ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Golf

Wall Street Journal report details Jay Monahan’s use of PGA Tour-owned jet, criticizes other expenditures

By Adam Woodard
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2YpcYQ_0hv6VDcE00
Photo by Cliff Hawkins/Getty Images

Traveling via a private jet is a luxury for most. For PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan, it’s a requirement.

A Wall Street Journal report has detailed Monahan’s use of a PGA Tour-owned jet for both personal and business trips, citing flight records, a commercial jet-tracking service and various sources. As part of the report, the Tour told the Journal that Monahan, “is required by its Policy Board, which includes players, to use the corporate plane for all air travel—business and personal—because it provides the ‘necessary level of efficiency, privacy, and security.’”

Flight records largely showed the plane was used for business travel to airports near Tour events, but also showed trips to Steamboat Springs, Colorado, Missoula, Montana, Nantucket, Massachusetts, and Turks and Caicos.

The professional golf discourse over the last year has been dominated by money since LIV Golf joined the fray. Supported by Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund and widely criticized as an effort to sportswash the Kingdom’s human rights record, LIV Golf offers massive purses and multi-million dollar contracts and has plucked away some of the Tour’s best players, such as Cam Smith, Bryson DeChambeau and Dustin Johnson.

While referencing its financial battle with LIV, the jet travel was one of multiple points of contention the Journal raised in regards to the Tour’s expenditures:

  • The PGA Tour’s new $81 million headquarters
  • Monahan’s 2020 earnings, which totaled $14.2 million
  • Retired executives were paid $8 million in severance and $32 million in other compensation from 2017 to 2020, with more than half going to former commissioner Tim Finchem

The Journal also mentioned the Tour’s recently announced changes that will see more of the top players at the same tournaments, 12 elevated events featuring an average of $20 million purses and an increase to $100 million for the Player Impact Program. The Tour also provided the Journal with a document that projected 55 percent of its $1.52 billion in projected revenue would go to its players.

Comments / 4

Related
The Independent

Bryson DeChambeau thanks Tiger Woods for ‘creating’ LIV Golf

Bryson DeChambeau has thanked Tiger Woods and claimed the 16-time major winner is responsible for “creating” LIV Golf.Woods has remained staunchly loyal to the PGA Tour despite a flow of its best players to the Saudi-backed league.LIV Golf’s CEO Greg Norman even admitted Woods snubbed an $800 million offer to sign up to the breakaway tour.And DeChambeau, thought to have been paid in excess of $100m to make the change, believes Woods is responsible for the sport’s recent split.“I have no buyer’s remorse,” said the 29-year-old. “I have ultimate respect for the PGA Tour and what they’ve done for...
GOLF
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Phil Mickelson is reportedly considering dropping out of the LIV Golf lawsuit against the PGA Tour

Phil Mickelson may be having a change of heart. Many people have asked the question as to whether Phil Mickelson was in the right in light of recent PGA Tour changes, including boosted purses and elevated events, when he was one of the original critics. Now, according to a Sports Illustrated report, Mickelson may be dropping his name from the antitrust lawsuit against the PGA Tour.
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
State
Montana State
State
Massachusetts State
Golf Channel

Presidents Cup capsules: Meet the United States team

The United States Presidents Cup team features some of the top players in the world as it looks to continue its dominance in the biennial competition. The U.S. is 11-1-1 in cup history, with its lone defeat coming in Australia in 1998. It won the most recent edition, 16-14, in South Korea in 2019. The 14th edition will be contested Sept. 22-25 at Quail Hollow Club in Charlotte, North Carolina.
CHARLOTTE, NC
ClutchPoints

Bryson Dechambeau’s eye-opening take on the President’s Cup

Bryson Dechambeau will not be competing in this year’s President’s Cup. The former U.S. Open Champion decided to join LIV Golf back in early June for a contract worth more than $125 million. At this week’s LIV Golf tournament in Chicago, Dechambeau commented on LIV golfers not being able to compete in this fall’s President’s Cup.
GOLF
Golf Channel

Bryson DeChambeau: PGA Tour 'hurting themselves' by banning LIV players at Presidents Cup

Bryson DeChambeau says the PGA Tour has weakened its own Presidents Cup by not allowing LIV players to compete. Trevor Immelman’s International team has been decimated by defections after top points-earner Cameron Smith as well as Joaquin Niemann, Louis Oosthuizen and Abraham Ancer all left for LIV Golf and were ruled ineligible to compete in the biennial team competition. As a result of those moves – two of which came after the automatic qualifiers had already been established – Immelman’s captain’s picks increased from four to six.
GOLF
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jay Monahan
Person
Tim Finchem
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

2022 Fortinet Championship prize money payouts for each PGA Tour player at Silverado Resort and Spa

The Fortinet Championship, the kickoff event to the PGA Tour’s 2022-23 season, drew five of the top 30 golfers who reached last season’s Tour Championship. The included Hideki Matsuyama, who was also one of six golfers participating in Napa, California, this week who will be headed to Charlotte, North Carolina, for the 14th Presidents Cup, which starts Thursday.
SILVERADO, CA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

2022 Presidents Cup: TV info, format, who's playing at Quail Hollow Club

After a three-year hiatus, the Presidents Cup is back in action. Normally held biennially on odd-numbered years, the Presidents Cup schedule was delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic after the Americans won the 2019 matches in thrilling fashion, 16-14, at Royal Melbourne Golf Club in Australia. The return of the matches between the United States and the Internationals has been largely impacted by LIV Golf after numerous players with a case for qualification joined the upstart circuit led by Greg Norman and backed by the Public Investment Fund of Saudi Arabia.
CHARLOTTE, NC
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Winner's Bag: Max Homa, 2022 Fortinet Championship

A complete list of the golf equipment Max Homa used to win the PGA Tour’s 2022 Fortinet Championship:. DRIVER: Titleist TSR3 (10 degrees), with Fujikura Ventus Black 6X shaft. FAIRWAY WOOD: Titleist TSR3 (16.5 degrees), with Fujikura Ventus TR Blue 8X shaft, Titleist TSR2 (21 degrees), with Graphite Design...
GOLF
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wall Street Journal#Pga#Policy Board#Turks#Caicos#Public Investment Fund
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

152K+
Followers
201K+
Post
58M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy