This one belied the rankings. Before this Friday night Mountain League opener between Paso Robles and Righetti, the Warriors came in with the slightly higher Central Section ranking. However, the visiting Bearcats, ranked No. 30 in the Central Section by CalPreps, out-played the No. 26 Warriors from the outset and pounded out a 31-6 win at Warrior Stadium on the Righetti campus.

PASO ROBLES, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO