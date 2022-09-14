Read full article on original website
kvsc.org
Xcel Energy: Becker Named Site of State’s Largest Solar Project Replacing Coal Generation
BECKER, Minn. – A massive solar project that is expected to cost at least $575 million has been approved by Minnesota utility regulators. The state Public Utilities Commission voted unanimously to Thursday to allow Xcel Energy to recover costs for the new solar farm from the taxpayers. Commissioners touted...
kvsc.org
St. Cloud Tech Football Drops Another Game, Losing To Cambridge-Isanti 31-0
The fourth game of the 2022 campaign results in another loss for the Tigers. A valiant effort by the Tech defense in the first half did not translate to much on the scoreboard. St. Cloud Tech drops to 0-4 on the season. Bluejackets started the scoring late in the first...
