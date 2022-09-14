Let the Sun Shine In is the title for the Sunflower Fair in Salina on Tuesday, Sept. 20. The event is scheduled from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Tony's Pizza Events Center. According to the North Central-Flint Hills Area Agency on Aging there will be expert speakers, exhibits, auctions, COVID Boosters and health screenings plus prizes. The cost to attend is $25 at the door, and that does include lunch. Some people from Geary County attend this annual event.

