This is one of two matchups you can see on Hoosierlandtv.com. The other will be Frankfort at Lebanon with Don Stock and Karl Kercheval calling the action. Both games start at 7 p.m. Viewers can have their choice of contest they wish to watch on Hoosierlandtv.com. To watch either game, go to www.hoosierlandtv.com or CLICK HERE.

FRANKFORT, IN ・ 2 DAYS AGO