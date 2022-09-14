ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jefferson County, KY

WEHT/WTVW

Indiana project aims to save rare endangered species

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WEHT) — Wildlife biologists in Indiana have been making efforts to save an endangered species found in the state, and now they’ll have a little more help. The Indiana Division of Fish & Wildlife says they have been a longstanding partner with Purdue University in the effort to research and recover Indiana’s […]
INDIANA STATE
Wave 3

Shively police confirm third homicide in less than 24 hours

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Shively police are investigating several homicides from Saturday. Around 6:30 a.m., Shively police responded to the 3200 block of Dixie Highway and found three people shot. Of those, two of the victims died at the scene. The third person shot was taken to the hospital with...
wdrb.com

Louisville doctor urges public to recognize symptoms of lymphoma

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Sept. 15, is National Lymphoma Awareness Day, and Louisville-area doctors are bringing attention to this common type of cancer. Non-Hodgkins is the more common form lymphoma and typically affects people in their late 60s. It's treated with chemotherapy and radiotherapy, but there are some symptoms to...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

1 killed, 1 in critical condition after crash in south Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) - A woman was killed in an overnight crash in south Louisville, according to Louisville Metro Police. LMPD officers responded the crash on Outer Loop near Interstate 65 around 3:30 a.m. Sunday. Police believe a woman was driving westbound on Outer Loop, and was in the process...
LOUISVILLE, KY
k105.com

7-year-old who perished in foster care in Louisville died from positional asphyxia. Facility statement indicates 2 employees involved in restraining victim.

The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office has released the cause of death of a seven-year-old who died in foster care at a Louisville family services facility. The coroner’s office said Ja’Ceon Terry died of positional asphyxia with the manner of death being homicide, according to a report released to multiple media outlets.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WTVQ

Coroner reveals cause of death for 7-year-old who died in Louisville foster care, facility fires staff members involved

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS) — A Kentucky foster care facility has fired several staff members after the coroner’s office ruled the death of a child at the facility a homicide. The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office released the report Thursday, which revealed the cause of death for 7-year-old Ja’Ceon Terry was positional asphyxia and deemed his death a homicide.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WHAS11

On Your Side: Navigating I-71 South closure

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — I-71 South between the Watterson Expressway and Gene Snyder Freeway has closed as part of a $7.6 million asphalt resurfacing project, impacting more than just drivers. "We kind of have to manage just as anybody else does," Kent Kruer, deputy chief of Anchorage-Middletown Fire & EMS,...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Officials identify man, woman killed in Shively double homicide

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - An investigation is underway after two people were killed and another person injured in a triple shooting Saturday morning. Around 6:30 a.m., Shively police responded to the 3200 block of Dixie Highway on a report of a shooting. Officers found three people shot. One person, a...
SHIVELY, KY
wdrb.com

2 dead, 1 injured after triple shooting in Shively

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police are investigating after three people were shot — two of them fatally — Saturday morning in Shively. According to a news release from the Shively Police Department, police were called to the 3200 block of Dixie Highway, near Appleton Lane, around 6:30 a.m. on a report of a shooting.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

All lanes of I-264 eastbound blocked due to reported shooting

Watch UofL Football Head Coach Scott Satterfield and WAVE News Sports Sports Director Kent Taylor talk the latest football highlights and updates. Officials identify man, woman killed in Shively double homicide. Of the three people shot, two of them were killed.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Louisville police investigate multiple unrelated fatal crashes

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro police are investigating overnight crashes that killed two people. Around 8:45 p.m. Friday night, LMPD responded to a crash at 35th and Bank Street. Investigators found a teenager was operating a moped on 35th Street when he crashed with an SUV at the intersection.
LOUISVILLE, KY
wvih.com

Officials Investigate Child’s Drowning

Officials are investigating after a 2-year-old child accidentally drowned in a pool on Thursday night. The Bullitt County Sheriff’s Office said the incident occurred in the southwestern part of the county on Horsefly Hollow Road. Officials said they were called to a home, where the child had already been...
BULLITT COUNTY, KY
wdrb.com

Man dies after shooting on Watterson Expressway in Shively

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) - A man was shot on Watterson Expressway near Cane Run Road Saturday night, according to Shively police. Investigators said around 11 p.m. Saturday a shooting victim showed up at University Hospital. The unidentified man in his 40’s was pronounced dead. Police said their investigation led...
SHIVELY, KY
WLKY.com

LMPD: Woman killed in southwest Louisville crash

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A woman died in southwest Louisville after rolling her car over with juveniles inside it. It happened just after 10 p.m. Friday at Third Street Road and Village Park Way, according to Louisville Metro Police. That is where police found the SUV that had rolled over.
LOUISVILLE, KY

