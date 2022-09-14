In the books written about the plot to steal the 2020 election and the violent insurrection that followed, none have led with a 50-year-old high school teacher from Bucks County, Pennsylvania, afraid of a civil war.“This is not something I’ve seen in the history of this country, except for before the Civil War,” said Bob Harvie, the chair of the Bucks County Board of Elections, in the pages of The Big Truth, the new book from CBS News star Major Garrett and elections expert David Becker. “And it does scare me. I’m really worried we’re approaching a precipice that’s going...

BUCKS COUNTY, PA ・ 4 MINUTES AGO