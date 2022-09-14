Read full article on original website
clintoncountydailynews.com
KIrby Announces Retirement From FFD
During Monday evening’s Board of Public Works meeting, Chief Matt Stidham asked the Board of Public Works to accept Firefighter John Kirby’s retirement letter effective, September 7, 2022. Kirby served the community for 24 years as a firefighter and 10 of those years as the Frankfort Fire Chief....
Progress On The Swimming Pool At TPA Park
Mayor Judy Sheets says ” We have been a little ahead of schedule. I’m still hoping for Memorial Day weekend. I’ve heard people think we are behind schedule. They are thinking of the previous design we were not able to do due to the possibility of decreased revenues during Covid”.
Clinton Prairie Has Huge Matchup Against Sheridan on Hooserlandtv.com
This is one of two matchups you can see on Hoosierlandtv.com. The other will be Frankfort at Lebanon with Don Stock and Karl Kercheval calling the action. Both games start at 7 p.m. Viewers can have their choice of contest they wish to watch on Hoosierlandtv.com. To watch either game, go to www.hoosierlandtv.com or CLICK HERE.
Sheridan Wins 700th Football Game and Bud Wright Wins 440th Game 42-0 Over Clinton Prairie
Coach Bud Wright and the Sheridan Blackhawks defeated Clinton Prairie Friday night 42 to 0 and brought the total number of Sheridan Blackhawk football wins to 700 and took Coach Wright’s Football career wins to 440, best in the state of Indiana and one of the best in the United States.
More Charges Announced in Search
On September 9, Frankfort Police Department Narcotics Detectives and Patrol Officers arrested 27-year-old Ravinn Burchett on two counts of Dealing Methamphetamine. Another suspect in that case, 28-year-old Brandon Vice, was arrested in Whitestown, on the same day, for Burglary and Resisting Law Enforcement. He was not able to be arrested by our agency with Burchett. On September 12, Clinton County Circuit Court signed an arrest warrant for Vice on the following charges:
Lane Restriction Work Starting on SR 38
Clinton County Central Dispatch has announced that beginning Friday, September 16, at approximately 7:30 a.m., there will be intermittent lane closures on State Road 38 approximately 1 mile east of Kirklin near County Road 900 E. The work tomorrow will last approximately four hours. Crews will need to return next...
