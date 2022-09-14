Read full article on original website
Related
Eastern Progress
Watch: Notable things Jedd Fisch said following the Arizona Wildcats' win over North Dakota State
For the first time in three years, the Arizona Wildcats are entering Pac-12 play with a winning record, after the UA outlasted defending FCS national champion North Dakota State 31-28 Saturday night at Arizona Stadium. As expected, the Bison ran the ball at will with 283 yards and averaged 6.3...
What did Jedd Fisch say after North Dakota State?
Arizona defeated North Dakota State 31-28 on Saturday night and Jedd Fisch attributed much of it to playing a mistake free game. “Our players did a fantastic job tonight,” Fisch said. “It was a very clean football game. Four for four in the red zone, no turnovers. One penalty. Those are the things that when you talk about what our goals are offensively, defensively, and as a football team, we say we want to attack and protect the ball. We did that.
azdesertswarm.com
Game week conversations key to Jayden de Laura rediscovering running ability
Jayden de Laura joined Arizona in January, and almost from the moment he arrived he was penciled in as the Wildcats’ starting quarterback. That meant he got a full compliment of spring practices and all of preseason training camp to learn, and then master, Jedd Fisch’s offense. But...
azdesertswarm.com
Arizona football opens as small underdog for Pac-12 opener at Cal
For the fourth straight week, the Arizona Wildcats will play the role of underdogs. Arizona has opened as an 4.5-point-underdog against Cal, according to DraftKings Sportsbook. No over/under has been listed yet. The game will air Saturday on Pac-12 Network, with a 2:30 p.m. PT kickoff. The Wildcats are 2-1...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Live Game Updates: Arizona vs. North Dakota State
* Arizona could be looking at playing a 4-3 defense, which is different than it has been in the first two games. Should that happen, freshman linebacker Jacob Manu would likely get the start. * Cornerback Treydan Stukes is working out with the ones after playing limited snaps the past...
azdesertswarm.com
What Jedd Fisch said after Arizona’s win over North Dakota State
The Arizona Wildcats wrapped up non-conference play Saturday with a 31-28 victory over North Dakota State. Our recap of the game can be found here. After the game, Arizona coach Jedd Fisch spoke to the media. Here’s what he said. On the fan support: “I appreciate our fans. The...
azdesertswarm.com
Freshmen lead Arizona soccer to win against UC Davis in final nonconference game
In the final tune-up game before Arizona soccer kicks off Pac-12 play at Utah, head coach Becca Moros decided it was time to give numerous freshmen their chance at starting. The Wildcats’ leader started four freshmen, including giving Trinity Dorsey the first starting nod of her career. It made...
azdesertswarm.com
What to watch for when Arizona football hosts North Dakota State
Arizona wraps up nonconference play on Saturday night, and what a pre-league slate it’s been. “This is certainly a great challenge, the three nonconference games we had this season,” said coach Jedd Fisch, whose team takes on defending FCS national champion North Dakota State in its final tuneup before Pac-12 competition.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Eastern Progress
Arizona-North Dakota State storylines: On how the matchup came to be, the UA’s ‘Turnover Sword’ and Cats’ most improved player
The Star presents five storylines of interest as the Arizona Wildcats host North Dakota State on Saturday night at Arizona Stadium. Kickoff is slated for 8 p.m. The game will air on FS1. A scheduling service, an auction and an opportunity: How the UA-NDSU matchup came to be. The question...
azdesertswarm.com
Arizona volleyball fortunate to escape CSUN in 4-set victory
There was one more match to prepare for the all-important Pac-12 season. On Saturday against California State Northridge, Arizona volleyball head coach Dave Rubio wanted his team to learn some things. He’s not sure they learned the most important lessons. Those lessons have to do with team culture. “The...
Eastern Progress
Photos: Arizona Wildcats hold off North Dakota State Bison
The Arizona Wildcats face the North Dakota State Bison at Arizona Stadium on Sept. 17, 2022 in Tucson, Ariz. Originally published on tucson.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
12news.com
Keys to an Arizona football victory over North Dakota State | Locked On Wildcats
North Dakota State isn't your average FCS program. The Bison have won many national championships and come into Tucson as a betting favorite.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KEYC
Gray Television stations to host televised Minnesota gubernatorial debate
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Current Minnesota Governor Tim Walz and his Republican challenger Scott Jensen have agreed to a televised debate on October 18, hosted at KTTC-TV in Rochester and broadcast on all Gray Television stations in Minnesota and Fargo, ND. The debate will air from 7:00 to 8:00...
newsdakota.com
Ryan Cunningham Accepts Position With KOVC Radio
VALLEY CITY, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – After being gone for exactly one decade, Ryan Cunningham and family are moving back to the area. Cunningham will return as the voice of the Valley City State University (VCSU) Vikings and Valley City Hi Liners. He’ll also have an air shift on KOVC Radio and contribute sports and other stories to our website NewsDakota.com.
KOLD-TV
‘There’s no doubt it’s serious’: Tucson water expert weighs in on looming crisis
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - This monsoon season has been a good one for Arizona. But, even with all the rain and an ongoing water crisis many still have questions. Cities are being told to conserve water, and others saying this is just the beginning. “You just can’t sugar...
azdem.org
RECAP: Tucson Veterans Denounce Blake Masters for Calling U.S. Military Members “Totally Incompetent” and “Rotten” “Bozos”
TUCSON – Yesterday, Tucson-area veterans held a press conference responding to newly reported comments by Blake Masters where he repeatedly attacked U.S. military personnel, described them as “totally incompetent,” “rotten,” “bozos” and called to “clean house” of all existing generals, replacing them with Republicans.
azpm.org
Arizona's minimum wage set to increase
Some restaurants opened for dine-in service on Monday, while others said they plan to wait until they feel it's safe for staff and customers. Arizona’s minimum wage will go up in the new year. That’s because of laws approved by voters in 2006 and 2016 that mandate the rate increase with inflation.
This Minnesota Town, Population 4, Has One Of The Coolest Bars Ever
I feel like we need to put together a best of Minnesota small-town bars list, just based on how many there seem to be in the land of 10,000 lakes. Edwards, Minnesota population 4, yes FOUR, located in Otter Tail County has one of the coolest bars I've ever seen before. It's set in an old school house, complete with the bell tower, and it offers up just what you'd expect in a town of 4, ice-cold beer, burger baskets, and good times.
thisistucson.com
30 must-see museums to check out in Tucson ✈️🎨📸
This story was created by #ThisIsTucson and underwritten by Hughes Federal Credit Union. Thank you for supporting the local organizations that support us!. We all know Tucson is known for its clear skies and sunny weather. The warm weather allows locals and visitors alike to participate in various outdoor activities, like hiking and outdoor markets, nearly year-round.
agupdate.com
Sunflower prices continue downward trend
Back in June, NuSun sunflower prices were in the low $40 range, but since then, prices have continued a steady slide back to more typical prices in the mid to upper $20 range. As of Sept. 12, NuSun sunflower was listed at $26.45 per hundredweight for delivery in September, and $25.85 for October delivery at the Cargill plant in West Fargo, N.D. The November new crop cash price there was also posted at $25.85, which is well off the highs of $42 per hundredweight in late June and early July.
Comments / 0