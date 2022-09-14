Read full article on original website
treksplorer.com
Best Things to Do in Lancaster, Pennsylvania
Beautiful pastoral landscapes, quaint country churches, and Amish farmers working the fields may come to mind when you think of Lancaster County in Pennsylvania. But there’s so much more to this beguiling town than meets the eye. From history and culture to art and creativity, there’s a wealth of things to do in Lancaster, PA.
4 Places to get Amazing Donuts in and around Lancaster, PA
If I'm going for a donut, I prefer it to be from a local place or a smaller chain store. Lancaster and the surrounding areas have plenty of places to choose between, four of which are mentioned below.
sanatogapost.com
Boone Homestead Offers Free Visits Saturday
HARRISBURG PA – Four regional historic sites in Berks, Chester, and Lancaster counties, all operated by the Pennsylvania Historical & Museum Commission, will be open to the public and free to visit Saturday (Sept. 24, 2022) during their regular house as the commission observes what its calls “Pennsylvania Trails of History” Day.
abc27.com
CLEARED: Crash closes portion of US 322 Westbound
CHAMBERS HILL, Pa. (WHTM) — A crash has shut down US 322 Westbound near the Walmart Supercenter in Harrisburg. According to PennDOT, there is a Multi-vehicle crash on US 322 westbound between Mushroom Hill Road and Penhar Drive. All lanes are closed. No word on what caused the accident...
What is Ocean State Job Lot? Discount chain brings ‘crazy deals’ on a little bit of everything to central Pa.
The Rhode Island discount chain Ocean State Job Lot has been expanding into Pennsylvania. The retailer recently opened stores in the State College, Warminster and Willow Street areas. It has plans to open stores in the Elizabethtown and Shillington areas. And it has its eye on the Harrisburg region, too.
How dark is Hersheypark’s new Halloween attraction? ‘Super entertaining, super scary’
Just in time for Halloween, Hersheypark is ramping up the fear factor. Visitors are testing their wits at the latest spine-chilling attraction, Hersheypark’s Dark Nights. Advertised as a “new frightfully immersive haunt experience,” the new addition opened Sept. 17 as part of the park’s fall season and features three “scare zones” and four haunted houses.
6-month-old kangaroo rescued after central Pa. owner tried to sell it for $5k
A six-month-old kangaroo placed for sale on Facebook Marketplace has been retrieved from an Adams County residence this week, according to the Pennsylvania Game Commission. No charges have been filed against the seller, who lied about having the kangaroo before the game commission executed a search warrant, according to the game commission’s southcentral region Facebook page.
abc27.com
Eastbound Route 22 to Interstate 81 North Ramp to reopen
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — PennDOT has announced that the ramp from eastbound Route 22 to northbound Interstate 81 in Dauphin County is scheduled to be reopened this weekend. According to a release, the ramp that has been closed since mid-July will be reopened for traffic on Sunday, Sept. 18 at 6 a.m. A detour that has been in place since the closure began will be lifted.
Project updating key Perry County roadways finishes 2 weeks early
Ahead of schedule, New Bloomfield recently completed an extensive paving project which updated and repaired several key roads and alleys in the borough. “Just so everyone is up to speed on what we’ve done, we’ve paved Locust and Grass alleys which are the primary east-west alleys in this borough,” explained borough council Vice President J. Kevin Fitzpatrick. “We’ve paved Hickory Alley, which is the north-south alley that is used by first-responders; we’ve paved it in its entirety. (We paved) all those alleys in their entirety despite having more work than we anticipated and (the alleys) being very narrow in some places. We also redid Locust Street, which was much more involved than we anticipated.”
New farmer's market opens in Cumberland County
CAMP HILL, Pa. — Cumberland County's "Market on Market" cut the ribbon on Sept. 13 to celebrate the new farmer's market in Camp Hill. The market, located at 2000 Market Street, will be open rain or shine every Tuesday from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. till Nov. 22 of this year.
Boating and fishing access areas in central Pennsylvania closed for construction
A pair of Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission’s fishing and boating access areas in central Pennsylvania will be closed temporarily for improvements to their parking areas beginning Monday, September 19. The Middletown access will be closed through October 5, while the Walker access will be closed through September 30.
Construction underway for commercial cleaning service’s new headquarters
Officials broke ground earlier this month on a new 22,000-square-foot building in Flightpath Sports Park for ECS, a commercial cleaning service. ECS is moving its headquarters from South White Oak Street in South Annville Township to Landings Drive in South Londonderry Township, Lebanon County. The new corporate support center is...
abc27.com
Camp Hill has a brand new farmer’s market
CAMP HILL, Pa. (WHTM) — A new farmer’s market in Camp Hill, called “The Market on Market,” held its grand opening on Sept. 13. The market was set up in a large parking lot at Trinity Lutheran Church in Camp Hill. There were fresh local foods,...
Concern over large tree hanging on wires in Windsor Township sparks action
YORK COUNTY, Pa. — Update: As of Thursday morning, the tree has been removed. There is no word on by whom or by what entity. FOX43 News is working to track that information down. People living in a York County neighborhood say a tree has been dangerously perched on...
lebtown.com
Stony Valley driving tour will not be held this fall; Blue Mountain to be highlighted
The Pennsylvania Game Commission will not be holding a Stony Valley driving tour this fall. Instead, a 6-mile tour of State Game Lands #210 in Berks County will be offered. “The State Game Lands 211 Driving Tour will not be conducted this year in order to direct the public to the extensive habitat improvement projects the agency has been conducting on SGL 210,” said Pennsylvania Game Commission communications director Travis Lau in an email to LebTown.
Farmers Market to pop up at Cross Keys
The Adams County Farmers Market will hold a popup market on Wednesday Sep. 28, 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. at Cross Keys Village, 2990 Carlisle Pike, New Oxford. The market will feature vendors selling fresh produce, herbs and spices, locally raised meat, eggs, fresh cut wildflowers, artwork, crafts, and more. This...
Kangaroo rescued by game wardens in Adams County
ADAMS COUNTY, Pa. — State Game Wardens recently received a tip that led them to Littlestown, Adams County for someone illegally possessing a kangaroo. Officials say a concerned citizen sent a tip to the Pennsylvania Game Commission's Operation Game Thief of a Facebook post advertising the sale of a kangaroo.
Crash leaves 1 dead in York County
YORK COUNTY, Pa. — The York County Coroner's Office says a man is dead following a vehicle crash in Jackson Township on Saturday evening. First responders were called to the 1000 block of Hanover Road just after 7 p.m. for reports of a vehicle crash. The driver of the...
abc27.com
Old Harrisburg rail system getting renovated for public tours
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Rail history in the Midstate is getting back on track as railroad workers across the country reached a tentative contract. The old power grid for the Pennsylvania Railroad is still in the transportation center in Harrisburg. The grid first went online in 1915, but it shut down more than 50 years ago.
iheart.com
Road Work to Start on I-83 in Two Weeks
(Harrisburg, PA) -- You might want to make plans now to have your commute on Interstate 83 interrupted. PennDot officials will begin resurfacing a five-mile stretch of the highway a week from Sunday on the 25th. Paving and concrete patching work will start between Cameron Street and Peiffers Lane, between mile markers 43 and 48. The work is expected to go through late fall, take a break during the winter, then resume in early spring.
