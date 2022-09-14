Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Governor Pritzker Declares a Disaster Proclamation for IllinoisTom HandyTexas State
Jim Thome's 500th Career Home Run Was Like No OtherIBWAAChicago, IL
University of Chicago Professor Robert Pape says 13 million Americans approve of violently putting Trump back in powerD.J. EatonChicago, IL
Chicago guaranteed income program gives $6,000 to some residentsBeth TorresChicago, IL
Gene and Judes Hotdogs - River Grove, IL - Closing for good?Chicago Food KingRiver Grove, IL
Fest in the First is Back!
On Saturday, September 17, 2022, 3pm-8pm- Gary’s Miller Spotlight’s Education Youth & Child Programming Action Group is teaming up with the Miller Beach Arts and Creative District and the Re-imagine Gary Crew once again to host the 19th Annual Fest in the First. Fest in the First is...
TMZ.com
Vic Mensa Gives Away $10K Worth of Gas in Chicago and Free Weed Too
Vic Mensa's giving the people what they need and what they want -- helping folks in Chicago deal with the high price of gas ... and also get a little high. Just a little. Ever the savvy businessman, the Chi-town rapper put a lot of smiles on faces when he recently donated $10,000 to pump petrol into 200 cars! The giveaway went down at a BP station in Vic's old Southside neighborhood over Labor Day weekend, and couldn't have been better timed.
WGNtv.com
What is the date of Chicago’s latest 80-degree day?
I love warm weather and relish fall days with highs in the 80s. What is the date of the city’s latest 80-degree day?. On Nov. 1, 1950, the mercury soared to a summer-like 81 at Midway Airport, the only time in the city’s weather history dating back to late 1870 that an 80-degree day had ever been recorded in November. That day culminated a six-day late-season warm spell that began on Oct. 27 with a high of 76. After back-to-back highs of 77 on the 28th and 29th, the mercury jumped to 85 on the 30th, followed by the city’s warmest-ever Halloween when the high reached 84 on the 31st. However, the city paid a price for that late-season warmth. The first snow flurries of the fall quickly followed on Nov. 3 and in stunning fashion, in the wake of a 1.8″ snowfall, the city recorded its earliest-ever subzero readings with lows of minus 1 on November 23rd and minus 2 on the 24th.
Lightfoot, Brown: Mexican Independence should be celebrated, but Friday night ‘went across the line’
Mayor Lori Lightfoot, Chicago Police Supt. David Brown, and the Consul General of Mexico in Chicago met in Pilsen Saturday afternoon to discuss public safety strategy amid continued Mexican Independence Day celebrations.
nwi.life
Applications Open for Crown Point Winter Market
Applications are now open for the City of Crown Point’s 2022 Winter Market. The indoor market will be held from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 26, at Sts. Peter and Paul Macedonian Orthodox Church, located at 9660 Broadway, Crown Point, IN 46307. A variety of items, such...
secretchicago.com
1,000 Jack-O-Lanterns Will Be Lighting Up The Chicago Botanic Garden Again This October
The Halloween festival will feature over 1,000 brilliantly hand-carved pumpkins!. This year, the Chicago Botanic Garden is going full Tim Burton with their Halloween event, Night of 1,000 Jack-O-Lanterns, for 10 spooky nights starting Wednesday, October 12!. If you’re like us and just can’t get enough pumpkin in your life...
blockclubchicago.org
Historical Pullman Workers’ Home, Partially Restored By Former Electrician And ‘Lover Of Found Things,’ Up For Sale
PULLMAN — In Pullman, where residents often know the names of Pullman Company workers who once lived in their homes and architecture is a shared interest, a historical home that’s hit the market is creating a bit of buzz. Pamela Forsberg, a Realtor for J.W. Reedy Realty of...
Schmaltz Delicatessen - Restaurant Review - Lisle, IL
I was in the Naperville area and had a taste for a deli sandwich. I looked on the yelp app to see what was a popular choice to go to. The majority of reviews said that there was one deli that was head and shoulders about the rust in the area.
hometownnewsnow.com
New Area Attraction Will Have Something for Everyone
(South Bend, IN) - The longtime dream of an area businessman is finally coming to fruition. Mark Tarner’s South Bend Chocolate Company will soon be the anchor for a multi-million-dollar tourist attraction on the northwest side of South Bend. Construction has begun on a 90-acre parcel near the intersection...
“God Said Tell You…“ book signing this weekend in hometown Gary
Having sold out of my first supply of books during phenomenal events this summer in Palm Springs and Las Vegas, I could hardly wait for Amazon to prepare a new order so that I could return to my G.I. hometown to share this literary inspiration I have been blessed to write.
seniorresource.com
Best Small Towns For Retirement Near Chicago and All Around Illinois
Illinois is one of the most populated states in the country, with many living around the Chicago metro area. Though perhaps most known for popular sights like Wrigley Field or the Skydeck at Willis Tower, more and more of the 55+ community are finding that the small towns of Illinois are just where they want to be. Why swap big-city amenities for small-town living when you can easily have both? If you look closer, you’ll see that a Chicago suburb has the same beautiful architecture, the same great people, and delicious food (like Chicago hot dogs – yum!) – with just less traffic! Here’s a list of my favorite small towns for retirement near Chicago, Illinois!
This Restaurant Serves The Best Chicken Sandwich In Illinois
Here's where you can find it.
wgnradio.com
Take a trip on a suburban Gangster Tour
John Binder, owner and operator of Chi-Town Gangster Tours, joins Lisa Dent on Chicago’s Afternoon News to explain how you can learn the history of organized crime in the city from Prohibition until the 1990s, focusing on the lives and careers of many of Chicago’s most famous gangsters while on his tours.
etxview.com
Illinois man wins $19.5M lottery jackpot on ticket sold in Munster
MUNSTER — An Illinois man is the lucky winner of a $19.5 million lottery jackpot thanks to the $2 Hoosier Lotto ticket he purchased in Munster. The winner, identified only as Manuel M., traveled Thursday to Hoosier Lottery headquarters in Indianapolis to cash the ticket he purchased for the Sept. 7 Hoosier Lotto drawing that matched all six winning numbers.
Chicago guaranteed income program gives $6,000 to some residents
Chicago Mayor Lori E. Lightfoot announced the distribution of government funds designed to give a helping hand to 5,000 Chicago low-income households. The monthly cash distribution comes from the Chicago Resilient Communities Pilot (CRCP), a guaranteed income program funded through the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA).
bhhschicago.com
1475 Sibley Boulevard #2
This newly remodeled 1/2 duplex has 2 beds/1 bath. This updated unit is what you have been looking for. NEW - refrigerator, stove, security system, water heater and dishwasher. Also includes a microwave, washer and gas dryer. - Brand new kitchen and bathroom including waterproof flooring - Beautiful hardwood floor through the living room and bedrooms - Central air conditioning and central heating - Robust security alarm for enhanced security - Free use of storage shed - Tenant will get 1st-month rent FREE of their 2nd year (if the lease is renewed for 2nd year and if rental obligations are met and no late rent payments for the whole 1 year)
Why is the 2nd installment of property tax in Chicago not out yet?
Hi, I checked the Cook county treasurer's website planning to pay the 2nd installment tax bill which is due on October 1. To my surprise, the bill hasn't come out yet. What happened? Why are they late? What's the new due date? Please advise.
southernfoodways.org
Rib Tips, Hot Links, and the Mississippi Roots of Chicago Barbecue
In “Rib Tips, Hot Links, and the Mississippi Roots of Chicago Barbecue,” Gravy dives into the history of Chicago barbecue and its connection to the Great Migration. In “Rib Tips, Hot Links, and the Mississippi Roots of Chicago Barbecue,” Gravy producer Courtney DeLong dives into the history of Chicago barbecue and its connection to the Great Migration.
Longtime Westmont restaurant to close: 'This place is an icon'
On Tuesday, loyal patrons of the Crystal Bohemian Restaurant flocked to the eatery in hopes of enjoying one final meal. WBBM Newsradio’s Rachel Pierson reports.
After recovering, this sweet basset hound is looking for her forever home
Meet Ortega! This 9-year-old, 45-pound basset hound came to PAWS Chicago suffering from an ear infection, painful eyelid condition and dental disease. Ortega received the care she needed at the PAWS Medical Center.
