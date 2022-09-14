ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Glendale, AZ

AZFamily

College student-athletes earning money through "NIL"

Police identify the person who was found in a suitcase in north Phoenix. Officers arrived at the scene and found a body, later identified as 39-year-old Jennifer Beede, inside a suitcase.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Maricopa County deputies to go through autism awareness training

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Deputies with the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office are getting some extra training when it comes to encountering people who have autism. It's taking place on Friday at the nonprofit First Place in Phoenix and it isn't the first time the agency has been through the training.
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
AZFamily

Arizona News

College student-athletes nationwide earning money through "NIL". Players are now earning money not for playing their sports, but for the use of their name, image or likeness.
TEMPE, AZ
AZFamily

Police identify the person who was found in a suitcase in north Phoenix

College student-athletes earning money through "NIL" Not everyone agrees that payments to student-athletes are a positive development. Some coaches worry about locker room jealousy because some players will ultimately earn more than others.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

10 emerging wine regions across America

PHOENIX (Stacker) - Napa. Sonoma. Finger Lakes. Columbia Valley. Many of America's most celebrated wine regions have gained recognition from oenophiles worldwide. But even though producing wine is traditionally associated with certain regions, up-and-coming wineries are making their mark in surprising areas across the country from the islands of Hawaii to Arizona's desert trails.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Police suspect homicide in a two-vehicle car crash in Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Police are investigating a two-vehicle car crash in west Phoenix as a homicide. Around midnight on Saturday morning, Phoenix police responded to reports of a car crash that happened just off of Interstate 10 near 67th Avenue. Officers found two vehicles but found only one driver, who was shot by an unknown suspect.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Four dead after multiple overnight shootings across the Valley

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Four individuals are dead after various overnight shootings that happened across the Valley. Police are investigating each shooting. Phoenix police found a man and a woman shot in a west Phoenix neighborhood backyard. Officers responded to reports of a shooting that happened overnight near Thomas Road and 51st Avenue. When officers arrived, they found a man and a woman with gunshot wounds in the backyard of the house. Both died at the scene. No suspects have been identified.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Woman rescued from hiking trail in Scottsdale with help of drone

SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A woman was rescued off of a hiking trail near Scottsdale on Saturday. Scottsdale and Phoenix Fire rescue crews were able to rescue a woman in her 60s off of Ringtail Trail in northeastern Scottsdale early Saturday morning. Officials said she called 911, saying that she was having heat exhaustion symptoms and needed help. A Scottsdale Fire Department drone was able to locate her and assist crews in finding her location. "We couldn't pick up a phone ping on what trail she was on so we actually picked her up fairly quickly because of the drone we launched and she was wearing a bright-colored shirt which made it a lot easier," said Scottsdale Fire Captian Dave Folio.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
AZFamily

Valley nonprofit to celebrate 16 years helping families fighting cancer

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- The Singletons will celebrate 16 years of aiding families battling cancer this weekend. Their services include providing healthy meals kits that make food preparation easy, as less time working at home means more time focusing on the family and healing.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Parents respond to allegations against Gilbert football coach, players

GILBERT, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- As football teams across Arizona play under the Friday night lights, a football player and his mother are leveling serious accusations against Gilbert High School's football coach and players. Senior Deion Smith says he was harassed and assaulted, claiming the Tiger's coach didn't take action. However, other parents are backing the coach after the allegations broke.
GILBERT, AZ
AZFamily

Bed, Bath & Beyond closing two Arizona stores

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5/Gray News) -- Bed, Bath & Beyond is closing more than 50 stores around the country this year, including two in Arizona. An updated list shows that a store near Carefree Highway and I-17 in north Phoenix and another store off Calle Santa Cruz in Tucson are shutting their doors. An exact date for the closures has not been released.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

A hit-and-run driver leaves a man dead in east Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A man is dead after being reportedly hit by a car in east Phoenix. Phoenix police responded to a hit-and-run call near Loop 202 and East McDowell Road on Friday around 11:40 p.m. Officers say they found 52-year-old Edward Garza with injuries consistent with being struck by a vehicle. Garza died at the scene.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Phoenix Art Museum receives $1 million grant from Men's Arts Council

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - The Phoenix Art Museum has received a generous donation from a local nonprofit, which will help to provide access, education, engagement, and technology infrastructure for art in the Valley. On Friday, the Men's Arts Council (MAC) presented the Phoenix Art Museum with a check for $1 million.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Herm Edwards is out as ASU head football coach

Police identify the person who was found in a suitcase in north Phoenix. Officers arrived at the scene and found a body, later identified as 39-year-old Jennifer Beede, inside a suitcase. College student-athletes earning money through "NIL" Updated: 5 hours ago. |. Not everyone agrees that payments to student-athletes are...
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Consumer input sought in proposed 11.5% Southwest Gas rate hike

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - On Monday, Arizona consumers will have the chance to weigh in on a proposed rate hike for Southwest Gas. The utility is proposing an 11.5% rate increase. "Basically, their shareholders would be earning more money and consumers would be paying more money if Southwest Gas gets their way," said Diane Brown, the executive director of the Arizona Public Interest Research Group. "It's important for customers to recognize that we have a chance to make an impact in a rate case. Last year, APS did not get everything they wanted, in part due to citizen outcry."
PHOENIX, AZ

