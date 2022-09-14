ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Big Frog 104

Unique “Magical” Castle Available For Rent In Buffalo, NY

Where do you put family members that are coming into town for a couple of days? If you're looking for something magical, this castle might fit the bill. There are a lot of Bills games coming up this season. If you've got family or friends coming into town just for a couple days, you have to check this place out. It's right here in Buffalo, just minutes from Key Bank Center, Canalside, and downtown. It's just a 20-minute drive to Highmark Stadium too!
BUFFALO, NY
WGRZ TV

Multiple top-prize lottery winners

BUFFALO, N.Y. — In the recent NYS Take 5 drawing on September 16 multiple winners were revealed from surrounding areas of Buffalo in both Fredonia, and Syracuse. Fredonia Food Mart located at 33 Temple Street in Fredonia, sold 1 prize-winning ticket worth $6,524.00. Stafford Convenience store LLC located at...
FREDONIA, NY
thevillagerny.com

Borderland Fest. in East Aurora

Fall festivals are on the horizon, and that includes WNY favorite Borderland Music and Arts Festival this weekend September 17- 18, with VIP Party Friday, September 16. Celebrating its 5th year, this festival celebrates the rich history and renaissance of the region with a two-day music and cultural festival in scenic Knox Farm State Park in East Aurora. This year’s lineup includes Portugal the Man, The Flaming Lips, Michael Franti and Spearhead along with several others.
EAST AURORA, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Havingfun#Performance Info#Linus Entertainment#Linus Music#Christmas#Boy Band#Salamanca
chautauquatoday.com

Two Top-Prize Take 5 Tickets Sold in Dunkirk-Fredonia Area

The New York Lottery has announced that there were three top-prize winning tickets sold for Friday's midday Take 5 drawing, and two of the tickets were purchased in northern Chautauqua County. The winning tickets, each worth $6,524, were sold at the Fredonia Food Mart on Temple Street in Fredonia and Tops Markets on Vineyard Drive in Dunkirk. The third top-prize ticket was purchased in Syracuse. The winning numbers for the drawing were 1, 18, 20, 22, and 30.
DUNKIRK, NY
stepoutbuffalo.com

Enter to Win a Little Explorers Bounce & Play Mega Package

This article is a paid promotion sponsored by an SOB advertiser and designed to share valuable info with our readers. *GIVEAWAY ALERT!* We’re teaming up with Little Explorers Bounce & Play Rentals to give away the Little Explorers Bounce & Play Mega Package ($375 value). This prize includes a...
BUFFALO, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

Check Out The Donation The National Comedy Center Just Got

If you're a fan of Betty White (and who isn't?), you're going to want to plan a trip to Jamestown to visit the National Comedy Center soon. Comedy is an art and no one displays the art of comedy like the National Comedy Center in Jamestown, NY. If you love comedy and you've never been there, you really do need to plan a day to get there to check out this incredible museum. It was opened in August of 2018 and is a mecca for comedy lovers of all genres. Whether you like the clean one-liners or you like the raunchy stuff, they've got it all covered.
JAMESTOWN, NY
chautauquatoday.com

Grape Stomping Kicks Off Annual Festival of Grapes

The 55th annual Festival of Grapes got underway in Silver Creek on Friday, and three elected officials helped kick it off with the traditional grape stomping. State Senator George Borrello, Fredonia Mayor Doug Essek, and Chautauqua County Executive P.J. Wendel participated in the opening ceremony. The three-day festival continues through Sunday.
SILVER CREEK, NY
erienewsnow.com

Meet Olson! Our Pet of the Week

JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – In an effort to help animals find their forever home, WNY News Now is partnering with the Chautauqua County Humane Society to showcase animals’ part of our pet of the week segment. The Chautauqua County Humane Society has dozens of kittens coming...
CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY, NY
WKBW-TV

7 things to do in Western New York this weekend: September 16 - September 18

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — If you're looking for something to do this weekend, there are several family-friendly events taking place across the region. The Buffalo Sabres will hold a Fan Fest on Saturday and Sunday. The Fan Fest events will take place in Alumni Plaza and the Lexus Club at KeyBank Center. On Saturday the fest will run from 11 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. and on Sunday it will run from 11:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. In addition to the Fan Fest, the Sabres, Boston Bruins, Montreal Canadiens, New Jersey Devils, Ottawa Senators and Pittsburgh Penguins will participate in a Prospects Challenge that begins Thursday and runs through Sunday. There will be a round-robin tournament with prospects from each team playing in games at LECOM Harborcenter. You can find more information on the Fan Fest here and more information on the Prospects Challenge here.
BUFFALO, NY
stepoutbuffalo.com

The Ultimate Buffalo Fall Bucket List

Temperature drops and Bills Mafia madness aren’t the only changes fall brings. With autumn comes a whole new list of fun things to do around Buffalo and Western New York. From leaf peeping, pumpkin patching, and apple picking to frights, pumpkin spice and fall bites, there’s so much to do before the snow flies! Here are some must do activities to add to your Buffalo bucket list this fall:
BUFFALO, NY
wellsvillesun.com

NY Landquest: House with Garage in Friendship NY is for sale, view slideshow

Hardwood floors, fireplace, an easy walk to school. This home has over 1,400 sq. ft., 2 bedrooms, and 1 full bathroom. Enter this home from the covered front porch which leads into the living room with a fireplace. The dining room features slider doors that lead out to the back covered patio. There are hardwood floors in both the living and dining room. The kitchen is bright and efficient.
FRIENDSHIP, NY
wesb.com

Woman Returns to Bradford for Art Exhibit

A former Bradford resident will return for an art show at the University of Pittsburgh at Bradford. Lynn Heckathorn will kick off an art show titled “360: A Retrospective, Artwork by Lynn Heckathorn” with a reception from noon to 2 p.m. Sep 24 at the KOA Art Gallery in Blaisdell Hall as part of events planned for the university’s Alumni and Family Weekend.
BRADFORD, PA
Power 93.7 WBLK

WNY ’90s Kids Remember Going to This Maple Road Restaurant

I grew up at a fairly interesting time in Western New York. I'm in my early 30's, which means my childhood straddled the '90s and early 2000s. I also started watching the Buffalo Bills at the very start of their 17-year playoff drought. Literally, the first season I watched every single game was 2000, which was the season after the Music City Miracle.
BUFFALO, NY
chautauquatoday.com

Westfield Memorial Hospital Celebrates 80th Birthday

Westfield Memorial Hospital recently celebrated its 80th birthday with a commemorative event. Community members came out for the celebration on September 10th and to participate in wellness and cancer screenings on the front lawn of the hospital. The event also honored the hospital's rich history of providing high quality healthcare for residents in the Chautauqua County region and beyond. The fun-filled celebration for the whole family featured a close look at emergency service vehicles from Westfield and Portland, while magician Cris Johnson entertained young and old with magic tricks and balloon novelties. Included in the celebration was a 5K walk led by Dr. Kathryn Bronstein, President of the WMH Foundation, along with her sister, Diana Holt, representing the hospital Board of Directors in an effort to promote a healthy lifestyle.
WESTFIELD, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

People Cannot Wait For This Restaurant to Open in Hamburg

We're heading into the fall and while the summer is typically busy for restaurants, especially those who have patios, fall is always a popular time to visit restaurants as well. We just love being outside and doing fun activities in the crisp autumn air. There's just something cozy about it.

