Gary, IN

The Crusader Newspaper

Fest in the First is Back!

On Saturday, September 17, 2022, 3pm-8pm- Gary’s Miller Spotlight’s Education Youth & Child Programming Action Group is teaming up with the Miller Beach Arts and Creative District and the Re-imagine Gary Crew once again to host the 19th Annual Fest in the First. Fest in the First is...
GARY, IN
TMZ.com

Vic Mensa Gives Away $10K Worth of Gas in Chicago and Free Weed Too

Vic Mensa's giving the people what they need and what they want -- helping folks in Chicago deal with the high price of gas ... and also get a little high. Just a little. Ever the savvy businessman, the Chi-town rapper put a lot of smiles on faces when he recently donated $10,000 to pump petrol into 200 cars! The giveaway went down at a BP station in Vic's old Southside neighborhood over Labor Day weekend, and couldn't have been better timed.
CHICAGO, IL
WGNtv.com

What is the date of Chicago’s latest 80-degree day?

I love warm weather and relish fall days with highs in the 80s. What is the date of the city’s latest 80-degree day?. On Nov. 1, 1950, the mercury soared to a summer-like 81 at Midway Airport, the only time in the city’s weather history dating back to late 1870 that an 80-degree day had ever been recorded in November. That day culminated a six-day late-season warm spell that began on Oct. 27 with a high of 76. After back-to-back highs of 77 on the 28th and 29th, the mercury jumped to 85 on the 30th, followed by the city’s warmest-ever Halloween when the high reached 84 on the 31st. However, the city paid a price for that late-season warmth. The first snow flurries of the fall quickly followed on Nov. 3 and in stunning fashion, in the wake of a 1.8″ snowfall, the city recorded its earliest-ever subzero readings with lows of minus 1 on November 23rd and minus 2 on the 24th.
CHICAGO, IL
City
Gary, IN
Gary, IN
Entertainment
Local
Indiana Entertainment
nwi.life

Applications Open for Crown Point Winter Market

Applications are now open for the City of Crown Point’s 2022 Winter Market. The indoor market will be held from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 26, at Sts. Peter and Paul Macedonian Orthodox Church, located at 9660 Broadway, Crown Point, IN 46307. A variety of items, such...
CROWN POINT, IN
#Local Life#Christmas#Havingfun#Performance Info#Boy Band
hometownnewsnow.com

New Area Attraction Will Have Something for Everyone

(South Bend, IN) - The longtime dream of an area businessman is finally coming to fruition. Mark Tarner’s South Bend Chocolate Company will soon be the anchor for a multi-million-dollar tourist attraction on the northwest side of South Bend. Construction has begun on a 90-acre parcel near the intersection...
SOUTH BEND, IN
seniorresource.com

Best Small Towns For Retirement Near Chicago and All Around Illinois

Illinois is one of the most populated states in the country, with many living around the Chicago metro area. Though perhaps most known for popular sights like Wrigley Field or the Skydeck at Willis Tower, more and more of the 55+ community are finding that the small towns of Illinois are just where they want to be. Why swap big-city amenities for small-town living when you can easily have both? If you look closer, you’ll see that a Chicago suburb has the same beautiful architecture, the same great people, and delicious food (like Chicago hot dogs – yum!) – with just less traffic! Here’s a list of my favorite small towns for retirement near Chicago, Illinois!
ILLINOIS STATE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
wgnradio.com

Take a trip on a suburban Gangster Tour

John Binder, owner and operator of Chi-Town Gangster Tours, joins Lisa Dent on Chicago’s Afternoon News to explain how you can learn the history of organized crime in the city from Prohibition until the 1990s, focusing on the lives and careers of many of Chicago’s most famous gangsters while on his tours.
CHICAGO, IL
etxview.com

Illinois man wins $19.5M lottery jackpot on ticket sold in Munster

MUNSTER — An Illinois man is the lucky winner of a $19.5 million lottery jackpot thanks to the $2 Hoosier Lotto ticket he purchased in Munster. The winner, identified only as Manuel M., traveled Thursday to Hoosier Lottery headquarters in Indianapolis to cash the ticket he purchased for the Sept. 7 Hoosier Lotto drawing that matched all six winning numbers.
MUNSTER, IN
bhhschicago.com

1475 Sibley Boulevard #2

This newly remodeled 1/2 duplex has 2 beds/1 bath. This updated unit is what you have been looking for. NEW - refrigerator, stove, security system, water heater and dishwasher. Also includes a microwave, washer and gas dryer. - Brand new kitchen and bathroom including waterproof flooring - Beautiful hardwood floor through the living room and bedrooms - Central air conditioning and central heating - Robust security alarm for enhanced security - Free use of storage shed - Tenant will get 1st-month rent FREE of their 2nd year (if the lease is renewed for 2nd year and if rental obligations are met and no late rent payments for the whole 1 year)
CALUMET CITY, IL
southernfoodways.org

Rib Tips, Hot Links, and the Mississippi Roots of Chicago Barbecue

In “Rib Tips, Hot Links, and the Mississippi Roots of Chicago Barbecue,” Gravy dives into the history of Chicago barbecue and its connection to the Great Migration. In “Rib Tips, Hot Links, and the Mississippi Roots of Chicago Barbecue,” Gravy producer Courtney DeLong dives into the history of Chicago barbecue and its connection to the Great Migration.
CHICAGO, IL

