Fort Riley will celebrate Apple Day Sept. 24
Fort Riley sets aside a fall Saturday in September each year for an open house and apple day celebration. This year it will be on Sept. 24. Admission is free from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at both the Artillery and Cavalry Parade Fields. Ron Stewart, Coordinator for the event,...
Geary County Historical Society will celebrate 50 years
Geary County Society will host their annual Ice Cream Social and celebrate the 50th anniversary of the organization this Sunday. The event is scheduled from 3-6 p.m. on the grounds of the Historical Museum at 530 N. Adams. Food will be served from 3-6 p.m. ranging from ice cream and...
Junction City searches for a parks and recreation director
Junction City has been accepting applications for a parks and recreation director. City Manager Allen Dinkel noted on Friday that 16 applications had been submitted. He is hopeful someone can be named for the position by early October. There is currently an interim director in place. "We have some really...
Chamber members gather for Business After Hours
Members of the Junction City Area Chamber of Commerce gathered for Business After Hours in the parking lot of the Chamber at 222 W. 6th Street on Thursday. Security 1st hosted a Wild West Hoedown for the event.
Renewal of community college lease is on the county commission agenda
Geary County Commissioners will meet Monday at approximately 2:30 p.m. with Cloud County Community College representatives to talk about the renewal of the lease for the school's Geary County campus. Other items on the agenda range from reports by the county clerk and HR Director to public works and the...
Patriots Day Career Fair is held in Junction City
Area employers and job seekers gathered Tuesday at the Junction City Municipal Building for the Patriot Day Career Fair. Eagle Radio was among the many employers that were represented. Other employers ranged from the City of Junction City and Flint Hill Job Corps to USD 475, Kaw Valley Engineering and...
Let the Sun Shine In
Let the Sun Shine In is the title for the Sunflower Fair in Salina on Tuesday, Sept. 20. The event is scheduled from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Tony's Pizza Events Center. According to the North Central-Flint Hills Area Agency on Aging there will be expert speakers, exhibits, auctions, COVID Boosters and health screenings plus prizes. The cost to attend is $25 at the door, and that does include lunch. Some people from Geary County attend this annual event.
K-State Honors Fort Riley, 1ID Soldiers
FORT RILEY, Kan. - Kansas State University’s annual Fort Riley Day kicked off Saturday, September 17 at Bill Snyder Family Stadium in Manhattan. This tradition is a celebration of the long-standing partnership between the university and the military community. 1st Infantry Division Deputy Commanding General-Support, U.S. Army Brig. Gen....
Thunderstorms rumbled through the region Saturday night
..A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING WAS IN EFFECT UNTIL 100 AM CDT SUNDAY FOR SOUTHEASTERN DICKINSON AND WESTERN MORRIS COUNTIES... At 1209 AM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 4 miles west of Woodbine to 4 miles south of Herington, moving east at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph...
Emporia State gets green light on faculty, program realignment
TOPEKA — The Kansas Board of Regents endorsed a request Wednesday by Emporia State University administrators to initiate a process of transforming the campus workforce and realigning academic offerings to address harsh financial and enrollment trends. The state Board of Regents unanimously approved ESU president Ken Hush’s request to...
FBI responds to false report of active shooters at Kan. high schools
SHAWNEE COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities including the FBI are investigating several false active shooter calls to schools in Kansas, Missouri and across the country on Thursday. Just after 1:30p.m. Thursday, police received a single call of an active shooter at Hayden High School, 401 SW Gage Blvd. in Topeka,...
Auditions will occur for an upcoming JCLT production
Junction City Little Theater will host auditions for "A 1940s Radio Christmas Carol. " Auditions will be Sept. 24th and 25th at 3 p.m. in the Little Theater Annex Building. Show dates are Dec. 1st, 2nd, 3rd and 4th.
Update: Wabaunsee Co. manhunt called off; keep doors locked
WABAUNSEE COUNTY—The search in Wabaunsee County for a suspect in an attempted kidnapping in Russell County has shifted to Missouri. Through an investigation by the Kansas Highway Patrol and the Wabaunsee County Sheriff's office the location of the suspect in this case has been confirmed to be in Missouri, according to Sheriff Rob Hoskins.
Police investigate false reports of active shooter at Kan. high schools
SHAWNEE COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a reported active shooter in a high school in Topeka. Just after 1:30p.m. Thursday, police received a single call of an active shooter at Hayden High School, 401 SW Gage Blvd. in Topeka, according to a statement from the city spokesperson Gretchen Spiker.
Kan. man accused of murder on Kickapoo Reservation
TOPEKA, KAN. – A federal grand jury in Topeka returned an indictment charging a man with one count of murder in the second degree, according to the United State's Attorney. Stryder Dane Keo, 34, is accused of shooting and killing William Blacksmith, 35, Whiting, a member of the Kickapoo tribe on the Kickapoo Reservation in July 2022.
Police arrest Kansas felon for license plate, vehicle thefts
SALINE COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities investigating a series of license plate and vehicle thefts in Salina have made an arrest. On Thursday, police arrested Anthony Bernal, 39, of Salina, in connection to the stolen license plate case, two stolen vehicle cases, and a case in which a loaf of bread and a package of Oscar Meyer hotdogs were stolen from a south Salina store, according to Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester.
2 fugitives from justice since 2019 captured in Kansas
SHAWNEE COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating two suspects who have been running from the law since 2019. On Tuesday, police learned two fugitives from justice were in the city of Topeka, according to Lt. Manuel Munoz. Information was that the two would be in a maroon Chevy truck with South Dakota Plates.
JCPD is conducting an investigation into an incident
Junction City police have confirmed that they are investigating an incident at Godfrey's Indoor Shooting Range and Tactical Supply. A social media statement was released by the business on Saturday. "This morning shortly after we opened, we had a customer ( whose identity has not been released ) take their...
Heat and Railers renew rivalry in search of first key win
The Herington Railers and Rural Vista Heat will enter week three still in search of their first big win, with an opportunity to claim some much-needed momentum in Herington. “We’re both 0-2 but someone is going to be 1-2 on Friday and both teams should have this date circled on the calendar,” Rural-Vista head coach Brian Henry said. “I think we have a good chance, it just depends on how our kids come out.”
Blue Jays rally for win over McPherson
With Xavion Felton rushing and the offensive line doing a tremendous job of blocking the Junction City Blue Jays rallied from a 12-3 halftime deficit to defeat the McPherson Bullpups ( 2-1 ) by a score of 30-15 in football Friday night at Blue Jay Stadium. Felton rushed for four...
