigh Valley Native, Talented Guitarist Dies After Courageous Cancer Battle, 35
Beloved Lehigh Valley native and talented guitarist Jason Ryan Hahn died at his home in Bethlehem on Thursday, Sept. 8 following a courageous battle with cancer. He was 35. Born in Fairfax, Virginia, Jason graduated from Liberty High School in 2005, his obituary says. Jason went on to attend the...
southwhitehall.com
Dorney Park Road Closure
This closure will affect Dorney Park Road in the area of Cedarbrook Senior Care & Rehab from Monday 9/19 at 7AM until Monday 10/03 at 4PM. Please see the map for details.
thebrownandwhite.com
Watch your water: Lehigh Valley put on drought watch
After a summer of little rain across northeastern Pennsylvania, 36 counties, including those that make up the Lehigh Valley, have been placed under drought watch by the state Department of Environmental Protection’s (DEP) Commonwealth Drought Task Force. Ed Boscola, director of Bethlehem’s Department of Water and Sewer Resources, said...
phillygrub.blog
Santucci’s Pizza Endures After 60+ Years
Santucci’s has been around since 1959 when it opened its original location on “O” Street in Juniata Park (North Philadelphia). More than 60 years later, the iconic Philadelphia pizza shop has eight locations, including three in South Jersey, with two more coming over the next year and even more to come after that!
$3 million-winning scratch-off ticket sold at West Chester Wawa
WEST CHESTER, Pa. (CBS) -- A lucky scratch-off player is $3 million richer. The Lucky 3 Million Payout scratch-off ticket was sold at the Wawa along East Gay Street in West Chester. The store will get a $10,000 bonus for selling the winning scratch-off ticket.
Origin of Popular Nursery Rhyme Is Thought to be West Chester
The popular nursery rhyme “Miss Mary Mack,” which can often be heard on school playgrounds throughout the country, is thought to have originated in West Chester, writes Jacob Uitti for American Songwriter. “Miss Mary Mack,” inspired by a performer in Ephraim Williams’ circus in the 1880s, was originally...
Beloved Philly Drag Queen Valencia Prime Dies Mid-Performance At Popular Gay Bar
Members and allies of the LGBTQ community were coming together after a Philadelphia drag queen and transgender woman unexpectedly died mid-performance at a popular gay bar in the city. Valencia Prime, 25, was performing at Tabu Lounge and Sports bar on Monday, Sept. 12 when she suddenly collapsed onstage, bar...
Comments / 0