Tuesday Is Your Last Chance To Buy Smith & Wesson Brands Before The Dividend Payout

Tuesday marks the last chance for investors to receive the next dividend payout from Smith & Wesson Brands SWBI. The company announced on Thursday that it would pay shareholders a quarterly dividend of 10 cents per share. On Wednesday, Smith & Wesson Brands will go ex-dividend, meaning the stock will trade lower to reflect that payout. In other words, the stock will likely open 10 cents lower than it would have opened on any other day.
Benzinga

IDACORP Increases Common Stock Dividend 5.3%

IDACORP, Inc. IDA announced today that its Board of Directors approved a 5.3% increase in the regular quarterly cash dividend on IDACORP's common stock to $0.79 per share. At the new rate, the indicated dividend is $3.16 per share on an annual basis. "IDACORP's Board of Directors has approved a...
Benzinga

This Crypto Analyst Says Ethereum Pullback Is About To End, Here's Why

Pseudonymous cryptocurrency analyst Smart Contracter said that Ethereum ETH/USD is close to completing its final leg before turning bullish. He has predicted that Ethereum will fall to around $1,200 by October before rallying toward his target above $2,000. According to the analyst, Ethereum is in the middle of a C-Wave...
Benzinga

Charlie Munger Holds These 2 Dividend Stocks And Shares 1 With Warren Buffett

Warren Buffett’s right-hand man and Vice Chairman of Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK-A) (NYSE: BRK-B), Charlie Munger, first worked for Buffett’s grandfather before becoming a partner. Munger also serves as the Chairman of the Daily Journal Corporation DJCO. The Daily Journal publishes newspapers and websites covering California and Arizona,...
Benzinga

AM Best Affirms Credit Ratings of Operating Subsidiaries of MGIC Investment Corporation

AM Best has affirmed the Financial Strength Rating of A- (Excellent) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Ratings of "a-" (Excellent) of the operating subsidiaries of MGIC Investment Corporation. The operating subsidiaries are Mortgage Guaranty Insurance Corporation, MGIC Indemnity Corporation, and MGIC Assurance Corporation (collectively referred to as MGIC). The outlook of these Credit Ratings (ratings) is stable. All companies are domiciled in Milwaukee, WI.
Benzinga

Changes to the Board of Directors

Vancouver, British Columbia – TheNewswire - September 8, 2022. Lexston Life Sciences Corp. (the "Company") LEXT LEXTF announces the resignation of Harinder Bains as a director of the Company effective September 7, 2022. The Company thanks Mr. Bains for his service. On Behalf of the Board of Directors. LEXSTON...
Benzinga

This Week's Scheduled IPOs

With the start of a new week comes the excitement surrounding a new set of companies looking to make an impact through their public offerings. According to Benzinga Pro, these enticing companies are scheduled to trade publicly this week. Alopexx, Inc. ALPX will be trading publicly starting on Sept. 22,...
Benzinga

Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin Have Work To Do: What To Watch This Weekend

Bitcoin BTC/USD was showing strength in comparison to the general market during Friday’s 24-hour trading session, despite trading slightly lower. The S&P 500 gapped down and continued to slide almost 2% lower during the regular session, in a continued bearish reaction to CPI data from the U.S. Labor Department and in anticipation of a sharp rate hike coming from the Federal Reserve on Wednesday.
Benzinga

Why Hedge Funds Are Piling In These 2 High Yielding Stocks

As we move further into the second half of the year, many investors will find themselves repositioning to better allocate their investments to mitigate risks. Some investors prefer to take positions in equities that hedge funds are buying, as large institutional ownership can create more demand for shares. Whether you...
