Read full article on original website
Related
Indiana project aims to save rare endangered species
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WEHT) — Wildlife biologists in Indiana have been making efforts to save an endangered species found in the state, and now they’ll have a little more help. The Indiana Division of Fish & Wildlife says they have been a longstanding partner with Purdue University in the effort to research and recover Indiana’s […]
Police investigate incident on Watterson Expressway following 'medical emergency'
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The eastbound lanes of the Watterson Expressway have reopened following a medical emergency on Sunday. Lanes of I-264 East at Southern Parkway had been closed since 5 p.m. for a police investigation. Details about the investigation had not been made available but authorities did confirm a...
Wave 3
Shively police confirm third homicide in less than 24 hours
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Shively police are investigating several homicides from Saturday. Around 6:30 a.m., Shively police responded to the 3200 block of Dixie Highway and found three people shot. Of those, two of the victims died at the scene. The third person shot was taken to the hospital with...
wdrb.com
Louisville doctor urges public to recognize symptoms of lymphoma
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Sept. 15, is National Lymphoma Awareness Day, and Louisville-area doctors are bringing attention to this common type of cancer. Non-Hodgkins is the more common form lymphoma and typically affects people in their late 60s. It's treated with chemotherapy and radiotherapy, but there are some symptoms to...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Wave 3
Man in critical condition after shooting in Algonquin neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man is in critical condition after a shooting in the Algonquin neighborhood Sunday morning. Around 9:20 a.m. Louisville officers were called to respond to the 1600 block of Dixie Highway on a report of a shooting. Officers found a man shot. He was taken to...
wdrb.com
1 killed, 1 in critical condition after crash in south Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) - A woman was killed in an overnight crash in south Louisville, according to Louisville Metro Police. LMPD officers responded the crash on Outer Loop near Interstate 65 around 3:30 a.m. Sunday. Police believe a woman was driving westbound on Outer Loop, and was in the process...
k105.com
7-year-old who perished in foster care in Louisville died from positional asphyxia. Facility statement indicates 2 employees involved in restraining victim.
The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office has released the cause of death of a seven-year-old who died in foster care at a Louisville family services facility. The coroner’s office said Ja’Ceon Terry died of positional asphyxia with the manner of death being homicide, according to a report released to multiple media outlets.
WTVQ
Coroner reveals cause of death for 7-year-old who died in Louisville foster care, facility fires staff members involved
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS) — A Kentucky foster care facility has fired several staff members after the coroner’s office ruled the death of a child at the facility a homicide. The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office released the report Thursday, which revealed the cause of death for 7-year-old Ja’Ceon Terry was positional asphyxia and deemed his death a homicide.
IN THIS ARTICLE
On Your Side: Navigating I-71 South closure
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — I-71 South between the Watterson Expressway and Gene Snyder Freeway has closed as part of a $7.6 million asphalt resurfacing project, impacting more than just drivers. "We kind of have to manage just as anybody else does," Kent Kruer, deputy chief of Anchorage-Middletown Fire & EMS,...
Wave 3
Officials identify man, woman killed in Shively double homicide
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - An investigation is underway after two people were killed and another person injured in a triple shooting Saturday morning. Around 6:30 a.m., Shively police responded to the 3200 block of Dixie Highway on a report of a shooting. Officers found three people shot. One person, a...
wdrb.com
Jefferson County coroner releases cause, manner of death for 7-year-old who died while in state care
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Jefferson County Coroner's Office has released the cause and manner of death for a 7-year-old who died while in state care. The coroner's office said Ja'Ceon Terry died at Norton Children's Hospital on July 17, 2022. The cause of death was positional asphyxia and the manner of death was homicide.
wdrb.com
LG&E, KU urge public to pack emergency preparedness kits in the event of a natural disaster
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Friday is National Preparedness Month, and a local utility company wants to make sure people are ready for the unexpected. LG&E and KU both do continuous training at facilities just like LG&E's East Operations Center on Ballardsville Road, where they simulate real-life situations and make a plan of attack.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wdrb.com
2 dead, 1 injured after triple shooting in Shively
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police are investigating after three people were shot — two of them fatally — Saturday morning in Shively. According to a news release from the Shively Police Department, police were called to the 3200 block of Dixie Highway, near Appleton Lane, around 6:30 a.m. on a report of a shooting.
Wave 3
All lanes of I-264 eastbound blocked due to reported shooting
Watch UofL Football Head Coach Scott Satterfield and WAVE News Sports Director Kent Taylor talk the latest football highlights and updates. Officials identify man, woman killed in Shively double homicide. Updated: 11 hours ago. Of the three people shot, two of them were killed. Thousands flock to Louisville for busy...
Wave 3
Louisville police investigate multiple unrelated fatal crashes
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro police are investigating overnight crashes that killed two people. Around 8:45 p.m. Friday night, LMPD responded to a crash at 35th and Bank Street. Investigators found a teenager was operating a moped on 35th Street when he crashed with an SUV at the intersection.
wvih.com
Officials Investigate Child’s Drowning
Officials are investigating after a 2-year-old child accidentally drowned in a pool on Thursday night. The Bullitt County Sheriff’s Office said the incident occurred in the southwestern part of the county on Horsefly Hollow Road. Officials said they were called to a home, where the child had already been...
wdrb.com
Man dies after shooting on Watterson Expressway in Shively
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) - A man was shot on Watterson Expressway near Cane Run Road Saturday night, according to Shively police. Investigators said around 11 p.m. Saturday a shooting victim showed up at University Hospital. The unidentified man in his 40’s was pronounced dead. Police said their investigation led...
WLKY.com
LMPD: Woman killed in southwest Louisville crash
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A woman died in southwest Louisville after rolling her car over with juveniles inside it. It happened just after 10 p.m. Friday at Third Street Road and Village Park Way, according to Louisville Metro Police. That is where police found the SUV that had rolled over.
Wave 3
Woman killed in rollover crash on Outer Loop; man in critical condition
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A woman was killed and a man is in critical condition after a rollover crash happened early Sunday morning. Around 3:30 a.m., Louisville Metro police officers were called to respond to a crash on the Outer Loop at I-65. Early investigation revealed a woman was driving...
wdrb.com
'It's devastating' | Southern Indiana high schools put rivalry aside to raise awareness about suicide prevention
NEW ALBANY, Ind. (WDRB) -- Two southern Indiana high schools put their rivalry aside Thursday evening for an important cause. The Floyd Central and New Albany soccer teams used their Hoosier Hills Conference doubleheader at Green Valley Elementary School to raise awareness about suicide prevention. The Bulldogs wore jerseys with...
Comments / 0