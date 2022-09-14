Read full article on original website
Weed Vapes, Hash, Patches, Edibles And More: How To Cannabis Without Combustion
This article was originally published on The Medical Cannabis Community, and appears here with permission. Medical Cannabis in the Modern Day: A Diversity of Choices Beyond Flower. Visiting a cannabis dispensary can be an overwhelming experience, but in a good way. Patients are often amazed at just how many options...
PharmaTher Presents Positive Data On Ketamine For Treatment Of Dyskinesia In Parkinson's Disease
PharmaTher Holdings Ltd. PHRRF PHRM, a leader in specialty ketamine pharmaceuticals, announced Friday that the Phase 1/2 clinical study of ketamine in the treatment of levodopa-induced dyskinesia in Parkinson’s disease was presented at the MDS International Congress of Parkinson’s Disease and Movement Disorders in Madrid, Spain, reported Psychedelic Finance.
Low-THC Cannabis: The Next Big Trend?
This article was originally published on Cannabis & Tech Today, and appears here with permission. For many decades THC was the most popular and well-known cannabinoid. That has changed in recent years to some extent. THC is still very popular, however, other cannabinoids have seen their popularity increase recently, with...
Lobbyists Double Down Prior To Midterms: Will SAFE Banking For Cannabis Companies Benefit?
Members of the National Cannabis Industry Association (NCIA), the oldest and largest trade association serving the industry, spent two days lobbying on behalf of the SAFE Banking Act, which would provide cannabis companies access to traditional banking services, reported the Canadian Press. "We know right now, if SAFE were to...
Is Cannabis Legalization Associated With Declining Obesity Rates? Here's What One Study Found
According to data published in the journal Health Economics, US states with legal marijuana sales "may experience a decrease in state-level obesity rates." A NORML report showed that researchers affiliated with North Dakota State University “compared obesity rates in Washington state following legalization to those of a synthetic control state."
FDA Okays bluebird bio's $3M Gene Therapy For Rare Neurological Disorder In Boys: What Investors Should Know
Biotechnology company, bluebird bio, Inc. BLUE announced late Friday that the Food and Drug Administration approved its gene therapy for a rare neurodegenerative disease. What Happened: The FDA granted accelerated approval for Skysona, aka eli-cel, to slow the progression of neurologic dysfunction in boys 4-17 years of age with early, active cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy (CALD), the Somerville, Massachusetts-based company said in a statement.
Binance's Effort To Buy Voyager Assets Could Be In Jeopardy By National Security Concerns: Report
Voyager Digital VYGVQ filed for chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in New York in July. Since then, several companies have offered to buy the company's assets. FTX Trading Ltd. and Binance are in the race to acquire Voyager's digital assets. FTX had made an offer that was rejected in July. Now, Binance's attempt to purchase the crypto lender's assets could face a hurdle.
