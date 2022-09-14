Read full article on original website
Related
live5news.com
Police investigating body found at Goose Creek park
GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCSC) - The Goose Creek Police Department is investigating after they found the body of a dead female at a park on Sunday. Police say the body was found at John McCants Veterans Park. That is in the area of Anita Drive. Earlier, police had placed a...
wpde.com
Police investigating after two people hit by car in Lake City
LAKE CITY, S.C. (WPDE) — Police are investigating after two people were struck by a car Saturday night on Church Street in Lake City, according to officials. Lake City Police Chief Jody Cooper said they're still gathering information to learn the details of what happened and to determine if they need to investigate or S.C. Highway Patrol.
live5news.com
FIRST ALERT: Crash with injuries on Mudville Rd. cleared
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - After working the scene, troopers have cleared a Saturday afternoon crash in the Berkeley County area. The crash at the intersection of Mudville Road and State Road was called in around 3:45 p.m. The South Carolina Highway Patrol reported that the crash involves injuries. The...
live5news.com
Crash on Highway 17 closes down northbound traffic, authorities say
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Crews are responding to a serious collision on Highway 17 near Hog Heaven. Georgetown County Emergency Management said the northbound lanes are blocked and to expect delays while Midway Fire Rescue assists on the scene. No further details are available at this time. Stay with...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
live5news.com
FIRST ALERT: I-526W in West Ashley back open after rollover crash
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston Police Department says I-526 westbound from Glenn McConnell to Savannah Highway has reopened after a rollover crash caused it to close Saturday night. Police are reporting that occupants suffered minor injuries as a result of the crash. This is a developing story Check back...
CPD: Arrest made in Meeting St hit and run crash, officials searching for involved vehicle
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston Police Department on Sunday announced an arrest made connected to a September 16 hit and run collision on Meeting Street. According to CPD, Erik Gustav Kirby (31), was arrested on two charges of hit and run with death or injury. On September 16 officers responded to reports of a […]
Florence police: Driver in rollover crash found dead after being ‘carried or dragged’ in hit-and-run
FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — Florence police are investigating a deadly hit-and-run Friday night in which the driver of a car involved in a rollover crash was “dragged or carried” to a different location about three miles away. Police were called at about 2:50 a.m. to Church Street near June Lane to investigate a report of […]
live5news.com
Suspect arrested after fatal shooting at Georgetown nightclub
GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCSC) - The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office says a suspect has been arrested in connection with a fatal shooting at a nightclub in Georgetown. The nightclub is on Bouie Way off of Old Pee Dee Road. One person is dead from gunshot wounds, according to Georgetown Sheriff’s...
RELATED PEOPLE
Deputies: 1 arrested, 1 dead after reported shooting at Georgetown nightclub
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Deputies have arrested a man following a deadly shooting that happened at a Georgetown nightclub early Sunday morning. According to Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to reports of a shooting at a nightclub on Bouie Way off Old Pee Dee Road on Sunday. GSCO says a shooting happened following a […]
WMBF
Florence police investigating deadly hit-and-run
FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) - Authorities in the Pee Dee are investigating after one person was killed in a hit-and-run early Saturday. The Florence Police Department said officers were called to a crash in the area of Church Street and June Lane at around 2:50 a.m. Police said the crash involved a single vehicle that rolled over.
live5news.com
Coroner IDs 20-year-old bicyclist killed in Ashley River Rd. crash
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Coroner’s Office has announced the name of a man who died over a week after a crash. Jonathan Colant, 20, from Charleston, died just after midnight on Friday from blunt force injuries, according to Coroner Bobbi Jo O’Neal. The crash happened...
live5news.com
Crash, disabled vehicle on Wando Bridge cause hours of delays on both sides
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Drivers whose commute involves the Wando Bridge faced major delays Friday morning. Charleston Police responded to a crash in the eastbound lanes of I-526 at the Wando Bridge that closed two eastbound lanes, resulting in a backup of at least six miles. As of shortly before 11 a.m., the center lane reopened leaving only the right lane closed.
IN THIS ARTICLE
live5news.com
Police working to remove man from home in Georgetown standoff
GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCSC) - Georgetown police say that an armed man has barricaded himself inside a home in Georgetown early Saturday morning. Officers responded to 308 Shade Street for a shots fired call, according to Deputy Chief Nelson Brown of the Georgetown Police Department. Officers contained the scene and were...
live5news.com
FIRST ALERT: Berlin G Myers Pkwy. back open after crash
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - Summerville Police say the Berlin G Myers Parkway is open to traffic following a Friday afternoon crash. It happened near Gahagan Road; police first tweeted about it at 2:20 p.m. The crash was cleared around 3:20 p.m. The details of the crash have not been released.
Car rolls over in crash along George Bishop Parkway
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A car rolled over Thursday morning in a crash along George Bishop Parkway. The crash happened at about 8:30 a.m. Thursday near Theatre Drive. No one was transported to the hospital at the time, according to Horry County Fire Rescue. Lanes of traffic were blocked as of 9 a.m., according […]
live5news.com
Man arrested after hours-long standoff with police in Georgetown
GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCSC) - Georgetown police say that a man is in custody after barricading himself inside a home in Georgetown early Saturday morning. Christopher Elliot McLeod, 24, was charged with aggravated breach of peace and discharging a firearm into a dwelling. Officers responded to Shade Street for a shots...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
live5news.com
FIRST ALERT: Traffic reopened on Main Street at Hutchinson Square
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - Summerville Police say a portion of downtown is back open Friday night after a crash. The crash happened on Main Street at Hutchinson Square; police tweeted about it just after 7 p.m. The details of the crash have not been released. This is a developing story....
live5news.com
Charleston Police search for hit-and-run driver who injured 2 pedestrians
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston Police say two pedestrians were seriously injured early Friday morning in a hit-and-run crash. The vehicle struck two people who were crossing Meeting Street near Columbus Street, Inspector Michael Gillooly said. EMS took the two victims to an area hospital. The vehicle left the area.
GCPD: Female body found at John McCants Veterans Park
GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities are investigating after a body was found in the Goose Creek area on Sunday afternoon. Officials with the Goose Creek Police Department confirmed to News 2 on Sunday afternoon that they found a body at John McCants Veterans Park. Police say the victim was a woman and no foul play […]
Two injured in crash in Carolina Forest
CAROLINA FOREST, S.C. (WBTW) — Two people were injured Thursday morning in a crash in Carolina Forest, according to Horry County Fire Rescue. The two-vehicle crash happened at about 10:20 a.m. in the area of Glenforest Road and Carolina Forest Boulevard, HCFR said. One of the vehicles overturned and someone had to be removed. Drivers […]
Comments / 1