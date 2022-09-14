Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Pilots and Lady Pilot Take Labor Day Weekend Trip To GeorgiaUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
LSUS Lady Pilots and Pilots Get Wins Over WeekendUnder The Radar NWLALongview, TX
2022 Football Season Ready To Roll with Local JamboreesUnder The Radar NWLABossier City, LA
LSUS Men’s Soccer Open With Tie Against No. 2 Team in NAIAUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
Related
KTBS
2022 KTBS 3 St. Jude Dream Home winner has been named, but the real winners are the kids of St. Jude
BOSSIER CITY, La. - On Wednesday, the 32nd KTBS 3 St. Jude Dream Home was awarded to a generous donor. Roy Cochran of Bossier City, La. is the lucky winner. But the real winners each year are the kids at St. Jude Children's Research Hospital in Memphis. Thanks to your generosity, $1,552,375 was raised this year for St. Jude. In the past 32 years, $39,590,590 has been raised.
KSLA
Woman shot in Mooretown dies; victim’s name released
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The woman shot in the Mooretown neighborhood has died, and her name has been released by the Caddo Parish Coroner’s office. On Sept. 18 the Caddo Parish Coroner’s office released the name of the female victim from the Sept. 16 shooting on Illinois Avenue. Latoya Kellum, 30, was shot in the head while she was driving on the 4200 block of Illinois Avenue.
KTAL
Shreveport woman dies in overnight shooting
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport police are investigating a shooting that took place late Saturday in the Mooretown neighborhood. The Caddo Parish Coroner has identified the victim as 30-year-old Latoya Kellum. SPD officers were called to the 4300 block of Illinois Avenue around 11 p.m. Saturday in response to...
westcentralsbest.com
Fire breaks out at Southern Trace Country Club in Shreveport
SHREVEPORT, La. - A fire broke out at the Southern Trace Country Club Clubhouse in Shreveport Tuesday evening. The fire was reported at 8:26 p.m. At one point there were up to 17 Shreveport fire units on the scene. The Shreveport Fire Department confirmed the fire was confined to the...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Popular Burger Spot in Longview, TX is Closing its Doors Permanently
A popular spot for burgers, fries, and everything nice has announced it will be closing its doors for good--at least in Longview, Texas. It's always sad to hear about our local businesses closing their doors. And even though yes, Five Guys Burgers and Fries is a chain restaurant, it was still enjoyed by many who passed through the Longview, TX area.
One Person Injured Following A Multi-Vehicle Crash In Shreveport (Shreveport, LA)
The Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a multi-vehicle crash that injured a person. The crash happened on Monday afternoon at 3:15 p.m. in the Caddo Fire district. According to the deputies, one person was taken to [..]
Louisiana deputies share ‘poison napkin’ warning
The De Soto Parish Sheriff's Office is reminding citizens to stay informed and stay safe in the wake of a disturbing story out of Houston in which a woman was reportedly poisoned by a napkin tucked into the door handle of her car.
KTBS
3 Shreveport men accused of beating co-worker
SHREVEPORT, La. -- Caddo detectives arrested three men accused of severely beating a coworker in Shreveport Thursday, Sheriff Steve Prator said Friday in a news release. It happened just before 8 a.m. at a business in the 9100 block of Youree Drive. Surveillance cameras captured Darius Coleman, 33, hitting the victim in the back of the head with a hammer multiple times. Kerrick Jones, 21, and Ty Whitaker, 20, joined the fight when the victim tried to defend himself, Caddo sheriff's Det. Vincent Jackson said.
IN THIS ARTICLE
KTBS
Alligator season in Northwest Louisiana sees some giant gators
TAYLOR, La. -- It’s alligator season in Louisiana. Most of us don't think of gators when we think about northwest Louisiana, but they are out there. Last week, Wild Thang Custom Meats in Bienville Parish received a 12-foot, 606-pound gator that was killed in south Bossier Parish just off Sligo Road. Since then, they’ve taken in dozens of gators for processing.
lincolnparishjournal.com
Driver asleep at the wheel booked for 3rd DWI
A man found asleep at the wheel in the middle of a Lincoln Parish road was booked for felony DWI Wednesday evening. About 6:00 p.m., Lincoln Parish deputies responded to a report of a vehicle in the middle of Mutt Hood Road just south of La. Highway 146 with the driver unconscious behind the wheel.
KTBS
Shreveport shooting leaves one with life threatening injuries
SHREVEPORT, La - A shooting in Shreveport late Friday night. It happened around 11pm on Illinois Avenue. Police tell KTBS one adult female was shot in the head and taken to the hospital with life threatening injuries. We'll update you as we get more information.
KSLA
SFD: Villa Norte apartment fire intentionally set
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — Shreveport firefighters battled a fire at an apartment complex at around 5:21 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 14. The call was to the 1600 block of Fullerton Street at Villa Norte Apartments. An off-duty firefighter first spotted the fire. Officials say there was visible smoke and...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KSLA
Man dead following head-on crash in Southern Hills
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Investigators with the Shreveport Police Department are working to learn more about an early morning crash that happened on Sept. 15. Officers got the call just after 7 a.m. to the 800 block of Flournoy Lucas Road. That’s not far from Kingston Road. Crews were on the scene to divert traffic.
KTBS
Coroner identifies victim of two-vehicle early morning crash
SHREVEPORT, La. -- The Caddo Parish Coroner's Office has identified the man killed in an early morning two-vehicle crash in southwest Shreveport. Bennie Webster Jr., 36, was one of two drivers in the head-on collision that happened just after 7 a.m. on Flournoy-Lucas Road. He was transported to Ochsner LSU Health hospital, where he died at 7:45 a.m.
Officials: Two East Texans caught stealing mobile home parts, saws
HARRISON COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A Jefferson man and woman were arrested for theft of saws and mobile home parts, according to Harrison County Sheriff’s Office. A keen-eyed citizen noticed that the two were on a Hardy Holcomb Road property and contacted the property owner. The owner told this observant civilian that their property was […]
KSLA
LSP: Man critically shot in altercation with SPD reportedly seen on surveillance loading weapons into car
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — More details have been released from Louisiana State Police following an officer-involved shooting in Shreveport on Wednesday, Sept. 14. LSP says preliminary details show a man identified as Charles Nathan Anthony, 32, of Shreveport, was seen on his parents’ home surveillance system loading weapons into a vehicle. Anthony’s parents called 911 and requested police. Officials with LSP say as Shreveport Police Department officers arrived in the 600 block of Ashley River Road in Shreveport’s Twelve Oaks subdivision, they encountered Anthony leaving the neighborhood.
KTAL
Shreveport man arrested, charged with 2nd degree rape
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — A Shreveport man was arrested and charged with second-degree rape on Monday. The Shreveport Police Department responded to a call on Monday around 3:00 p.m. on reports of a sexual assault. Officers say the victim was brought to the hospital and treated for injuries and detectives with the Shreveport Police Sex Crimes Unit started an investigation of the allegations.
Fire causes major damage to Longview home
LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – A structure fire in Longview caused and estimated $150,000 worth of damage to a house, but the occupant managed to escape uninjured. The fire was reported as a residential structure fire on Tuesday around 12:15 p.m. at 307 Rowe Avenue. Crews arrived to find “heavy smoke and fire conditions coming out […]
KTBS
Woman shot, killed in Shreveport Wednesday night identified
SHREVEPORT, La. - Shreveport police say a 21-year-old woman was shot and killed Wednesday night in the 800 block of Wyngate Circle. Authorities are searching for the shooter. Police say Makaree Rayson was shot three times and died at the scene. She is the seventh homicide victim so far in...
Look: Arch Manning Pass On 4th-And-13 Going Viral
Arch Manning continues to put the college football world on notice. On Friday night, Isidore Newman trailed Benton by 18 points at halftime. Everything changed in the second half, as Manning threw four touchdown passes in the final two quarters. Manning's best play of the night took place on fourth...
Comments / 0