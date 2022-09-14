ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Comments / 0

Related
Benzinga

PharmaTher Presents Positive Data On Ketamine For Treatment Of Dyskinesia In Parkinson's Disease

PharmaTher Holdings Ltd. PHRRF PHRM, a leader in specialty ketamine pharmaceuticals, announced Friday that the Phase 1/2 clinical study of ketamine in the treatment of levodopa-induced dyskinesia in Parkinson’s disease was presented at the MDS International Congress of Parkinson’s Disease and Movement Disorders in Madrid, Spain, reported Psychedelic Finance.
HEALTH
Benzinga

Low-THC Cannabis: The Next Big Trend?

This article was originally published on Cannabis & Tech Today, and appears here with permission. For many decades THC was the most popular and well-known cannabinoid. That has changed in recent years to some extent. THC is still very popular, however, other cannabinoids have seen their popularity increase recently, with...
PHARMACEUTICALS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Medical Marijuana#Biosciences#Genetics#Isracann Biosciences Inc#Iscnf Ipot#Canadian#Israeli#Thc#United Greeneries Ltd#Sativa#Indica#Hasharon
Benzinga

FDA Okays bluebird bio's $3M Gene Therapy For Rare Neurological Disorder In Boys: What Investors Should Know

Biotechnology company, bluebird bio, Inc. BLUE announced late Friday that the Food and Drug Administration approved its gene therapy for a rare neurodegenerative disease. What Happened: The FDA granted accelerated approval for Skysona, aka eli-cel, to slow the progression of neurologic dysfunction in boys 4-17 years of age with early, active cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy (CALD), the Somerville, Massachusetts-based company said in a statement.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Benzinga

Binance's Effort To Buy Voyager Assets Could Be In Jeopardy By National Security Concerns: Report

Voyager Digital VYGVQ filed for chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in New York in July. Since then, several companies have offered to buy the company's assets. FTX Trading Ltd. and Binance are in the race to acquire Voyager's digital assets. FTX had made an offer that was rejected in July. Now, Binance's attempt to purchase the crypto lender's assets could face a hurdle.
MARKETS
Benzinga

Benzinga

Detroit, MI
84K+
Followers
167K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

 https://www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy