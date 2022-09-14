Read full article on original website
Related
syvnews.com
New county Animal Services Director Sarah Aguilar to start work Monday
A new director of Santa Barbara County Animal Services will take the lead next week, after an extensive search to fill the position following the resignation of director Angela Walters Yates this spring. Sarah Aguilar, who has lead highly respected animal welfare agencies across the country, will bring experience in...
syvnews.com
Children seriously injured in crash on Hwy 1 near Vandenberg Space Force Base
Three juveniles, including one infant, suffered major injuries Friday morning in a two-car crash on Highway 1 at Santa Lucia Canyon Road, according to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department. Four adults suffered moderate injuries and another suffered minor injuries in the crash at about 9:30 a.m., Fire Department spokesman...
syvnews.com
Santa Ynez falls to Mission Prep in thriller
Santa Ynez had a chance to beat a very good Mission Prep team in the final seconds of Friday night's Mountain League game. The Pirates just couldn't make the winning play. Mission Prep stopped the Pirates' late drive on the 14-yard line to secure a 32-27 win in the league opener for both teams.
syvnews.com
Paso Robles routs Righetti to open up Mountain League play
This one belied the rankings. Before this Friday night Mountain League opener between Paso Robles and Righetti, the Warriors came in with the slightly higher Central Section ranking. However, the visiting Bearcats, ranked No. 30 in the Central Section by CalPreps, out-played the No. 26 Warriors from the outset and pounded out a 31-6 win at Warrior Stadium on the Righetti campus.
Comments / 0