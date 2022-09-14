Read full article on original website
Related
Unique “Magical” Castle Available For Rent In Buffalo, NY
Where do you put family members that are coming into town for a couple of days? If you're looking for something magical, this castle might fit the bill. There are a lot of Bills games coming up this season. If you've got family or friends coming into town just for a couple days, you have to check this place out. It's right here in Buffalo, just minutes from Key Bank Center, Canalside, and downtown. It's just a 20-minute drive to Highmark Stadium too!
Orchard Park Festival of the Arts returning
This weekend, the Orchard Park Festival of the Arts will be back at the ECC South Campus.
WGRZ TV
Multiple top-prize lottery winners
BUFFALO, N.Y. — In the recent NYS Take 5 drawing on September 16 multiple winners were revealed from surrounding areas of Buffalo in both Fredonia, and Syracuse. Fredonia Food Mart located at 33 Temple Street in Fredonia, sold 1 prize-winning ticket worth $6,524.00. Stafford Convenience store LLC located at...
thevillagerny.com
Borderland Fest. in East Aurora
Fall festivals are on the horizon, and that includes WNY favorite Borderland Music and Arts Festival this weekend September 17- 18, with VIP Party Friday, September 16. Celebrating its 5th year, this festival celebrates the rich history and renaissance of the region with a two-day music and cultural festival in scenic Knox Farm State Park in East Aurora. This year’s lineup includes Portugal the Man, The Flaming Lips, Michael Franti and Spearhead along with several others.
IN THIS ARTICLE
chautauquatoday.com
Two Top-Prize Take 5 Tickets Sold in Dunkirk-Fredonia Area
The New York Lottery has announced that there were three top-prize winning tickets sold for Friday's midday Take 5 drawing, and two of the tickets were purchased in northern Chautauqua County. The winning tickets, each worth $6,524, were sold at the Fredonia Food Mart on Temple Street in Fredonia and Tops Markets on Vineyard Drive in Dunkirk. The third top-prize ticket was purchased in Syracuse. The winning numbers for the drawing were 1, 18, 20, 22, and 30.
stepoutbuffalo.com
Enter to Win a Little Explorers Bounce & Play Mega Package
This article is a paid promotion sponsored by an SOB advertiser and designed to share valuable info with our readers. *GIVEAWAY ALERT!* We’re teaming up with Little Explorers Bounce & Play Rentals to give away the Little Explorers Bounce & Play Mega Package ($375 value). This prize includes a...
Check Out The Donation The National Comedy Center Just Got
If you're a fan of Betty White (and who isn't?), you're going to want to plan a trip to Jamestown to visit the National Comedy Center soon. Comedy is an art and no one displays the art of comedy like the National Comedy Center in Jamestown, NY. If you love comedy and you've never been there, you really do need to plan a day to get there to check out this incredible museum. It was opened in August of 2018 and is a mecca for comedy lovers of all genres. Whether you like the clean one-liners or you like the raunchy stuff, they've got it all covered.
chautauquatoday.com
Grape Stomping Kicks Off Annual Festival of Grapes
The 55th annual Festival of Grapes got underway in Silver Creek on Friday, and three elected officials helped kick it off with the traditional grape stomping. State Senator George Borrello, Fredonia Mayor Doug Essek, and Chautauqua County Executive P.J. Wendel participated in the opening ceremony. The three-day festival continues through Sunday.
Getaway Cabin With Land For Sale In Western New York
Sometimes you just want to get away and one of the best parts of living in Western New York is that there are plenty of places to get away to. Take this cabin for sale in Cattaraugus County. If you are looking for land, it has it. If you are looking for a stream to walk along the water, it has it.
erienewsnow.com
Meet Olson! Our Pet of the Week
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – In an effort to help animals find their forever home, WNY News Now is partnering with the Chautauqua County Humane Society to showcase animals’ part of our pet of the week segment. The Chautauqua County Humane Society has dozens of kittens coming...
Bills Mafia Boat Parade
Bills fans have to wait until Monday night for some football, and there's no shortage of team spirit while we wait. A Bills Mafia Boat Parade was held Saturday along the Buffalo River.
WKBW-TV
7 things to do in Western New York this weekend: September 16 - September 18
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — If you're looking for something to do this weekend, there are several family-friendly events taking place across the region. The Buffalo Sabres will hold a Fan Fest on Saturday and Sunday. The Fan Fest events will take place in Alumni Plaza and the Lexus Club at KeyBank Center. On Saturday the fest will run from 11 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. and on Sunday it will run from 11:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. In addition to the Fan Fest, the Sabres, Boston Bruins, Montreal Canadiens, New Jersey Devils, Ottawa Senators and Pittsburgh Penguins will participate in a Prospects Challenge that begins Thursday and runs through Sunday. There will be a round-robin tournament with prospects from each team playing in games at LECOM Harborcenter. You can find more information on the Fan Fest here and more information on the Prospects Challenge here.
stepoutbuffalo.com
The Ultimate Buffalo Fall Bucket List
Temperature drops and Bills Mafia madness aren’t the only changes fall brings. With autumn comes a whole new list of fun things to do around Buffalo and Western New York. From leaf peeping, pumpkin patching, and apple picking to frights, pumpkin spice and fall bites, there’s so much to do before the snow flies! Here are some must do activities to add to your Buffalo bucket list this fall:
wellsvillesun.com
NY Landquest: House with Garage in Friendship NY is for sale, view slideshow
Hardwood floors, fireplace, an easy walk to school. This home has over 1,400 sq. ft., 2 bedrooms, and 1 full bathroom. Enter this home from the covered front porch which leads into the living room with a fireplace. The dining room features slider doors that lead out to the back covered patio. There are hardwood floors in both the living and dining room. The kitchen is bright and efficient.
wesb.com
Woman Returns to Bradford for Art Exhibit
A former Bradford resident will return for an art show at the University of Pittsburgh at Bradford. Lynn Heckathorn will kick off an art show titled “360: A Retrospective, Artwork by Lynn Heckathorn” with a reception from noon to 2 p.m. Sep 24 at the KOA Art Gallery in Blaisdell Hall as part of events planned for the university’s Alumni and Family Weekend.
WNY ’90s Kids Remember Going to This Maple Road Restaurant
I grew up at a fairly interesting time in Western New York. I'm in my early 30's, which means my childhood straddled the '90s and early 2000s. I also started watching the Buffalo Bills at the very start of their 17-year playoff drought. Literally, the first season I watched every single game was 2000, which was the season after the Music City Miracle.
Western New Yorkers Are Demanding This Food Combination
One Buffalo food favorite received the “pumpkin spice” treatment, and now we want more. In case you missed it….one restaurant in Springville added pumpkin spice chicken wings to their menu for a limited time only. You can find details on that restaurant and their wing special here.
chautauquatoday.com
Westfield Memorial Hospital Celebrates 80th Birthday
Westfield Memorial Hospital recently celebrated its 80th birthday with a commemorative event. Community members came out for the celebration on September 10th and to participate in wellness and cancer screenings on the front lawn of the hospital. The event also honored the hospital's rich history of providing high quality healthcare for residents in the Chautauqua County region and beyond. The fun-filled celebration for the whole family featured a close look at emergency service vehicles from Westfield and Portland, while magician Cris Johnson entertained young and old with magic tricks and balloon novelties. Included in the celebration was a 5K walk led by Dr. Kathryn Bronstein, President of the WMH Foundation, along with her sister, Diana Holt, representing the hospital Board of Directors in an effort to promote a healthy lifestyle.
People Cannot Wait For This Restaurant to Open in Hamburg
We're heading into the fall and while the summer is typically busy for restaurants, especially those who have patios, fall is always a popular time to visit restaurants as well. We just love being outside and doing fun activities in the crisp autumn air. There's just something cozy about it.
Florida Couple Visiting Buffalo Insults One Of Our Favorite Things
There are so many things that started in Buffalo that we take pride in, but others never seem to fully appreciate them. We’re the home of the Buffalo Bills, yes…but we also invented the grain elevator, the first hydroelectric power plant, the windshield wiper, the air conditioner, and more.
Comments / 0