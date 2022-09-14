ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
What did Jedd Fisch say after North Dakota State?

Arizona defeated North Dakota State 31-28 on Saturday night and Jedd Fisch attributed much of it to playing a mistake free game. “Our players did a fantastic job tonight,” Fisch said. “It was a very clean football game. Four for four in the red zone, no turnovers. One penalty. Those are the things that when you talk about what our goals are offensively, defensively, and as a football team, we say we want to attack and protect the ball. We did that.
Arizona football opens as small underdog for Pac-12 opener at Cal

For the fourth straight week, the Arizona Wildcats will play the role of underdogs. Arizona has opened as an 4.5-point-underdog against Cal, according to DraftKings Sportsbook. No over/under has been listed yet. The game will air Saturday on Pac-12 Network, with a 2:30 p.m. PT kickoff. The Wildcats are 2-1...
247Sports

Live Game Updates: Arizona vs. North Dakota State

* Arizona could be looking at playing a 4-3 defense, which is different than it has been in the first two games. Should that happen, freshman linebacker Jacob Manu would likely get the start. * Cornerback Treydan Stukes is working out with the ones after playing limited snaps the past...
What Jedd Fisch said after Arizona’s win over North Dakota State

The Arizona Wildcats wrapped up non-conference play Saturday with a 31-28 victory over North Dakota State. Our recap of the game can be found here. After the game, Arizona coach Jedd Fisch spoke to the media. Here’s what he said. On the fan support: “I appreciate our fans. The...
What to watch for when Arizona football hosts North Dakota State

Arizona wraps up nonconference play on Saturday night, and what a pre-league slate it’s been. “This is certainly a great challenge, the three nonconference games we had this season,” said coach Jedd Fisch, whose team takes on defending FCS national champion North Dakota State in its final tuneup before Pac-12 competition.
