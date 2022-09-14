ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charles Town, WV

Great Frederick Fair returns with rides, games and Joan Jett concert series

The 160th annual Great Frederick Fair returns this week in Frederick, Maryland. This year’s special theme is “Harvest Memories: A Community Growing Together.”. “Our event is nine days of nothing but community tradition, being together and celebrating … just to reconnect with all of our friends and family that maybe we don’t see until the fair comes around again,” General Manager Karen Nicklas told WTOP.
47th Shenandoah Valley Apple Harvest Festival returns

The 47th Shenandoah Valley Apple Harvest Festival is back at the Frederick County Fairgrounds from 10 am to 5 pm today and tomorrow. Saturday will feature events like the Classic Car and Hot Rod show from 11 am to 3 pm and the apple pie baking contest at noon. All...
Mighty Midget Kitchen rides again in Leesburg

Thursday was an exciting day for history buffs in Leesburg as the famed Mighty Midget Kitchen was moved from its location on Harrison Street NE back to his historic spot next to the Mom’s Apple Pie shop. The tiny silver restaurant kiosk was hoisted onto a flatbed trucks and...
Beer up!: Shepherdstown Beer & Food Fest planned for Saturday

SHEPHERDSTOWN — An old-time harvest party is the theme for the first annual Shepherdstown Beer & Food Fest, which will be held this Saturday in Morgan’s Grove Park. The event, hosted by the Rotary Club of Shepherdstown, will run from 4-9 p.m. and feature food, alcoholic beverages, music and entertainment.
Joe Mertens

This Massive Flea Market in Virginia is a Must-Visit

Disclaimer: The following information was gathered from the Double Toll Gate website and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Spending a day at your local flea market can be a pretty cool experience. From all the deals you can get and the cool, antique items you can see, there's never a shortage of excitement.
TRAFFIC ALERT: Road Closure on Valley Road

HAGERSTOWN, MD (September 17, 2022) – The Washington County Highway Department announces a road closure on Valley Road between Deer Path and Gristmill Lane. The road will be closed on Monday, September 19, 2022, from 8:30 a.m. until 3:00 p.m. for pipe replacement. For additional information, please contact Washington...
Alina Andras

3 Great Steakhouses in Virginia

What's your favorite thing to order when you go out with your friends and family members? If the answer is a nice, juicy steak, then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about, three amazing steakhouses in Virginia that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already. All of them are known for their impeccable service and absolutely delicious food. They are great options for both a casual meal with friends and family as well as for celebrating a special event, so make sure to add them to your list.
Potential delays on Northbound I-81 in Frederick County due to West Virginia roadwork

Overnight roadwork in West Virginia could cause traffic delays on northbound Interstate 81 in Frederick County, especially during early morning commutes. The work is scheduled for Wednesday and Thursday nights, September 14-15, beginning about 7 p.m. and continuing into the following mornings. The Virginia Department of Transportation will monitor traffic...
Farmers Market to pop up at Cross Keys

The Adams County Farmers Market will hold a popup market on Wednesday Sep. 28, 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. at Cross Keys Village, 2990 Carlisle Pike, New Oxford. The market will feature vendors selling fresh produce, herbs and spices, locally raised meat, eggs, fresh cut wildflowers, artwork, crafts, and more. This...
3 West Virginia schools make list of National Blue Ribbon Schools

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Three West Virginia schools have been named as 2022 National Blue Ribbon Schools. The following schools to receive the title include Culloden Elementary School in Cabell County, Evans Elementary School in Jackson County and C.W. Shipley Elementary School in Jefferson County. The three schools among the...
VSP investigating deadly three-vehicle crash in Clarke County

CLARKE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) –- The Virginia State Police is investigating a deadly three-vehicle crash that killed a motorcycle rider. According to police, the crash occurred around 12:30 a.m. Wednesday along Harry Byrd Highway, west of Kimble Road. Police say that a 2021 Harley-Davidson motorcycle was heading west...
