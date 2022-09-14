ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Barbara County, CA

Santa Ynez falls to Mission Prep in thriller

Santa Ynez had a chance to beat a very good Mission Prep team in the final seconds of Friday night's Mountain League game. The Pirates just couldn't make the winning play. Mission Prep stopped the Pirates' late drive on the 14-yard line to secure a 32-27 win in the league opener for both teams.
Paso Robles routs Righetti to open up Mountain League play

This one belied the rankings. Before this Friday night Mountain League opener between Paso Robles and Righetti, the Warriors came in with the slightly higher Central Section ranking. However, the visiting Bearcats, ranked No. 30 in the Central Section by CalPreps, out-played the No. 26 Warriors from the outset and pounded out a 31-6 win at Warrior Stadium on the Righetti campus.
