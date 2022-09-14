ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Cumberland, PA

treksplorer.com

Best Things to Do in Lancaster, Pennsylvania

Beautiful pastoral landscapes, quaint country churches, and Amish farmers working the fields may come to mind when you think of Lancaster County in Pennsylvania. But there’s so much more to this beguiling town than meets the eye. From history and culture to art and creativity, there’s a wealth of things to do in Lancaster, PA.
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
sanatogapost.com

Boone Homestead Offers Free Visits Saturday

HARRISBURG PA – Four regional historic sites in Berks, Chester, and Lancaster counties, all operated by the Pennsylvania Historical & Museum Commission, will be open to the public and free to visit Saturday (Sept. 24, 2022) during their regular house as the commission observes what its calls “Pennsylvania Trails of History” Day.
BIRDSBORO, PA
abc27.com

CLEARED: Crash closes portion of US 322 Westbound

CHAMBERS HILL, Pa. (WHTM) — A crash has shut down US 322 Westbound near the Walmart Supercenter in Harrisburg. According to PennDOT, there is a Multi-vehicle crash on US 322 westbound between Mushroom Hill Road and Penhar Drive. All lanes are closed. No word on what caused the accident...
HARRISBURG, PA
PennLive.com

How dark is Hersheypark’s new Halloween attraction? ‘Super entertaining, super scary’

Just in time for Halloween, Hersheypark is ramping up the fear factor. Visitors are testing their wits at the latest spine-chilling attraction, Hersheypark’s Dark Nights. Advertised as a “new frightfully immersive haunt experience,” the new addition opened Sept. 17 as part of the park’s fall season and features three “scare zones” and four haunted houses.
HERSHEY, PA
PennLive.com

6-month-old kangaroo rescued after central Pa. owner tried to sell it for $5k

A six-month-old kangaroo placed for sale on Facebook Marketplace has been retrieved from an Adams County residence this week, according to the Pennsylvania Game Commission. No charges have been filed against the seller, who lied about having the kangaroo before the game commission executed a search warrant, according to the game commission’s southcentral region Facebook page.
ADAMS COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Eastbound Route 22 to Interstate 81 North Ramp to reopen

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — PennDOT has announced that the ramp from eastbound Route 22 to northbound Interstate 81 in Dauphin County is scheduled to be reopened this weekend. According to a release, the ramp that has been closed since mid-July will be reopened for traffic on Sunday, Sept. 18 at 6 a.m. A detour that has been in place since the closure began will be lifted.
HARRISBURG, PA
PennLive.com

Project updating key Perry County roadways finishes 2 weeks early

Ahead of schedule, New Bloomfield recently completed an extensive paving project which updated and repaired several key roads and alleys in the borough. “Just so everyone is up to speed on what we’ve done, we’ve paved Locust and Grass alleys which are the primary east-west alleys in this borough,” explained borough council Vice President J. Kevin Fitzpatrick. “We’ve paved Hickory Alley, which is the north-south alley that is used by first-responders; we’ve paved it in its entirety. (We paved) all those alleys in their entirety despite having more work than we anticipated and (the alleys) being very narrow in some places. We also redid Locust Street, which was much more involved than we anticipated.”
NEW BLOOMFIELD, PA
FOX 43

New farmer's market opens in Cumberland County

CAMP HILL, Pa. — Cumberland County's "Market on Market" cut the ribbon on Sept. 13 to celebrate the new farmer's market in Camp Hill. The market, located at 2000 Market Street, will be open rain or shine every Tuesday from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. till Nov. 22 of this year.
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Camp Hill has a brand new farmer’s market

CAMP HILL, Pa. (WHTM) — A new farmer’s market in Camp Hill, called “The Market on Market,” held its grand opening on Sept. 13. The market was set up in a large parking lot at Trinity Lutheran Church in Camp Hill. There were fresh local foods,...
CAMP HILL, PA
lebtown.com

Stony Valley driving tour will not be held this fall; Blue Mountain to be highlighted

The Pennsylvania Game Commission will not be holding a Stony Valley driving tour this fall. Instead, a 6-mile tour of State Game Lands #210 in Berks County will be offered. “The State Game Lands 211 Driving Tour will not be conducted this year in order to direct the public to the extensive habitat improvement projects the agency has been conducting on SGL 210,” said Pennsylvania Game Commission communications director Travis Lau in an email to LebTown.
BERKS COUNTY, PA
Gettysburg Connection

Farmers Market to pop up at Cross Keys

The Adams County Farmers Market will hold a popup market on Wednesday Sep. 28, 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. at Cross Keys Village, 2990 Carlisle Pike, New Oxford. The market will feature vendors selling fresh produce, herbs and spices, locally raised meat, eggs, fresh cut wildflowers, artwork, crafts, and more. This...
NEW OXFORD, PA
FOX 43

Kangaroo rescued by game wardens in Adams County

ADAMS COUNTY, Pa. — State Game Wardens recently received a tip that led them to Littlestown, Adams County for someone illegally possessing a kangaroo. Officials say a concerned citizen sent a tip to the Pennsylvania Game Commission's Operation Game Thief of a Facebook post advertising the sale of a kangaroo.
ADAMS COUNTY, PA
FOX 43

Crash leaves 1 dead in York County

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — The York County Coroner's Office says a man is dead following a vehicle crash in Jackson Township on Saturday evening. First responders were called to the 1000 block of Hanover Road just after 7 p.m. for reports of a vehicle crash. The driver of the...
YORK COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Old Harrisburg rail system getting renovated for public tours

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Rail history in the Midstate is getting back on track as railroad workers across the country reached a tentative contract. The old power grid for the Pennsylvania Railroad is still in the transportation center in Harrisburg. The grid first went online in 1915, but it shut down more than 50 years ago.
HARRISBURG, PA
iheart.com

Road Work to Start on I-83 in Two Weeks

(Harrisburg, PA) -- You might want to make plans now to have your commute on Interstate 83 interrupted. PennDot officials will begin resurfacing a five-mile stretch of the highway a week from Sunday on the 25th. Paving and concrete patching work will start between Cameron Street and Peiffers Lane, between mile markers 43 and 48. The work is expected to go through late fall, take a break during the winter, then resume in early spring.
HARRISBURG, PA
