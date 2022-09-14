ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgetown County, SC

Comments / 1

Related
live5news.com

Police investigating body found at Goose Creek park

GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCSC) - The Goose Creek Police Department is investigating after they found the body of a dead female at a park on Sunday. Police say the body was found at John McCants Veterans Park. That is in the area of Anita Drive. Earlier, police had placed a...
GOOSE CREEK, SC
wpde.com

Police investigating after two people hit by car in Lake City

LAKE CITY, S.C. (WPDE) — Police are investigating after two people were struck by a car Saturday night on Church Street in Lake City, according to officials. Lake City Police Chief Jody Cooper said they're still gathering information to learn the details of what happened and to determine if they need to investigate or S.C. Highway Patrol.
LAKE CITY, SC
live5news.com

FIRST ALERT: Crash with injuries on Mudville Rd. cleared

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - After working the scene, troopers have cleared a Saturday afternoon crash in the Berkeley County area. The crash at the intersection of Mudville Road and State Road was called in around 3:45 p.m. The South Carolina Highway Patrol reported that the crash involves injuries. The...
BERKELEY COUNTY, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Georgetown County, SC
Accidents
County
Georgetown County, SC
City
Georgetown, SC
Georgetown County, SC
Crime & Safety
Georgetown, SC
Crime & Safety
live5news.com

FIRST ALERT: I-526W in West Ashley back open after rollover crash

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston Police Department says I-526 westbound from Glenn McConnell to Savannah Highway has reopened after a rollover crash caused it to close Saturday night. Police are reporting that occupants suffered minor injuries as a result of the crash. This is a developing story Check back...
CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

Suspect arrested after fatal shooting at Georgetown nightclub

GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCSC) - The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office says a suspect has been arrested in connection with a fatal shooting at a nightclub in Georgetown. The nightclub is on Bouie Way off of Old Pee Dee Road. One person is dead from gunshot wounds, according to Georgetown Sheriff’s...
GEORGETOWN, SC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jason Ward
WMBF

Florence police investigating deadly hit-and-run

FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) - Authorities in the Pee Dee are investigating after one person was killed in a hit-and-run early Saturday. The Florence Police Department said officers were called to a crash in the area of Church Street and June Lane at around 2:50 a.m. Police said the crash involved a single vehicle that rolled over.
FLORENCE, SC
live5news.com

Coroner IDs 20-year-old bicyclist killed in Ashley River Rd. crash

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Coroner’s Office has announced the name of a man who died over a week after a crash. Jonathan Colant, 20, from Charleston, died just after midnight on Friday from blunt force injuries, according to Coroner Bobbi Jo O’Neal. The crash happened...
CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

Crash, disabled vehicle on Wando Bridge cause hours of delays on both sides

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Drivers whose commute involves the Wando Bridge faced major delays Friday morning. Charleston Police responded to a crash in the eastbound lanes of I-526 at the Wando Bridge that closed two eastbound lanes, resulting in a backup of at least six miles. As of shortly before 11 a.m., the center lane reopened leaving only the right lane closed.
CHARLESTON, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Accident#Front#Csx
live5news.com

Police working to remove man from home in Georgetown standoff

GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCSC) - Georgetown police say that an armed man has barricaded himself inside a home in Georgetown early Saturday morning. Officers responded to 308 Shade Street for a shots fired call, according to Deputy Chief Nelson Brown of the Georgetown Police Department. Officers contained the scene and were...
GEORGETOWN, SC
live5news.com

FIRST ALERT: Berlin G Myers Pkwy. back open after crash

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - Summerville Police say the Berlin G Myers Parkway is open to traffic following a Friday afternoon crash. It happened near Gahagan Road; police first tweeted about it at 2:20 p.m. The crash was cleared around 3:20 p.m. The details of the crash have not been released.
SUMMERVILLE, SC
WBTW News13

Car rolls over in crash along George Bishop Parkway

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A car rolled over Thursday morning in a crash along George Bishop Parkway. The crash happened at about 8:30 a.m. Thursday near Theatre Drive. No one was transported to the hospital at the time, according to Horry County Fire Rescue. Lanes of traffic were blocked as of 9 a.m., according […]
HORRY COUNTY, SC
live5news.com

Man arrested after hours-long standoff with police in Georgetown

GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCSC) - Georgetown police say that a man is in custody after barricading himself inside a home in Georgetown early Saturday morning. Christopher Elliot McLeod, 24, was charged with aggravated breach of peace and discharging a firearm into a dwelling. Officers responded to Shade Street for a shots...
GEORGETOWN, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
live5news.com

FIRST ALERT: Traffic reopened on Main Street at Hutchinson Square

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - Summerville Police say a portion of downtown is back open Friday night after a crash. The crash happened on Main Street at Hutchinson Square; police tweeted about it just after 7 p.m. The details of the crash have not been released. This is a developing story....
SUMMERVILLE, SC
live5news.com

Charleston Police search for hit-and-run driver who injured 2 pedestrians

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston Police say two pedestrians were seriously injured early Friday morning in a hit-and-run crash. The vehicle struck two people who were crossing Meeting Street near Columbus Street, Inspector Michael Gillooly said. EMS took the two victims to an area hospital. The vehicle left the area.
CHARLESTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

GCPD: Female body found at John McCants Veterans Park

GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities are investigating after a body was found in the Goose Creek area on Sunday afternoon.  Officials with the Goose Creek Police Department confirmed to News 2 on Sunday afternoon that they found a body at John McCants Veterans Park.   Police say the victim was a woman and no foul play […]
GOOSE CREEK, SC
WBTW News13

Two injured in crash in Carolina Forest

CAROLINA FOREST, S.C. (WBTW) — Two people were injured Thursday morning in a crash in Carolina Forest, according to Horry County Fire Rescue. The two-vehicle crash happened at about 10:20 a.m. in the area of Glenforest Road and Carolina Forest Boulevard, HCFR said. One of the vehicles overturned and someone had to be removed. Drivers […]
HORRY COUNTY, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy