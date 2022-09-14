Read full article on original website
WTOP
Great Frederick Fair returns with rides, games and Joan Jett concert series
The 160th annual Great Frederick Fair returns this week in Frederick, Maryland. This year’s special theme is “Harvest Memories: A Community Growing Together.”. “Our event is nine days of nothing but community tradition, being together and celebrating … just to reconnect with all of our friends and family that maybe we don’t see until the fair comes around again,” General Manager Karen Nicklas told WTOP.
theriver953.com
47th Shenandoah Valley Apple Harvest Festival returns
The 47th Shenandoah Valley Apple Harvest Festival is back at the Frederick County Fairgrounds from 10 am to 5 pm today and tomorrow. Saturday will feature events like the Classic Car and Hot Rod show from 11 am to 3 pm and the apple pie baking contest at noon. All...
theburn.com
Mighty Midget Kitchen rides again in Leesburg
Thursday was an exciting day for history buffs in Leesburg as the famed Mighty Midget Kitchen was moved from its location on Harrison Street NE back to his historic spot next to the Mom’s Apple Pie shop. The tiny silver restaurant kiosk was hoisted onto a flatbed trucks and...
shepherdstownchronicle.com
Beer up!: Shepherdstown Beer & Food Fest planned for Saturday
SHEPHERDSTOWN — An old-time harvest party is the theme for the first annual Shepherdstown Beer & Food Fest, which will be held this Saturday in Morgan’s Grove Park. The event, hosted by the Rotary Club of Shepherdstown, will run from 4-9 p.m. and feature food, alcoholic beverages, music and entertainment.
This Pennsylvania Hotel is Believed to be One of the Most Haunted Places in the Country
Seemingly ordinary and somewhat picturesque during the daytime, many of Pennsylvania's haunted places can be hard to spot at first. However, with a closer look and attention to local legend, these buildings suddenly tell a different story.
This Massive Flea Market in Virginia is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer: The following information was gathered from the Double Toll Gate website and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Spending a day at your local flea market can be a pretty cool experience. From all the deals you can get and the cool, antique items you can see, there's never a shortage of excitement.
Martinsburg High School marching band pays tribute to teaching inspiration
MARTINSBURG, W.Va. (DC News Now) — Some high school marching band enthusiasts in the region are celebrating a legend in the teaching profession whose music has been an inspiration for decades. For 24 years, John Paul Lynch Sr. was the band director at Martinsburg High School. He died last year, but his legacy is being celebrated […]
washco-md.net
TRAFFIC ALERT: Road Closure on Valley Road
HAGERSTOWN, MD (September 17, 2022) – The Washington County Highway Department announces a road closure on Valley Road between Deer Path and Gristmill Lane. The road will be closed on Monday, September 19, 2022, from 8:30 a.m. until 3:00 p.m. for pipe replacement. For additional information, please contact Washington...
Return of professional baseball to Hub City anticipated with construction of new downtown stadium
HAGERSTOWN, MD (DC NEWS NOW) — After losing its decades-old minor league baseball franchise, the city of Hagerstown is now ready to play ball. When the Washington Nationals Class A team, the Hagerstown Suns, fell victim to contraction of the farm system, plans for an indoor recreation center were set in motion on the site […]
WHSV
WHSV EndZone - Week 4: Moorefield vs. Strasburg
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Strasburg played host to Moorefield in week four.
mocoshow.com
Fake “In-N-Out Burger Hagerstown” Facebook Page Shared Over 700 Times in Less Than 24 Hours
A Facebook page for “In-N-Out Burger Hagerstown”, that was created on Wednesday, September 14th, has been shared over 700 times in the 20 hours since the page was made. The page is not an official In-N-Out Burger page, and a new restaurant is not coming to Hagerstown. In-N-Out...
3 Great Steakhouses in Virginia
What's your favorite thing to order when you go out with your friends and family members? If the answer is a nice, juicy steak, then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about, three amazing steakhouses in Virginia that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already. All of them are known for their impeccable service and absolutely delicious food. They are great options for both a casual meal with friends and family as well as for celebrating a special event, so make sure to add them to your list.
royalexaminer.com
Potential delays on Northbound I-81 in Frederick County due to West Virginia roadwork
Overnight roadwork in West Virginia could cause traffic delays on northbound Interstate 81 in Frederick County, especially during early morning commutes. The work is scheduled for Wednesday and Thursday nights, September 14-15, beginning about 7 p.m. and continuing into the following mornings. The Virginia Department of Transportation will monitor traffic...
Morgan Messenger
Access gates to Sleepy Creek WMA will stay closed for 2022 season, and into next year
Bright red gates across access roads into various parts of Sleepy Creek Wildlife Management Area will stay closed for the rest of 2022, including the upcoming hunting seasons. DNR officials last week confirmed local rumors that have been circulating about whether the gates would open for fall hunters. During previous...
Farmers Market to pop up at Cross Keys
The Adams County Farmers Market will hold a popup market on Wednesday Sep. 28, 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. at Cross Keys Village, 2990 Carlisle Pike, New Oxford. The market will feature vendors selling fresh produce, herbs and spices, locally raised meat, eggs, fresh cut wildflowers, artwork, crafts, and more. This...
Video Released Of Violent Armed Robbery At Gaithersburg Beer And Wine Store
Detectives have released a video of an armed robbery of a Montgomery County beer and wine store in an effort to identify the suspect, authorities say. The suspect allegedly robbed Wisteria Beer and Wine located in the 13000 block of Wisteria Drive earlier this month, according to Montgomery County police.
Metro News
3 West Virginia schools make list of National Blue Ribbon Schools
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Three West Virginia schools have been named as 2022 National Blue Ribbon Schools. The following schools to receive the title include Culloden Elementary School in Cabell County, Evans Elementary School in Jackson County and C.W. Shipley Elementary School in Jefferson County. The three schools among the...
Illinois girl dies after Maryland crash involving SUV, tractor trailer
ALLEGANY COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Maryland State Police said an 8-year-old girl died after a driver lost control of an SUV that, then, was hit by a tractor trailer. Troopers with the Cumberland Barrack said it happened around 5:50 a.m. on eastbound Interstate 68, east of MV Smith Road in Flintstone, Allegany County. […]
cbs19news
VSP investigating deadly three-vehicle crash in Clarke County
CLARKE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) –- The Virginia State Police is investigating a deadly three-vehicle crash that killed a motorcycle rider. According to police, the crash occurred around 12:30 a.m. Wednesday along Harry Byrd Highway, west of Kimble Road. Police say that a 2021 Harley-Davidson motorcycle was heading west...
Augusta Free Press
Clarke County: Berryville motorcyclist killed in collision with dump truck, Hyundai
Join Our Telegram channel to stay up to date on breaking news coverage. Virginia State Police is investigating a three-vehicle fatal crash in Clarke County that occurred on Wednesday at 12:31 a.m. on Route 7. A 2021 Harley-Davidson motorcycle was traveling west on Route 7 when it rear-ended a 2007...
